Capturing James Baldwin's Legacy Onscreen
newyorker.com
stuxnet79
17 minutes ago
A James Baldwin article making it to the front page on HN. I'm impressed. I saw a documentary about him released during the late 80s / early 90s and I found it informative. I immediately got a bunch of his books afterwards. But I'm finding it difficult deciding which ones to attack first due to his vast body of work.
oculusthrift
13 minutes ago
Baldwin is the only person i've ever seen who truly conveys what it's like to be black in American society. Not just talking about the material reasons but actually conveying the experiential nature of it.
