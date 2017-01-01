Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How I discovered my left AirPod was bad (jeffgeerling.com)
Great article, a few people have complained about drop-outs that others are not seeing - I wonder if this is a semi-common problem?

> I can walk about 50-60' while listening to music with no dropouts!

What kind of magic are these things? My bluetooth connection from my phone to headphones or the car will start to drop if too much of my body gets in between the radios.

I should clarify - that's in the basement with just a few walls and still underground (in an inner-ring suburb). We also don't have a cordless phone, satellite, or other typical 2.4 Ghz devices that cause much interference (besides a few older wifi devices on the 802.11g network).

If you're in a more urban environment, apartment buildings, or have plaster or other types of walls (mine are drywall and studs), you're luck will go down considerably.

I was having similar behavior with my LG HBS800.. with my AirPods I can go almost anywhere in my house. The LGs would drop out as soon as I went around a wall corner - and sometimes dropped out when walking.

The LGs are the neckband variety, I guess that right on top of a water sack is the wrong place to sit the receiver and out the side of your ear isn't bad.

Yeah, I previously had a different LG headset, and it had major issues depending on my orientation towards my computer; it seems the AirPods are more optimally located on the body for a clear signal, or maybe the antennae are just that much better.

I'm guessing lessons won't be learned here until this happens out of warranty. Headphones shouldn't be this complicated.

Thanks for the hint with the Bluetooth Explorer!

It's one of those random apps that you'd never even think about unless you hear it mentioned deep in a thread on some random forum... I think it was mentioned in a rather old MacRumors thread discussing Logitech mouse interference. Definitely a good tool to have around, and saved me buying or borrowing an expensive spectrum analyzer :)

