Using jQuery with Angular 2.0 (syntaxsuccess.com)
1 point by thelgevold 34 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Reinventing the old DOM modifications with the modern framework ;)

Yeah, I would use it sparingly :-) Mostly to still allow existing jQuery plugins.

