The Trouble with Data Warehouse Analytics
allanalytics.com
pcarolan
20 minutes ago
Data warehouses aren't materialized views of relational databases much any more. These days they are enhancements or sources of truth for things like event data (iot clickstreams etc) as much as anything else.
