We seem to be at a good place in the world where technologies are converging. I dont doubt in 50 years we'll see flocks of commuter drones heading for cities in the morning. Maybe clustering to fly in V's like birds to encourage fuel efficiency.
reply
We seem to be at a good place in the world where technologies are converging. I dont doubt in 50 years we'll see flocks of commuter drones heading for cities in the morning. Maybe clustering to fly in V's like birds to encourage fuel efficiency.
reply