Nested Arrays weren’t without controversy as there were two
competing designs called Floating and Grounded which differed in
many ways, but fundamentally on whether the enclose of a simple
scalar produced a new array or the same array.
What's 'enclosing' (is it something like boxing?) and what does it mean to produce a new or the same array?
reply
(From what I could understand with floating you are actually adding a scalar element to the array, with grounded you are creating a 1-element array containing the scalar, and adding this to the original array, which is an array of arrays - but I might have completely misunderstood)
⎕ ← 1 + 2
⎕ ← 1 9 5 + 2
I don't think the question of "which is best" here can be answered without a lot of practical experience trying both methods. If you like APL, I think this is a good tutorial: http://www.zerobugsandprogramfaster.net/essays/5b.html
Nested Arrays weren’t without controversy as there were two competing designs called Floating and Grounded which differed in many ways, but fundamentally on whether the enclose of a simple scalar produced a new array or the same array.
What's 'enclosing' (is it something like boxing?) and what does it mean to produce a new or the same array?
reply