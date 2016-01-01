Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
50 Years of APL Datatypes (2016) [pdf] (sudleyplace.com)
Can anybody explain what this means?

Nested Arrays weren’t without controversy as there were two competing designs called Floating and Grounded which differed in many ways, but fundamentally on whether the enclose of a simple scalar produced a new array or the same array.

What's 'enclosing' (is it something like boxing?) and what does it mean to produce a new or the same array?

Far from an expert on APL, I googled for APL Grounded array and found this: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:h7FiYcA... - hope it helps.

(From what I could understand with floating you are actually adding a scalar element to the array, with grounded you are creating a 1-element array containing the scalar, and adding this to the original array, which is an array of arrays - but I might have completely misunderstood)

In APL, everything is an array, and everything is designed to operate on an array. So

    ⎕ ← 1 + 2
will yield 3, and

    ⎕ ← 1 9 5 + 2
will yield 3 11 7. Of course, you can have complex arrays as well: (2 3) (5 4 2) in APL will be an array with two elements: the first element having two sub-elements, and the second having three sub-elements. The question then, is what about (2)? Should that be an array inside an array? Or just an array? That is my understanding of that paragraph.

I don't think the question of "which is best" here can be answered without a lot of practical experience trying both methods. If you like APL, I think this is a good tutorial: http://www.zerobugsandprogramfaster.net/essays/5b.html

Boxing is not a bad analogy. Both "enclose" schemes would do the same thing with arguments of rank > 0, but differed for arguments of rank == 0; one would box nevertheless, the other wouldn't, and I can't remember which was which.

