Show HN: Tenence – Making Renting Easier (tenence.com)
14 points by faisalkhalid80 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 18 comments | favorite





Someone on your team is a talented designer and has built a beautiful site. Unfortunately, the scroll-jacking and large visuals take away from the UX side of things. Ask yourself which of those images clarifies your service and which distract from the message you are trying to communicate.

Oh, and change 'Our business model explained'. That language makes sense for startup junkies and business folk. But, has no place on your landing page, something like 'How we'll help you find a renter' is much more relevant to your audience.

I also have left basically not knowing what your company does because of that scroll-diddling

> Unfortunately, the scroll-jacking and large visuals take away from the UX side of things.

This. I didn't proceed through site because I can't stand scroll-jacking.

Same. I don't have time to figure out what novelty you've substituted for normal scrolling, but when there's no scroll bar and "Page Down" doesn't do anything, I move on.

Founder here. Just wanted to say I hear you and the other comments below echo'ing your feedback and am going to get on it!

Also, some of the text on this site is actually very difficult to read due to lack of contrast with the background images. (Specifically, the concierge and repairs text against the image of the woman with the long blonde hair).

It's a shame that a tagline like "Making Renting Easier" resolves to something that is, even after a few goes at parsing, still fully opaque to me. I clicked through because, as a sufferer of the abusive NYC renting game, anything to ameliorate the hassle of renting, and anything to disintermediate low-effort-but-high-cost real estate agents, are attractive to me. But without some insight into the true nature of your business, I'm left not just uninterested, but confused.

What is your business? Who is involved in it? Is it an REIT that manages its holdings for renters? Are you a marketplace? What specific services do you provide? Who are your customers?

Hi, founder here. Feedback noted and I'll try to explain the concept a bit better. In London, which is where I am, if you rent a flat as a company - which a lot of international companies do, for their employees - you get treated really well by letting agents + landlords. As a corporate renter you generally don't have to pay a security deposit; you get favourable contractual terms; and you only need to provide your financial and other documents once. All in all it's much easier and better to rent as a corporate vs renting as an individual. So there is an arbitrage opportunity. We enable individuals to capture this arbitrage opportunity. We provide the 'company' which rents the flat - whichever flat you want - for you.

Thanks for that. I understand the idea now. I hope you'll be able to convey it as well on your site and through your marketing. I would also not shy away from marketing the business as narrowly-focused on London, if that's where you are, and if that's where the prevalence of the dynamic you mentioned is greatest. Because looking at it, I feel like it could help me rent a place in NYC, Nebraska, Jakarta, or New Zealand. If Londoners are likely to comprehend the concept anyway, it would only help to be specific about your geographic focus.

I am curious about the economies of it and scalability. From the high price/month I'm thinking it's not easily scalable for you. Which makes sense as paying 99L/month doesn't make sense for most of the world. But have you thought about doing a self-managed version for a % of the renting price? You'd be able to reach a much larger audience.

Interesting. What do you mean by self managed version? (Founder here)

The text on 'our services' is hard to read.

I read the logo as renence.

I have literally never heard the phrase 'onboarding' used outside of a business organization. If I was explaining this to my mom as "yeah, it lets you skip onboarding when you're renting a new place" she would look at me funny.

The URL for this site ends in a .com but the price is listed in pounds. Where is this service offered?

I can't scroll back up; I can only move down the page. Make it so that the mouse scroll bar can trigger transitions?

I feel like 'services' and 'business model' should be swapped.

All in all, I really the business model.

> Our staff are here to serve you. Fallen sick and need someone to go buy your meds? We will do it. And do much more.

Why is this part of the service? Seems really strange to offer that.

I agree, the concierge services felt like a weirdly distinct service.

Also, the business model seems weird. Why would someone pay $100/month for, hopefully, years in order to cut down on one-time costs and hassles around the initial renting? Regardless of whether it ends up being cost-beneficial, it just seemed like a weird match to me. You're "subscribing" to a service that does a bunch for you in month 1 and then nothing in later months.

Maybe that's what the concierge part of the service is meant to address, but I'm very dubious of that portion of the business.

I cannot read the logo, it would be more appropriate for a sci-fi game.

In fact, those E's look an awful lot like those of EVE Online.

Page does not load

Edit: turns out it loads, just unusable on mobile.

"I've thought about this for five minutes so I'm as much an expert as lifelong landlords"

