Oh, and change 'Our business model explained'. That language makes sense for startup junkies and business folk. But, has no place on your landing page, something like 'How we'll help you find a renter' is much more relevant to your audience.
This. I didn't proceed through site because I can't stand scroll-jacking.
What is your business? Who is involved in it? Is it an REIT that manages its holdings for renters? Are you a marketplace? What specific services do you provide? Who are your customers?
I read the logo as renence.
I have literally never heard the phrase 'onboarding' used outside of a business organization. If I was explaining this to my mom as "yeah, it lets you skip onboarding when you're renting a new place" she would look at me funny.
The URL for this site ends in a .com but the price is listed in pounds. Where is this service offered?
I can't scroll back up; I can only move down the page. Make it so that the mouse scroll bar can trigger transitions?
I feel like 'services' and 'business model' should be swapped.
All in all, I really the business model.
Why is this part of the service? Seems really strange to offer that.
Also, the business model seems weird. Why would someone pay $100/month for, hopefully, years in order to cut down on one-time costs and hassles around the initial renting? Regardless of whether it ends up being cost-beneficial, it just seemed like a weird match to me. You're "subscribing" to a service that does a bunch for you in month 1 and then nothing in later months.
Maybe that's what the concierge part of the service is meant to address, but I'm very dubious of that portion of the business.
Edit: turns out it loads, just unusable on mobile.
