Ask HN: Tips/advice on quitting a tech job

Its been a while since I've changed jobs and as I prepare to leave my current (tech) company to join another (tech) company I'm wondering what advice, strategies, and "Gee I wish I had done X when I moved on..." others have out there specific to the tech community. I've read a lot of the general advice out there: "leave on good terms", "make it about you not them", "give a reasonable notice period" etc and appreciate that advice. But I'm wondering what other issues are particular to our sector. For instance I'd like to keep my phone/laptop and I'm sure my company would really appreciate a 4 week notice period, would it be aggressive to do something to the effect of "I'm leaving and would like to give 4 weeks notice, I'd also like to keep my laptop/phone for free or exceptionally cheap..." I like everybody there, have been well liked myself and have been a long-time valuable engineer to the company; I have already accepted another offer and am uninterested in a counter-offer