|
|Ask HN: Where to learn about HIPAA compliance?
|
3 points by andy_adams 29 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Software developer here. I have been working on HIPAA-compliant software for a while for a small company. I have a good grasp on the technical side (encryption, audit trails, access control, etc) but I can't find any resources to help me understand the "processes" required by HIPAA.
I have bought a highly-rated book on understanding HIPAA, but have been disappointed in how vaguely it covers the topic.
How does a developer learn and understand concrete HIPAA compliance without working in an already-compliant organization? Can anyone recommend online courses (paid or free) that break it down from square 1?
It'd be nice to have this knowledge for my resume, but I don't know where to even begin learning.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact