Launching Signal 1.0 – a Tool for Founders to Find the Right Investors (nfx.com)
> give feedback

Change name.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Signal_(software)

So much this.

Very good idea!

I suspect you will see a lot of "privacy" concerned people jumping into thread. This is a catch-22 of sorts. If Signal picks up momentum, people will gladly give you the gmail id. Until then, they will vocally complain that gmail id and contact list is too dangerous to give away. One approach to get over this initial bump might be to get big CEOs and investors to vouch for the product.

Interesting, but can't move past the sign-in portion. I'm not giving a website the ability to see my message subjects, headers and labels. Nothing on your site landing page convinces me of the value in doing so.

Looks fantastic. I signed up and started down the workflow-- quite a project!

Looking forward to seeing how this looks in a month or two.

> There's a long way to go, so please give feedback

Please don't ask for my Gmail account.

