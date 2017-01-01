Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
This article is nonsense, the author says the 4K laptop weighs "under a pound" and then admits in the comments that he doesn't actually know the weight.

That is the worst intro video ever. Whoever made and allowed it to be the final video needs to be fired.

With modern 13 and 14 inch laptops, bezels really matter.

The point of these is to be portable, smaller bezels lead to a lot more portable laptop. It is the reason I'd pass on this laptop.

We do need a decent macbook-like linux laptop. One that has a solid chassis, looks good, is portable and has a decent keyboard. Currently. the dell XPS line is probably the closest match. Otherwise, lenovo thinkpads, though lenovo does not have the best track record.

Personally I chose a lenovo because I got a good deal, ad the keyboard is quite good. But more choice would've been great.

Does Apple have a patent on the exact dimensions of the MacBook Pro? I'd love a purpose-built Linux laptop that was compatible with all the hardcases and whatnot for the MBP.

Well, that video sucked. I got it the first time. I didn't need the popcorn, thanks.

As much as I want to root for the linux underdog, the giant bezels and reported 3 hour battery life make this DOA (for me)

There seems to be lots of news in Linux laptops. Purism has its Coreboot project done: https://puri.sm/posts/librem-13-coreboot-report-february-25t... or see HN discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13768945. Dell has a 13" XPS Linux laptop: http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/01/dells-latest-xps-13-d.... And System76 looks like it's starting to make competitive hardware.

I'm considering purism for my next purchase. Wonder what the word is from its current users?

Unless they have a store in every major city where I can walk in, say "my laptop is broken" and walk out with the issue resolved, or a firm plan to have it resolved, then no, it is not a macbook killer.

Does that happen to you a lot with your mac?

Not being snarky, but in years of using mid-tier windows laptops with Linux on them, I've never needed or wanted to get someone else to fix anything. There have been little things (a key fell off, wanted to replace the hdd with something bigger), but those were always pretty trivial to fix on your own. If anything really bad happened, like a random catastrophic hardware failure, I don't think hourly employees at a store would be able to fix it anyhow.

>“like our other laptops you can replace most of the parts easily”

>“open hardware warranty” which says you can replace pretty much anything (except the motherboard) and not void the warranty.”

Don't want to come off as a snarky techy, but I'd much prefer having this over having to pay a premium to have Apple's techs do the repair.

Even just looking at the picture, that is shown after opening the page: No, this is not going to be a macbook killer :) It might be a macbook substitute for you, if you do not care about or fail to acknowledge the difference in design execution, that is very apparent to others (i.e. me) even at first glance.

I assume the author knows that though. I also assume, he knows a thing or two about click bait :)

Aren't their laptops sourced from a supplier that you can buy from directly?

