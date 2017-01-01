SPAM?
reply
The point of these is to be portable, smaller bezels lead to a lot more portable laptop. It is the reason I'd pass on this laptop.
We do need a decent macbook-like linux laptop. One that has a solid chassis, looks good, is portable and has a decent keyboard. Currently. the dell XPS line is probably the closest match. Otherwise, lenovo thinkpads, though lenovo does not have the best track record.
Personally I chose a lenovo because I got a good deal, ad the keyboard is quite good. But more choice would've been great.
Not being snarky, but in years of using mid-tier windows laptops with Linux on them, I've never needed or wanted to get someone else to fix anything. There have been little things (a key fell off, wanted to replace the hdd with something bigger), but those were always pretty trivial to fix on your own. If anything really bad happened, like a random catastrophic hardware failure, I don't think hourly employees at a store would be able to fix it anyhow.
>“open hardware warranty” which says you can replace pretty much anything (except the motherboard) and not void the warranty.”
Don't want to come off as a snarky techy, but I'd much prefer having this over having to pay a premium to have Apple's techs do the repair.
I assume the author knows that though. I also assume, he knows a thing or two about click bait :)
SPAM?
reply