Ask HN: Got font? 1 point by vram22 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite Hi HN, I saw a new (to me) font that I liked recently, on someone's blog. (I would mention it, but do not want that to influence any of the answers.) That made me think of asking this question: What fonts do you like, and use, on your site or blog? I should mention that I don't know much about typography. Thanks in advance for all the replies.







