|
|Ask HN: Got font?
|
1 point by vram22 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN, I saw a new (to me) font that I liked recently, on someone's blog. (I would mention it, but do not want that to influence any of the answers.) That made me think of asking this question: What fonts do you like, and use, on your site or blog? I should mention that I don't know much about typography.
Thanks in advance for all the replies.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact