Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I Hate Raw Tomatoes and You Don't (scientificamerican.com)
19 points by monort 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





Alas, despite the title, and my hope that someone could finally help me justify my deep aversion to raw tomatoes, the article provides little enlightenment:

Frankly, the scientific community has been sadly remiss in getting to the bottom of the mystery of why raw tomatoes make some of us gag, despite a few scattered flavor studies.

Oh well. I guess it'll remain a mystery...

reply


I think a big part of it, at least for me, is the mucoid layer around the seeds. If I seed raw tomatoes, they go down fine. But those seeds: it's like eating someone else's boogers.

reply


Okra is worse.

reply


Yeah that was the only question I thought the article would answer. The title should have just been: Why I Hate Raw Tomatoes and You Don't: Who Knows?

reply


Yes that was a really annoying title, very poor form by the scientific american.

reply


I'm really glad to see I'm not alone haha. The first part of the article read like my childhood.

reply


for me, its texture.

I hate the goop and love the flesh of raw tomato.

I cannot stand cooked large chunks of tomato.

reply


I hated raw tomatoes, and then I had a proper heirloom tomato which made me realize it's actually that most mass-produced tomatoes are terrible

reply


It depends why people don't like tomatoes. If your problem is that your supermarket tomatoes seem kind of tasteless and with bad texture.... You're right. They are.

Get an heirloom or other flavor first tomato fresh out of the ground so all the aromatics of the earth haven't faded away yet, different experience entirely.

reply


I'm the opposite. I don't like heirloom tomatoes. I prefer the pink-ish, barely ripe, fast food tomatoes.

reply


Any correlation to not liking olives? I really don't like raw tomatoes, but a hint of olives (green or black) is repulsive to me.

reply


In my case, one of the reasons I hate raw tomatoes is because the seeds look like an alien egg cluster sac and I know they can pass through human digestive system and still remain viable unharmed by the digestive juices.

reply


If someone offers you Kopi luwak, refuse.

reply


Well this was vindicating, and then frustrating (they still don't know why some people don't like raw tomatoes).

reply


tl;dr We don't know yet.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: