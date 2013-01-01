Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
System76 launching ARM Pro server with 96 cores up to 1TB ECC RAM and 32TB storage (system76.com)
46 points by matunixe 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





So many product lines for such a small company. Laptops, Desktops, Servers. Not even Apple is able to effectively manage this many different products.

I don't know much about them, but from my first impression it looks like a company with lack of focus. I'm not sure how they will be able to create killer product in any of the segments they're trying to compete in.

Based on my above observation (admittedly superficial), I would never buy anything from them. I would not trust the quality nor their ability to be able to support it.

reply


What would be a typical use case for something like this?

reply


Reminds me Type 2A at Packet.net, a similar 96 core processor, 128GB RAM and 340 SSD for $0.50 USD /hr https://www.packet.net/bare-metal/servers/type-2a/

reply


I wanted to like System76. I had a dead pixel on a new machine that was to be my new workhorse AAAAAND that's how I learned what a dead pixel policy is!

Turns out, theirs was rubbish. The whole laptop wasn't elegant or well constructed, but it was durable. I had to send it in for repairs once, that went well. Still, I'd never buy anything of theirs again. Ever.

reply


Dead pixel 'on' or dead pixel 'off'?

reply


Dead pixel on, bright green.

HOORAY.

reply


Ugh. That's not acceptable. Ok. I asked because I've seen someone make a huge fuss about a pixel that was simply dead (off) and I probably would not have noticed at all.

But a bright green on pixel no matter where on the screen would be a continuous distraction for me.

reply


I see that they're releasing a new laptop: https://system76.com/laptops/galago

This is probably the first laptop from them that I could consider buying, judging solely on that small picture of it.

Still super-thick, and I don't know if I would feel comfortable buying that over the XPS, but at least it's got HiDPI, which for the price they sell their laptops for I feel should be included.

reply


I owned the previous 14" 1080p Haswell powered Galago Ultra Pro built by Clevo. Build quality was terrible and battery life was horrific when compared to Dell Precision 15 (aka XPS). I quick quickly sold it and haven't missed it.

reply


Agreed about build quality. Our small office ordered a couple models in 2014-ish, to evaluate them.

Lifted the LCD to find it had some much flex, it felt like tagboard. Plastic housings were incredibly flimsy feeling. Those 10" netbooks that were popular for a while never felt as cheap.

We kept them as emergency backups and used one as a server, tucked in the server closet for a bit, but otherwise stuck with Dell.

Who knows, maybe the aluminum one will remove those problems.

reply


The CPU seems to be 2x Cavium ThunderX_CP for a total of 96 cores.

reply


aah system 76. I hope they have improved recently with their customer service but I had a horrible experience with them back in 2013 when they had to replace a keyboard (the CEO actually sent an email explaining how shitty their keyboard was) and when I asked for a refund, they simply refused. NO refunds. I had to literally open the laptop myself and install the new keyboard.

I am not one of those types who asks for refunds on anything. This was genuinely a defective laptop with a faulty keyboard (turns out that is how they were shipping it back then to everyone) and their answer was to replace with the new one (after the CEO sent a bulk email to every customer) . Why should I have to go through that hassle ? This was the first time I almost thought of doing a chargeback but didn't.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: