Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How color is deeply connected to the existence of life (medium.com)
3 points by transparentlabs 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Not to jump to conclusions, but is this ultimately leading to "If it's not a blue/green exoplanet, don't bother"

reply


More just posing the question of how Earth based life forms are dependent on a lot of variables that are interconnected to wavelengths of life that correspond to colors. Not drawing a conclusion on what this means for life elsewhere in the universe, but more documenting the interconnections between various parts of biology, chemistry, and astrophysics and how they relate to the colors we see.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: