How color is deeply connected to the existence of life
medium.com
3 points
by
transparentlabs
18 minutes ago
2 comments
favorite
beamatronic
17 minutes ago
Not to jump to conclusions, but is this ultimately leading to "If it's not a blue/green exoplanet, don't bother"
transparentlabs
13 minutes ago
More just posing the question of how Earth based life forms are dependent on a lot of variables that are interconnected to wavelengths of life that correspond to colors. Not drawing a conclusion on what this means for life elsewhere in the universe, but more documenting the interconnections between various parts of biology, chemistry, and astrophysics and how they relate to the colors we see.
