On the otherhand, it seems like people just aren't responsible enough to deal with it. They're no the rational actors that my free-market economic paradise needs. :-/
reply
Then, too, they would swindle you with the contract--and how was a poor man to understand anything about a contract? It was all nothing but robbery, and there was no safety but in keeping out of it. And pay rent? ...
So long as they paid, however, they had nothing to fear ... -- Upton Sinclair, The Jungle, 1906
On the otherhand, it seems like people just aren't responsible enough to deal with it. They're no the rational actors that my free-market economic paradise needs. :-/
reply