Renting a Dog (bloomberg.com)
Man. On one hand, I like the idea of loans and leases, to help people who can't currently buy something get something they want. It gives greater access to products, which seems like a good thing.

On the otherhand, it seems like people just aren't responsible enough to deal with it. They're no the rational actors that my free-market economic paradise needs. :-/

tldr; read and understand what you're signing before you sign it.

Then, too, they would swindle you with the contract--and how was a poor man to understand anything about a contract? It was all nothing but robbery, and there was no safety but in keeping out of it. And pay rent? ...

So long as they paid, however, they had nothing to fear ... -- Upton Sinclair, The Jungle, 1906

Would this not have been avoided if companies were mandated by law to advertise the full cost of their installment plans in their ads? In Denmark (and presumably in many other countries), this is the case for anything from cell phone plans to dish washers. I.e., you can't just say how little you have to pay each month and over how many months and hope that people don't multiply the numbers.

