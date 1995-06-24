It's not hard to see how this happened: since pretty much all computers that people normally interact with are either running Windows or a Unix-like system, it has set up a dichotomy in people's minds. When the Unix-Haters Handbook was released, there were still other operating systems which could have a plausible claim to being better, but they have all faded away, leaving only these two. And since the "Real Hackers" prefer Unix, Unix and all its decisions must be the right ones.
Unix is great, but people need to be more realistic about its shortcomings instead of mindlessly repeating mantras about "The Unix Way" without critical examination.
It even has an anti-foreword by Dennis Ritchie which kinda reminds me of the Metropolitan Police spokesman's blurb on the back of Banksy's book.
BTW, it starts off with an anonymous quote that I've never heard, Two of the most famous products of Berkeley are LSD and Unix. Unix is of course from Bell Labs. And anyone who knew anything would have said instead, Two of the most famous products of Berkeley are LSD and BSD which at least would have been funny if still inaccurate. Anyways, it seems like a fun rant of a book which I'd never heard of.
The above point about not getting it can be applied to Linux as well. Lessons learned elsewhere are stupid until Linus finally understands them and then they're obvious.
Oh for the days when 750kB was considered "massive" for a binary.
From: dmr@plan9.research.att.com
Date: Tue, 15 Mar 1994 00:38:07 EST
Subject: anti-foreword
To the contributers to this book:
I have succumbed to the temptation you offered in your preface: I do write you off as envious malcontents and romantic keepers of memories. The systems you remember so fondly (TOPS-20, ITS, Multics, Lisp Machine, Cedar/Mesa, the Dorado) are not just out to pasture, they are fertilizing it from below.
Your judgments are not keen, they are intoxicated by metaphor. In the Preface you suffer first from heat, lice, and malnourishment, then become prisoners in a Gulag. In Chapter 1 you are in turn infected by a virus, racked by drug addiction, and addled by puffiness of the genome.
Yet your prison without coherent design continues to imprison you. How can this be, if it has no strong places? The rational prisoner exploits the weak places, creates order from chaos: instead, collectives like the FSF vindicate their jailers by building cells almost com- patible with the existing ones, albeit with more features. The journalist with three undergraduate degrees from MIT, the researcher at Microsoft, and the senior scientist at Apple might volunteer a few words about the regulations of the prisons to which they have been transferred.
Your sense of the possible is in no sense pure: sometimes you want the same thing you have, but wish you had done it yourselves; other times you want something different, but can't seem to get people to use it; sometimes one wonders why you just don't shut up and tell people to buy a PC with Windows or a Mac. No Gulag or lice, just a future whose intellectual tone and interaction style is set by Sonic the Hedgehog. You claim to seek progress, but you succeed mainly in whining.
Here is my metaphor: your book is a pudding stuffed with apposite observations, many well-conceived. Like excrement, it contains enough undigested nuggets of nutrition to sustain life for some. But it is not a tasty pie: it reeks too much of contempt and of envy. Bon appetit!
I think you're suffering from selection bias.
Hey, that sounds like Go's line. Oh wait ..
Probably the biggest one is that UNIX is, at bottom, a terminal-oriented multi-user time sharing system. This maps badly to desktop, mobile, and server systems. The protection model is a mismatch for all those purposes. (Programs have the authority of the user. Not so good today as in the 1970s.) The administration model also matches badly. Vast amounts of superstructure have been built to get around that mismatch. (Hello, containers, virtualization, etc.) Interprocess communication came late to UNIX/Linux, and it's still not a core component. (The one-way pipe mindset is too deeply ingrained in the UNIX world.)
I feel so privileged to read this random guy's blog, and it's terrific that he eschews inflating his ego so well.
I guess I am lucky he wrote this for a pleb like me.
What is missing in many cases is a concepts guide, explaining the key ideas, how to combine things, and what's possible in various subject areas.
For GUI programs, menus / toolbars used to be the concept guide: what they show is what's possible, and they offer context help. This is why a GUI feels friendly. It sucks at composability, though. Current mobile interfaces, unfortunately, tend to lack this.
If tiny GUI-oriented programs were easy to compose, had an easy way to save the composed state, and a number of daily-use programs bundled with an OS came in this form, providing example and reference, many people would consider following the suit, I suppose.
"...great and perfect" is a strawman. Whether "some people" think that is irrelevant.
Some of this article is interesting, but the fact of the matter is 40-year-old systems have signs of being 40 years old. If "fixing" everything were easy, it'd be done. Tabs in Makefiles throw off the uninitiated for 10 minutes, then they learn, shrug and move on. These scars and stories are part of the package.
Reading further, some of this is just incorrect...
>That’s not to mention the fact that critical UNIX files (such as /etc/passwd) that are read upon every (!) call, say, ls -l, are plain text files. The system reads and parses these files again and again, after every single call!
Not on my system.
> It would be much better to use a binary format. Or a database.
On my system, it is ( running "ls -ld ."):
kamloops$ uname -a
NetBSD kamloops 7.99.64 NetBSD 7.99.64 (GENERIC) #26: Thu Mar 2 07:15:26 PST 2017 root@kamloops:/usr/src/sys/arch/amd64/compile/obj/GENERIC amd64
kamloops# dtrace -x nolibs -n ':syscall::open:entry /execname == "ls" / { printf("%s -%s", execname, copyinstr(arg0));}'
dtrace: description ':syscall::open:entry ' matched 1 probe
CPU ID FUNCTION:NAME
0 14 open:entry ls -/etc/ld.so.conf
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/libutil.so.7
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/libc.so.12
0 14 open:entry ls -.
0 14 open:entry ls -/etc/nsswitch.conf
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/nss_compat.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_compat.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/nss_nis.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_nis.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/nss_files.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_files.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/lib/nss_dns.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_dns.so.0
0 14 open:entry ls -/etc/pwd.db
0 14 open:entry ls -/etc/group
0 14 open:entry ls -/etc/localtime
0 14 open:entry ls -/usr/share/zoneinfo/posixrules
kamloops# file /etc/pwd.db
/etc/pwd.db: Berkeley DB 1.85 (Hash, version 2, native byte-order)
...All the bluster (some of which is interesting), then at the end walks it back:
> So, I do not want to say that UNIX – is a bad system. I’m just drawing your attention to the fact that it has tons of drawbacks, just like other systems do. I also do not cancel the “UNIX philosophy”, just trying to say that it’s not an absolute.
Shame about the title... But maybe that's what landed it here on HN (?)
Edit: explain the "ls" command actually run.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Unix-Haters_Handbook
The Unix philosophy is essentially the opposite of the Apple philosophy. It gives you flexibility and composability at the cost of simplicity and the overall experience.
The optimal solution tends to be somewhere in-between. If you look at Linux, it's actually a monolithic system (which goes against the Unix philosophy); the popularity of Linux is in itself proof that people do want a single cohesive product - If the Unix philosophy was the best approach, we'd all be using Minix by now.
I use Ubuntu (Gnome) these days. The only thing I miss from Windows is Windows Explorer. Nautilus just doesn't cut it in my opinion; I always end up browsing the file system with the command line. That said, I still prefer Nautilus over OSX's Finder.
Of all the things to complain about in Linux, you choose the one thing that Mac OS and Windows still don't have right, and Linux had pretty good even back then?
The fact that Linux relied on people to install stuff with the command line was a massive oversight. UIs are just way more intuitive than shell commands.
It's when you go to uninstall or upgrade it that you realize what a mess it is.
1969 < 1981.
- Dirty hacks in UNIX started to arise when UNIX was released, and it was long before Windows came to the scene, I guess there wasn’t even Microsoft DOS at the time (I guess and I don’t bother to check, so check it yourself). At least he acknowledges that he's being incredibly lazy, and he shows the glimmer of an understanding as to why some of the things mentioned later happened: because Unix is from the early 70s, which were a very different time in computing & culture.
- Almost at the very beginning, there was no /usr folder in UNIX. All binaries were located in /bin and /sbin. /usr was the place for user home directories (there was no /home). Putting /home on a separate partition remains a pretty common thing to this day because users will tend to have greater storage requirements than just the root. /usr/bin and the like are the result of people realizing that this secondary larger disk is an acceptable place to put binaries and other files that aren't needed at bootup.
- In other words, if you’ve captured Ctrl+C from the user’s input, then the operating system, instead of just calling your handler, will interrupt the syscall that was running before and return EINTR error code from the kernel. That's not the kind of interrupt they're talking about.
- I’ve read somewhere that the cp command is called cp not because of copy but because UNIX was developed with the use of terminals that output characters very slowly. Yep, terminals that print on paper are pretty slow, as are 300 baud modems. I'm absolutely crushed I had to learn that 'cp' means 'copy'--it took hours to beat that into my head, and the thousands of keystrokes I've saved over the years are a small comfort (except to my rsi-crippled hands)
- The names of UNIX utilities is another story. For example, grep comes from command g/re/p in the ed text editor. Well, cat comes from concatenation. I hope you already knew it. To top it all up, vmlinuz — gZipped LINUx with Virtual Memory support. 'cat' comes from 'catenate', in fact. What would you name 'grep' instead? "searchregexandprint"?
- at least the main website of C that would be the main entry point for all beginners and would contain not only documentation but also a brief manual on installing C tools on any platform, as well as a manual on creating a simple project in C, and would also contain a user-friendly list of C packages This is one of the most ridiculous ones. You're talking about a programming language defined in the 70s, for Christ's sake. Lot of websites created in the 70s? There is a document with a good introduction to C, project examples, etc. and it's call The C Programming Language, a book by K&R. When Kernighan made another language a few years ago, yeah, he made a website for it--golang.org, it's one of the best project sites I've seen.
The article points out some legit problems in Unix, but even leaving aside the author's ESL challenges it's poorly-written, poorly thought-out, and poorly-defended.
The author cites to this post by Rob Landley – http://lists.busybox.net/pipermail/busybox/2010-December/074...
While I can't independently confirm Rob's claims, and he doesn't provide any citations, I do find them very believable – /usr was invented at Bell Labs because they were running out of space on their puny 1970s hard disks. (And an RK05 was small even by 1970s standards – the IBM 2314 mainframe hard disk, released in 1965, had a 30MB capacity; the IBM 3330, released in 1970, stored 100MB – of course, these disks would have cost a heck of a lot more than an RK05, and were likely not feasible for the UNIX team given their budget.)
If they had bigger disks (or the facility to make multiple smaller disks appear like one big disk) – they would never have invented this.
(Some other operating systems from the same time period had already had some ability to make multiple disks appear like one big disk. For example, OS/360 has the concept of a "catalog", which is a directory mapping file names to disk volume names; this means you can move individual files between disks without changing the names by which users access them. In their quest for simplicity, Thompson and Ritchie and co decided to omit such a feature from UNIX.)
Yeah, I found that one an especially weird gripe. Grepping was a new thing, so we needed a word for it. 'Grep' is short, easy to say and type, and relatively hard to confuse with similar words in the domain. Works for me.
I can unfortunately imagine a modern startup implementing it, and shudder at potential names my imagination is coming up with... Searchlr, the best way to search text! ReadMonkey, your personal pattern recognizer! I'll stop now.
We're trying to use a server OS on a single-user machine, complete with all the management cruft that comes along with a server-based OS. Consequently, we don't bother re-thinking what the user needs vs. a sysop.
If the bottom-up compositional model for computing that largely originated with Unix is fading, this article doesn't go there, or suggest cause.
Now, that's an article I'd like to read...
