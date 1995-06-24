Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Collapse of the Unix Philosophy (kukuruku.co)
55 points by andreygrehov 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 53 comments | favorite





Everyone should, at some point, read The Unix-Haters Handbook. A great deal of it is outdated or simply wrong, but it does have a running theme of a prediction that has largely been borne out: people assuming that all Unix's flaws are actually virtues and that if you don't think so, then you Just Don't Get It.

It's not hard to see how this happened: since pretty much all computers that people normally interact with are either running Windows or a Unix-like system, it has set up a dichotomy in people's minds. When the Unix-Haters Handbook was released, there were still other operating systems which could have a plausible claim to being better, but they have all faded away, leaving only these two. And since the "Real Hackers" prefer Unix, Unix and all its decisions must be the right ones.

Unix is great, but people need to be more realistic about its shortcomings instead of mindlessly repeating mantras about "The Unix Way" without critical examination.

I did not know about this!

http://www.vbcf.ac.at/fileadmin/user_upload/BioComp/training...

It even has an anti-foreword by Dennis Ritchie which kinda reminds me of the Metropolitan Police spokesman's blurb on the back of Banksy's book.

BTW, it starts off with an anonymous quote that I've never heard, Two of the most famous products of Berkeley are LSD and Unix. Unix is of course from Bell Labs. And anyone who knew anything would have said instead, Two of the most famous products of Berkeley are LSD and BSD which at least would have been funny if still inaccurate. Anyways, it seems like a fun rant of a book which I'd never heard of.

The above point about not getting it can be applied to Linux as well. Lessons learned elsewhere are stupid until Linus finally understands them and then they're obvious.

From the book: "Did you know that all the standard Sun window applications (“tools”) are really one massive 3/4 megabyte binary?"

Oh for the days when 750kB was considered "massive" for a binary.

And LSD is of course from Albert Hofmann

[1]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Hofmann

The whole document is great but the anti-forward is so good I'm going to risk downvotes by reproducing it in its (short) entirety here, emphasis mine:

From: dmr@plan9.research.att.com Date: Tue, 15 Mar 1994 00:38:07 EST Subject: anti-foreword

To the contributers to this book:

I have succumbed to the temptation you offered in your preface: I do write you off as envious malcontents and romantic keepers of memories. The systems you remember so fondly (TOPS-20, ITS, Multics, Lisp Machine, Cedar/Mesa, the Dorado) are not just out to pasture, they are fertilizing it from below.

Your judgments are not keen, they are intoxicated by metaphor. In the Preface you suffer first from heat, lice, and malnourishment, then become prisoners in a Gulag. In Chapter 1 you are in turn infected by a virus, racked by drug addiction, and addled by puffiness of the genome.

Yet your prison without coherent design continues to imprison you. How can this be, if it has no strong places? The rational prisoner exploits the weak places, creates order from chaos: instead, collectives like the FSF vindicate their jailers by building cells almost com- patible with the existing ones, albeit with more features. The journalist with three undergraduate degrees from MIT, the researcher at Microsoft, and the senior scientist at Apple might volunteer a few words about the regulations of the prisons to which they have been transferred.

Your sense of the possible is in no sense pure: sometimes you want the same thing you have, but wish you had done it yourselves; other times you want something different, but can't seem to get people to use it; sometimes one wonders why you just don't shut up and tell people to buy a PC with Windows or a Mac. No Gulag or lice, just a future whose intellectual tone and interaction style is set by Sonic the Hedgehog. You claim to seek progress, but you succeed mainly in whining.

Here is my metaphor: your book is a pudding stuffed with apposite observations, many well-conceived. Like excrement, it contains enough undigested nuggets of nutrition to sustain life for some. But it is not a tasty pie: it reeks too much of contempt and of envy. Bon appetit!

It's 'foreword'. And I think some of the rants inside are even better than this.

> Lessons learned elsewhere are stupid until Linus finally understands them and then they're obvious.

I think you're suffering from selection bias.

> flaws are actually virtues and that if you don't think so, then you Just Don't Get It.

Hey, that sounds like Go's line. Oh wait ..

Having configured and used VMS, I feel I can conclusively say that the people in TUHH who preferred it to Unix were out of their goddamn minds.

Oh my god yes. That and various other operating systems I can think of that I had the misfortune to develop on. Thankfully they died out long ago.

There are interesting parallels between operating systems and political parties here, and this is not a coincidence: both operating systems and political parties are infrastructure, and infrastructure is really hard both to build and to replace once it has become established. So in both cases you see a lot of rationalization about how the existing solutions are perfectly OK even though they are not simply because no one wants to do the heavy lifting (and in both cases it is very heavy lifting) required to actually come up with something better.

There are many early UNIX design decisions that have outlived their shelf life by decades.

Probably the biggest one is that UNIX is, at bottom, a terminal-oriented multi-user time sharing system. This maps badly to desktop, mobile, and server systems. The protection model is a mismatch for all those purposes. (Programs have the authority of the user. Not so good today as in the 1970s.) The administration model also matches badly. Vast amounts of superstructure have been built to get around that mismatch. (Hello, containers, virtualization, etc.) Interprocess communication came late to UNIX/Linux, and it's still not a core component. (The one-way pipe mindset is too deeply ingrained in the UNIX world.)

Hence why UNIX on mobile is a Pyrrhic victory, as iOS, Android, ChromeOS rely on Objective-C, Java and JavaScript runtimes and their respective frameworks, just with good enough support from POSIX, that could be replaced by what is expected from any ANSI C implementation.

This article was written hastily, and I don’t want to further improve it. You’re lucky I wrote it.

I feel so privileged to read this random guy's blog, and it's terrific that he eschews inflating his ego so well.

I want to add this as a comment in all my source files.

I'm notorious for leaving behind gems such as this. For example: https://twitter.com/noahlz/status/767851284930199557

yep, that's where I closed the tab

"We really are using a 1970s era operating system well past its sell-by date. We get a lot done, and we have fun, but let's face it, the fundamental design of Unix is older than many of the readers of Slashdot, while lots of different, great ideas about computing and networks have been developed in the last 30 years. Using Unix is the computing equivalent of listening only to music by David Cassidy."

Rob Pike 2004, https://interviews.slashdot.org/story/04/10/18/1153211/rob-p...

"This article was written hastily, and I don’t want to further improve it. You’re lucky I wrote it. Therefore, I may provide some facts without source links."

I guess I am lucky he wrote this for a pleb like me.

Unix as we know it is almost 50 years of accretion - sh/bash is a great example of this. I think the Unix philosophy is still sound and alive, but the movement of technology means not everything that was universal before, is now.

There's a recurring theme (e.g. [1] among many examples) of comparing the Unix Way to the way of functional programming. Both prefer small things that do one thing and compose well.

What is missing in many cases is a concepts guide, explaining the key ideas, how to combine things, and what's possible in various subject areas.

For GUI programs, menus / toolbars used to be the concept guide: what they show is what's possible, and they offer context help. This is why a GUI feels friendly. It sucks at composability, though. Current mobile interfaces, unfortunately, tend to lack this.

If tiny GUI-oriented programs were easy to compose, had an easy way to save the composed state, and a number of daily-use programs bundled with an OS came in this form, providing example and reference, many people would consider following the suit, I suppose.

[1]: http://softwareengineering.stackexchange.com/questions/61814...

Sounds like the author needs to read Worse Is Better (https://www.jwz.org/doc/worse-is-better.html).

^^^ Open incognito if you don't want to see jwz's NSFW salutations to HN readers...

You might want to check that link again with a HN referer! Interesting results :)

The author is in fact quoting from "Worse is Better". RTFA.

> Some people think that UNIX is great and perfect

"...great and perfect" is a strawman. Whether "some people" think that is irrelevant.

Some of this article is interesting, but the fact of the matter is 40-year-old systems have signs of being 40 years old. If "fixing" everything were easy, it'd be done. Tabs in Makefiles throw off the uninitiated for 10 minutes, then they learn, shrug and move on. These scars and stories are part of the package.

Reading further, some of this is just incorrect...

>That’s not to mention the fact that critical UNIX files (such as /etc/passwd) that are read upon every (!) call, say, ls -l, are plain text files. The system reads and parses these files again and again, after every single call!

Not on my system.

> It would be much better to use a binary format. Or a database.

On my system, it is ( running "ls -ld ."):

  kamloops$ uname -a
  NetBSD kamloops 7.99.64 NetBSD 7.99.64 (GENERIC) #26: Thu Mar  2 07:15:26 PST 2017  root@kamloops:/usr/src/sys/arch/amd64/compile/obj/GENERIC amd64

  kamloops# dtrace -x nolibs -n ':syscall::open:entry /execname == "ls" / { printf("%s -%s", execname, copyinstr(arg0));}'
  dtrace: description ':syscall::open:entry ' matched 1 probe
  CPU     ID                    FUNCTION:NAME
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/etc/ld.so.conf
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/libutil.so.7
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/libc.so.12
    0     14                       open:entry ls -.
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/etc/nsswitch.conf
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/nss_compat.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_compat.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/nss_nis.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_nis.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/nss_files.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_files.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/lib/nss_dns.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/usr/lib/nss_dns.so.0
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/etc/pwd.db
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/etc/group
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/etc/localtime
    0     14                       open:entry ls -/usr/share/zoneinfo/posixrules

  kamloops# file /etc/pwd.db
  /etc/pwd.db: Berkeley DB 1.85 (Hash, version 2, native byte-order)
Now, I see that /etc/group -is- a plain file. This could get the same treatment as /etc/passwd if it becomes a burden. In the meantime, if it's a performance bottleneck, make a memoizing function to lookup groups and use a '-n' switch to ls. Article is probably mostly important as the author thinking deeply about Unix, and part of the developmental process of the user.

...All the bluster (some of which is interesting), then at the end walks it back:

> So, I do not want to say that UNIX – is a bad system. I’m just drawing your attention to the fact that it has tons of drawbacks, just like other systems do. I also do not cancel the “UNIX philosophy”, just trying to say that it’s not an absolute.

Shame about the title... But maybe that's what landed it here on HN (?)

Edit: explain the "ls" command actually run.

Regarding 'ls', I ran "strace ls" on Linux and didn't see any open on /etc/password; it's important that you run 'ls -l', which should trigger the /etc/password access because it has to map UIDs to usernames.

re: "ls -l" understood. I ran "ls -ld ."

Ah, I'm not familiar with dtrace so I guess I missed that in your comment. Thanks for the clarification.

Understandable. The dtrace command you see is tracing a process "ls" (regardless of switches). I didn't show my work (ls -ld .) that generated the output, so your confusion isn't unfounded. :)


Where everything is a file handle, except when it is not (sockets, IPC, ...).

reply


For those of you who might be fooled into thinking this is about things like SystemD and Docker—it's not!

More a reprise of the _Unix Hater's Handbook_ with a slightly different gloss, for those who remember that.

Though a Unix Lover(tm), I enjoyed the UHH:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Unix-Haters_Handbook

That was also my first thought.

I think the problem is that Linux developers started abusing the Unix Philosophy to the point that you had to know about a lot of different programs in order to be productive - Sometimes, it's much more convenient if one program can do everything that you want it to do out of the box (it requires less understanding of the system).

The Unix philosophy is essentially the opposite of the Apple philosophy. It gives you flexibility and composability at the cost of simplicity and the overall experience.

The optimal solution tends to be somewhere in-between. If you look at Linux, it's actually a monolithic system (which goes against the Unix philosophy); the popularity of Linux is in itself proof that people do want a single cohesive product - If the Unix philosophy was the best approach, we'd all be using Minix by now.

I didn't find MacOS to be any simpler than newbie-oriented Linux distros like Mint and Ubuntu. It was just filled with a ton of proprietary, bastardized, closed-source garbage and limits that made it more difficult for power users to understand and effectively manage the system.

To be fair Linux distros have improved a LOT in the past 5 years. When I first used Ubuntu many years ago, you couldn't do anything without the command line. Installing software was a pain (I had tons of problem with Ubuntu Software Center and it never seemed to work).

I use Ubuntu (Gnome) these days. The only thing I miss from Windows is Windows Explorer. Nautilus just doesn't cut it in my opinion; I always end up browsing the file system with the command line. That said, I still prefer Nautilus over OSX's Finder.

"Installing software was a mess."

Of all the things to complain about in Linux, you choose the one thing that Mac OS and Windows still don't have right, and Linux had pretty good even back then?

Installing software from the distro is easy on Linux, but otherwise it's potentially a problem. Whereas Windows has no "distro" but the .msi system works quite well.

reply


The fact that Linux relied on people to install stuff with the command line was a massive oversight. UIs are just way more intuitive than shell commands.

Windows has always been fine for _installing_ software.

It's when you go to uninstall or upgrade it that you realize what a mess it is.

Evolution is never clean.

> I guess there wasn’t even Microsoft DOS at the time (I guess and I don’t bother to check, so check it yourself)

reply


Although I agree that Unix is a big collection of hacks and well past its prime, the author displays several fundamental misconceptions of what he's talking about. Here's a few examples:

- Dirty hacks in UNIX started to arise when UNIX was released, and it was long before Windows came to the scene, I guess there wasn’t even Microsoft DOS at the time (I guess and I don’t bother to check, so check it yourself). At least he acknowledges that he's being incredibly lazy, and he shows the glimmer of an understanding as to why some of the things mentioned later happened: because Unix is from the early 70s, which were a very different time in computing & culture.

- Almost at the very beginning, there was no /usr folder in UNIX. All binaries were located in /bin and /sbin. /usr was the place for user home directories (there was no /home). Putting /home on a separate partition remains a pretty common thing to this day because users will tend to have greater storage requirements than just the root. /usr/bin and the like are the result of people realizing that this secondary larger disk is an acceptable place to put binaries and other files that aren't needed at bootup.

- In other words, if you’ve captured Ctrl+C from the user’s input, then the operating system, instead of just calling your handler, will interrupt the syscall that was running before and return EINTR error code from the kernel. That's not the kind of interrupt they're talking about.

- I’ve read somewhere that the cp command is called cp not because of copy but because UNIX was developed with the use of terminals that output characters very slowly. Yep, terminals that print on paper are pretty slow, as are 300 baud modems. I'm absolutely crushed I had to learn that 'cp' means 'copy'--it took hours to beat that into my head, and the thousands of keystrokes I've saved over the years are a small comfort (except to my rsi-crippled hands)

- The names of UNIX utilities is another story. For example, grep comes from command g/re/p in the ed text editor. Well, cat comes from concatenation. I hope you already knew it. To top it all up, vmlinuz — gZipped LINUx with Virtual Memory support. 'cat' comes from 'catenate', in fact. What would you name 'grep' instead? "searchregexandprint"?

- at least the main website of C that would be the main entry point for all beginners and would contain not only documentation but also a brief manual on installing C tools on any platform, as well as a manual on creating a simple project in C, and would also contain a user-friendly list of C packages This is one of the most ridiculous ones. You're talking about a programming language defined in the 70s, for Christ's sake. Lot of websites created in the 70s? There is a document with a good introduction to C, project examples, etc. and it's call The C Programming Language, a book by K&R. When Kernighan made another language a few years ago, yeah, he made a website for it--golang.org, it's one of the best project sites I've seen.

The article points out some legit problems in Unix, but even leaving aside the author's ESL challenges it's poorly-written, poorly thought-out, and poorly-defended.

> - Almost at the very beginning, there was no /usr folder in UNIX. All binaries were located in /bin and /sbin. /usr was the place for user home directories (there was no /home). Putting /home on a separate partition remains a pretty common thing to this day because users will tend to have greater storage requirements than just the root. /usr/bin and the like are the result of people realizing that this secondary larger disk is an acceptable place to put binaries and other files that aren't needed at bootup.

The author cites to this post by Rob Landley – http://lists.busybox.net/pipermail/busybox/2010-December/074...

While I can't independently confirm Rob's claims, and he doesn't provide any citations, I do find them very believable – /usr was invented at Bell Labs because they were running out of space on their puny 1970s hard disks. (And an RK05 was small even by 1970s standards – the IBM 2314 mainframe hard disk, released in 1965, had a 30MB capacity; the IBM 3330, released in 1970, stored 100MB – of course, these disks would have cost a heck of a lot more than an RK05, and were likely not feasible for the UNIX team given their budget.)

If they had bigger disks (or the facility to make multiple smaller disks appear like one big disk) – they would never have invented this.

(Some other operating systems from the same time period had already had some ability to make multiple disks appear like one big disk. For example, OS/360 has the concept of a "catalog", which is a directory mapping file names to disk volume names; this means you can move individual files between disks without changing the names by which users access them. In their quest for simplicity, Thompson and Ritchie and co decided to omit such a feature from UNIX.)

> What would you name 'grep' instead?

Yeah, I found that one an especially weird gripe. Grepping was a new thing, so we needed a word for it. 'Grep' is short, easy to say and type, and relatively hard to confuse with similar words in the domain. Works for me.

I can unfortunately imagine a modern startup implementing it, and shudder at potential names my imagination is coming up with... Searchlr, the best way to search text! ReadMonkey, your personal pattern recognizer! I'll stop now.

search?

I'd like to posit that at least part of the problem is we're using a multi-user operating system on machines that are universally single-user. While it may be nice to have that option, is it realistic to think that many people are going to hand over their laptop/desktop machine to another person?

We're trying to use a server OS on a single-user machine, complete with all the management cruft that comes along with a server-based OS. Consequently, we don't bother re-thinking what the user needs vs. a sysop.

Exactly. Waayyy TMII (irrelevant).

If the bottom-up compositional model for computing that largely originated with Unix is fading, this article doesn't go there, or suggest cause.

Now, that's an article I'd like to read...

I wonder why the original comment you responded to got flagged. I read it and it was one of the best comments?

IMHO, a lot of the Unix philosophy boils down to: we do it this way because the neckbeard of my father and the neckbeard of his father and all the neckbeards before him unto the beginning of Unix on January 1, 1970 did it that way and if you want to do it differently, well, you better have a stronger neckbeard, because then we'll have two problems instead of just one.

http://dilbert.com/strip/1995-06-24

