Might want to look over your mobile CSS, on my phone (iPhone 6 viewing landscape) the font size is very tiny and the line spacing is too tight, look over the getting started page for example.
Keep at it though, I can see there's a bunch of work you've done here so maybe it's just a bit more final polish.
reply
s/queue/cue
Might want to look over your mobile CSS, on my phone (iPhone 6 viewing landscape) the font size is very tiny and the line spacing is too tight, look over the getting started page for example.
Keep at it though, I can see there's a bunch of work you've done here so maybe it's just a bit more final polish.
reply