Show HN: Tent CSS – A CSS survival kit (sitetent.com)
10 points by ulinaaron 2 hours ago





Interesting project, that it looks like you folks have spent a bunch of work on, well done for getting it out there.

Might want to look over your mobile CSS, on my phone (iPhone 6 viewing landscape) the font size is very tiny and the line spacing is too tight, look over the getting started page for example.

Keep at it though, I can see there's a bunch of work you've done here so maybe it's just a bit more final polish.

Much appreciated for the feedback! The project certainly is in the infant stages. I'll take a look at the mobile styles and see what adjustments can be made there. I am relying heavily on system fonts for the most universal support which may be causing some variances.

> taking a queue

s/queue/cue

