Sharing all of your knowledge as a mind map (github.com)
2 points by neurocroc 7 minutes ago





This is really impressive.

How long did it take you to make this?

I started working on it more heavily about a month ago. I already had quite a lot of notes and bookmarks but there were scattered around in various places. It's actually really nice to have a system in place where I can easily add new nodes and information and make sense of it.

