Sharing all of your knowledge as a mind map
github.com
2 points
by
neurocroc
7 minutes ago
Appsuelite
2 minutes ago
This is really impressive.
How long did it take you to make this?
neurocroc
0 minutes ago
I started working on it more heavily about a month ago. I already had quite a lot of notes and bookmarks but there were scattered around in various places. It's actually really nice to have a system in place where I can easily add new nodes and information and make sense of it.
