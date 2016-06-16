Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Containers Come to Firefox Test Pilot (mozilla.org)
I do find the name – "containers" – a bit confusing. "Contextual identities" would seem like a better fit, because that's what it will be used for.

I am reading this name also on other places, surprised Mozilla sticked with "containers":

* https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Contextual_Identity_Projec...

It's only confusing if you're a technical person -- the sort of person who hears "containers" and thinks "oh, Docker." For laypeople who don't have that association already burned into their brain, it's a simple label that pretty clearly communicates the purpose of the feature -- much less scary-complicated-sounding than "contextual identities."

This seems like a reimplementation of Profiles, that you can use with `firefox -P`.

The main issue here is one of UI. If you click a link in a PDF, what profile should the link be opened in? My take is that if you have multiple firefox instances it should ask you, otherwise it should just open on the only one open.

The idea here is to be lighter-weight than profiles, or the similar feature in Chrome. I've got three different containers going right now, side-by-side in one browser window. In addition to the per-tab basis, providing separation within a profile also means you don't have to set your preferences, addons, etc. independently each time.

For example, one of the major use cases for this sort of separation is being able to use multiple accounts on a site like Twitter or Facebook (which don't support multi-account) or Gmail (which does, but it's a bit rough). There's no reason I should have to have separate windows or separate addons for each of those accounts.

