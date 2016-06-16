I am reading this name also on other places, surprised Mozilla sticked with "containers":
* https://blog.mozilla.org/tanvi/2016/06/16/contextual-identit...
* https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Contextual_Identity_Projec...
* https://wiki.mozilla.org/Security/Contextual_Identity_Projec...
The main issue here is one of UI. If you click a link in a PDF, what profile should the link be opened in?
My take is that if you have multiple firefox instances it should ask you, otherwise it should just open on the only one open.
For example, one of the major use cases for this sort of separation is being able to use multiple accounts on a site like Twitter or Facebook (which don't support multi-account) or Gmail (which does, but it's a bit rough). There's no reason I should have to have separate windows or separate addons for each of those accounts.
