Google Code Search (2006-2013) [1] was more useful. I miss that. Its search allowed regular expressions.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Code_Search
When I was a teenager I made music under the name shark^^bait
The ^^ is what made it stand out from others.
The issue is there is no efficient way to search for that phrase with the special characters.
I have no idea if I can still find the absolutely god awful music I made back then.
Using the phrase match in google just searches for sharkbait which doesn't help at all.
It doesn't help that years later a little movie called Finding Nemo came out.
