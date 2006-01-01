Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Improvements to searching for special characters in programming languages (blog.google)
14 points by TheQwerty 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I can now find the C+@ programming language. So it's not heavily special cased for common programming languages.

Google Code Search (2006-2013) [1] was more useful. I miss that. Its search allowed regular expressions.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Google_Code_Search

reply


Only very slightly related:

When I was a teenager I made music under the name shark^^bait

The ^^ is what made it stand out from others.

The issue is there is no efficient way to search for that phrase with the special characters.

I have no idea if I can still find the absolutely god awful music I made back then.

Using the phrase match in google just searches for sharkbait which doesn't help at all.

It doesn't help that years later a little movie called Finding Nemo came out.

reply


This will be extremely helpful next time I have to use a Haskell library that decides to implement everything as infix operators named "~<$>" and ".~=" and stuff.

reply


Catching up with DuckDuckGo?

reply


To make this change at Google's scale is a triumph. Even dealing with this type of tokenization on our vastly smaller document set can be challenging.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: