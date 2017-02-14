Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I'm happy for the NYSE that this went well. SNAP has done some pretty large volume so far with no problems.

Interestingly enough, well atleast to someone who cares about the cash equity markets, the NYSE actually did a test run last week to try and simulate the chaos that occurs during any hot IPO.

So now we know that there is atleast some appetite for shares with no controlling interest and no indication of paying out a dividend any time soon. A current market cap of 30 Billion is a pretty darn big accomplishment!

Two big dates in the future to look out for.......

1) July 30 when the first lockup date is over. I'm not sure how many shares come off restriction.

2) May 15 when they do their first earnings report.

I'm interested to see if they try and make people view the company via GAAP accounting(PnL) or non GAAP measures like engagement, monthly users, etc.

They had a pretty large participating contribution (50M shares as I recall) so that is a bunch of money that paid off some folks who might have been skittish.

I was surprised to see as large a bounce as there was. And it has no doubt realigned the world view of a bunch of Snapchat employees[1].

To your last point I can't imagine they are going to talk earnings in a GAAP context unless they are generating lots of free cash flow as Google does.

[1] If you're an employee and reading this and thinking "I'm rich! Quick go buy a Lamborghini!" I caution you to wait until you've not only exercised the shares and paid tax on them, but you have sold the shares and that sale has 'settled' and you have the money in your brokerage account.

> So now we know that there is atleast some appetite for shares with no controlling interest and no indication of paying out a dividend any time soon. A current market cap of 30 Billion is a pretty darn big accomplishment!

This is really disturbing. I don't know if its an indicator of too much money in the market, or just the fact that the market itself has expanded so much. Why would investors be OK with losing power?

For the same reason 50% of the US didn't vote in the last election. Or employees don't demand to view board decks.

Most investors are buying as a way to make money off of continued success. They don't want to control the business or make decisions, and even if they did, they don't want to invest enough to make a dent in the normal 1-share-1-vote sort of model. They're looking the company and hooking their accounts to its success. In the public markets, most investors aren't in it for the control, they're in it for the returns.

Why not just invest in corporate bonds then? At least then you're safer from bankruptcies.


I think you have an interesting point but I disagree with your analogy of a presidential election. The motivations for voting in a presidential election are not always financial (even though future policies could very well determine your own financial outlook..). I think you're right about investors are in it for the returns but having control can help steer your returns. If everybody thinks the CEO is not increasing shareholder value, you vote to remove said CEO. This is not always positive either as many investors want quick returns and not always have patience for visionaries..

(Disclaimer: I know nothing.)

One of the things that I personally believe is that when a company IPOs their priorities become heavily skewed towards profit and earnings, often over a short term period, above all else. And I think that hurts them.

I'm not sure that removing the voting rights of stockholders completely eliminates that pressure—it's probably also rooted in having to be on earnings calls, and the price fluctuations of bad earnings calls, etc.—but remove those voting rights might help to eliminate some of the negative, short-term-profit-seeking pressure.

If it does, it seems reasonable for some investors to want to invest in companies that aren't as worried about voting rights takeovers.

Profit? Investors want a return, they don't really care about power (more or less). If you can get 10% over 3-5 years who cares.

GAAP vs non GAAP accounting refers to how you calculate PnL, not whether you use things unrelated to accounting to hint that you are growing and might make money in the future. You can definitely use strict GAAP accounting and also brag that users are super duper engaged.

I think you are being more than a bit pedantic for very little benefit.

I never said "Non Gaap accounting", I said "Non Gaap measures".

That doesn't have to mean Pnl, it can, and was intended, to mean things like user engagement numbers, monthly uniques, etc.

Is there a different terminology that you would prefer that I use?

how about this........

I'm interested in seeing whether they focus on their earnings vs user growth numbers. Would this satisfy you?

I for one appreciated Greg's note and your follow-up. When you said non gaap initially I thought you explicitly meant the non gaap but still accounting systems that a large, large number of companies out on quarterly earnings (they'll do it right next to it, say " gaap X, non gaap Y ".

So you may see it as pedantic, but I think it was a useful clarification.

This $27.8 billion dollar valuation tells me that somewhere along the line, my job and lifestyle have caused me to detach from a significant chunk of society. I've never used Snap or their platform. I don't even really know what the benefit of their service. I am curious if I'm in the minority or if there's lots of developers like me who aren't able to comprehend these valuations.

> my job and lifestyle have caused me to detach from a significant chunk of society

Yeah, the 13-21-year-old chunk of society. Do you, as a Linux Kernel Developer, happen to be within that demographic? Even their IPO roadshow video (which I see has now been removed) talks about their "13-34-year-old" user base, and then emphasizes the far higher levels of engagement and far higher potential among the lower half of that range.

reply


Sure the bulk of their users are young, but several of the people I follow are betweeen 28 and 45.

It's not like Snapchat is an esoteric thing. Using it can be a function of how outgoing and expressive you are. Or if you have some purpose.

The same reason you post on Hacker News is why people post on Snapchat -- to interact with others.

But do you think their actual sources of revenue (all the ads and paid stories) are focused towards older people? From what I've seen, it's mostly gossip and stories aimed towards younger people.

reply


Posting on HN (or reddit, or...) will never die, because you get to correct people who are wrong on the internet. Snap not so much...

It also depends on whether you have friends that use Snapchat. I'm 24 and a college senior, so within the right age group, but none of my friends use Snapchat. It's only fun if you have friends who use it.

"society" as in US population. Snapchat is also used outside of the US but it's not so prevalent.

>Yeah, the 13-21-year-old chunk of society

MySpace had that one nailed, and look how that turned out for them. This is exactly the kind of demographic that is susceptible to fads and keeps leaving dead services in its wake.

reply


once it hits the mainstream it isn't cool anymore, take Facebook for example. kids hate it now, because grandma, mom, dad and aunt marie all use it.

when it comes to social media of any type, if your grandma is using it, you don't want to be using it, since it must be for old people.

according to teenager logic, anyway.

Well to be completely fair, it is quite embarrassing even for me as an adult to have my parents/grandma looking at the stuff I post of facebook, which has caused me to reduce engagement there and post to instagram, which is restricted to close friends.

reply


Agreed. I didn't mean to bust teenage chops so hard, haha.

I've got really bad news for you, every month older you get the more likely you are to experience this. And the next thing you know you'll be tuning through available radio stations and find that you can't find a station with music you like on it :-) Just don't succumb to EOG[1] :-)

[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bewKPi9gdT4

You are definitely not alone. The Snap product has been geared toward younger people as Facebook once positioned itself. Investors are betting that once the product and audience mature there will be huge payouts like they saw with Facebook.

There is a big risk here though. Twitter has crashed and burned when compared to Facebook.

reply


I think it's worth noting that Twitter essentially lost to Facebook. Facebook's dominance pigeonholed and limited what Twitter could evolve to. And I'm not sure there's room for more than a couple social networks.

I don't see who SnapChat will lose to besides themselves (i.e. monetization). IMO Facebook/Instagram isn't well positioned win today's 13-25 demographic.

The point is, someone will win. And right now I'm not sure who else is in the running.

I see Facebook as the email of this generation. It's not exciting, it doesn't change a whole lot, and virtually everybody has it. I think we're just seeing a lot of novelty, flash in the pan apps coming and going while Facebook maintains it's boring yet stable position.

reply


Facebook is a better messaging platform than SMS, for me, because I have friends spread across the globe that I can contact with a simple internet connection.

reply


Depending on your definition of social media, and if we count Asia, Weibo, Wechat, and Line are major contenders.

reply


the fact that you havent used snap doesnt really speak to their valuation. here are some large cap (+$200B) U.S. companies that i have never used: jpmorgan chase, wells fargo, at&t, bank of america, pfizer, verizon.

Right but I think that most people have used a bank, telphony company, or prescription drugs in the past.

OTOH, depending on how loosely or tightly you define what snapchat is ("ephemeral image communication platform", "image communication platform", "communication platform", "social media", "news aggregator"), there are huge groups of people that have never used snapchat or any competing products. There are lots of people in the US who have never used snapchat, instagram (stories), whatsapp, or even facebook messenger (the app specifically), which are the closest comparisons to snapchat. I think that's the point.

reply


"Snap Inc., formerly Snapchat, Inc., is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps. Snaps are viewed primarily through the Snapchat application, but can also be embedded on the Web or on television in certain circumstances. Snapchat opens directly into the Camera, helping in creating a Snap and sending it to friends. The Company’s advertising products include Snap Ads and Sponsored Creative Tools, such as Sponsored Lenses and Sponsored Geofilters. As of December 31, 2016, on an average, 158 million people used Snapchat every day to Snap with family, watch Stories from friends, see events from around the world, and explore curated content from publishers."

reply


reply


I currently have fb messenger, snapchat, groupme, and twitter on my phone. I mainly use the first 2. I've never used whatsapp or instagram at all.

reply


But you probably have used those companies without knowing. You've probably traveled through an area with cell towers owned and operated by att and verizon. You've maybe received financing on a purchases or had financial services through a smaller bank in some way aided by chase/wells fargo/bofa. And you've never used any of pfizers commercial products? How about advil, chapstick, dimetapp, or robitussin?

reply


is it fair to say that when you are in a public place, you are regularly a few feet away from someone engaged with snapchat?

i concede your point about pfizer, and i also recall that i had a bofa account in college, but i think the point still stands.

I think it more speaks to that the parent comment doesn't understand the product and why you should use it (I am with the parent comment I don't understand snapchat).

reply


reply


You've never taken a drug manufactured or discovered by Pfizer? That seems unlikely.

reply


Maybe I'm the type of person who doesn't need a constant glimpse at other people's lives... or maybe I already had Facebook and Instagram for that. It's likely that the same inertia will help Snap hold onto its older user-base as it matures.

I can't tell you how much this blows my mind. So no, you're not alone. I consider myself a pretty normal person, one that can have an open mind and get along with people. I can't for the life of me figure out why snapchat is so popular. I also can't figure out how to use the app or what it's use case is over Instagram (an app I use heavily). I'm 27 by the way.

reply


reply


I feel the same way.

reply


> my job and lifestyle have caused me to detach from a significant chunk of society

For the vast majority of Silicon Valley, this happened a long time ago. Tech valuations have been divorced from the lives people lead for quite a long time - Snap is just the first instance of this happening to people who are in the Valley, solely because of their age.

reply


reply


I know that the Snapchat platform is worth something, it has high engagement and adoption of 18-24 year old age segment, and that is worth a lot in terms of attention and advertising $s.

However, this just feels completely out of proportion to earnings and downside does not seem priced in. Willing to be proved wrong of course, but especially seeing as they are non voting shares, I cannot understand this pricing.

FOMO. And the market is really frothy in general right now.

reply


reply


The hard part with these things is that in some ways progress and growth is non-linear. So Snap has (by all accounts) done a masterful job of launching their first hardware product:

https://www.spectacles.com/

How do you value that? I'm of the opinion that AR style glasses are the technology that will be the next tech wave post mobile phones (FB buying Oculus and Google pushing so much money on MagicLeap is explained for a similar reason).

So how do you consider Snap's Spectacles? Say there's a 10% chance that they become the initial dominant hardware player in the post-phone mobile space? What's that worth?

>How do you value that?

It's a pair of glasses that stream video from a camera. I'm not saying it's not cool, but what is so crazy about it that it's hard to value?

>What's that worth?

If you're buying IPO shares and can't answer that question yourself, you're probably doing something wrong.

No disrespect to Spectacles, but camera glasses have been around for years. It's not AR and it's not yet even material to Snap's business (according to Snap!).

Right, but this goes back to the arguments everyone had about the iPod - MP3 players had been around for years, the iPod nailed the execution (eventually - the first version was not a success). Nor was it material to Apple's success, at the time.

The point is that proven execution is a good thing, because it implies you'll do it again.

Great point. I know it's not the best comparison feature-wise, but look at the public reaction to Google Glass vs Snap Spectacles. Snap understands how to make the product sexy, not just tech-sexy. Snap understands how to make their innovation fit into the lifestyle of their users.

Anecdotally, it's been interesting to see GoPro take off over the years, spreading from "extreme sports pros" at the beginning to include more casual/recreational uses now. A lot of friends who wouldn't have considered buying a GoPro 5 years ago (because "they don't do anything exciting/dangerous enough to need it") are now considering GoPros to document the slightly more exciting parts of life. These same friends are even more strongly considering Spectacles, because Snap made a product that fits into their lifestyle (lowering the barrier of what is "interesting enough" to capture)

reply


spectacles are record-only at the moment without any viewing for the wearer. adding user-viewing is at least one order of magnitude more difficult than the current device. is there any evidence that spectacles will be transitioned into AR?

reply


If snaps taken with spectacles ever make up more than a % or two of snaps, I will be surprised.

reply


reply


reply


Bitmoji has been the #1 iPhone app overall since January 11, and it was already the #1 iPhone Utility app since July 22, 2016 (Log in to see) -

https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/app/bitmoji-keyboard-your-...

https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/top/united-states/overall/...

And yesterday on eBay, 22 pairs of Spectacles were sold, with one pair went for $229 and 2 others went for $200 each, even though http://www.spectacles.com has been offering them for $130 since last Monday -

http://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?LH_Complete=1&LH_Sold=1&_from...

Then there is the rumored Android Snap Phone:

http://mashable.com/2017/02/14/snapchat-phone-concept-design...

And Snap Drones, as reported on page 2 of today's NYTimes -

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/technology/snapchat-drone...

http://i.imgur.com/6Nl0Ymq.jpg

Trend moving from So(cial)-Lo(cal)-Mo(bile) to AI-AR-Dr(one)-SDR(self driving)

reply


reply


reply


I've wondered this as well, but my guess is that they'll go the Youtube route and make the ads less and less skippable over time.

reply


But, as others have mentioned, Snapchat appears to be more interested in sponsored content and Discovery features.

1. https://blog.bufferapp.com/social-video-metrics

reply


reply


reply


> Also I never use the Discover page and I don't know anyone who does.

I do all the time. Equally anecdotal but still.

As an user in their target age (18-24) I have to say that since Instagram started introducing features like stories and stickers the activity in my Snapchat has diminished enormously. I would say 50-70% less activity.

I don't know if it's something specific to my social circle or more widespread but anyway it's been impressive

Your case matches with the three people ("melinials") I know who have used Snapchat.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennials

reply


The SNAP thesis I like the best is - "Twitter-like growth with FB ARPU".

The monetization potential of this company is massive (geofilters, sponsored content, hardware with spectacles, etc.) and there's no direct comp for that. Pokemon Go showed us the bleeding of digital to physical, and Snap has the potential to be the first company to unlock value from it (ex. geofilters). Plus you can view SNAP as a call option on AR and their potential to be the main camera (when something exciting happens, which app do you open first? For at least in my social circle its by far Snapchat not the Camera app/twitter/etc).

That being said, they face a massive threat from Instagram Stories and now WhatsApp Stories. Though a caveat - while their DAU growth has slowed, it's actually been in international markets primarily (and I think wrongly they don't care enough about dealing with low-bandwith, "unexciting" users). If they can keep a healthy growth in US to escape the FB threat they can afford to lose internationally.

Their first 1-2 earning report will be very revealing for SNAP b/c the expectations have been set and I'm looking for them to do the following: 1) Raise ARPU at similar rates 2) Maintain healthy DAU growth in the US 3) Create new product innovation around AR/Spectacles/Lenses.

If they don't hit at least one of those goals (and preferably two or all three), than I would be very concerned for them.

I like the thesis summary. Let's be honest WhatsApp "Status" is terrible. I've checked it daily since I got it on my phone and have only seen 1 person post on it. Instagram Stories is just OK. Snapchat has, so far, cornered the market in this particular "storytelling" niche.

There's also a more natural integration with how ads are injected into the experience. Snap works carefully with ad buyers to make sure that the ads are engaging and flow with the rest of the product. That's an important differentiator.

reply


>it's actually been in international markets primarily

I'd like to know where you read this. I'd still be concerned because they've pretty much saturated the millenial market at this point. They need to grow in other demographics or internationally.

reply


It also showed how quickly a popular phenomenon can loose cultural relevance.

>when something exciting happens, which app do you open first? One that doesn't automatically delete the photo I took of the exciting thing by default

reply


When I post to Stories I also post to "Memories" so everything is saved on the app. Plus I usually go back to snapchat and save pictures from my story manually if I want to have it saved locally. Most people I know do the same.

reply


My favorite tweet about the whole situation: https://twitter.com/objective_neo/status/736530568222015489

High tech has become more marketing and less tech.

reply


SNAP is a shiny new toy for traders and market-makers.

We won't know how the public market truly values SNAP until, IMHO, maybe 12-24 months from now.

Reminds me of Facebook IPO, a lot of people were claiming it will plunge and eventually go bankrupt. But companies with such big daily active audience that can be targeted with ads are here to stay.

reply


reply


Facebook's market debut showed that Facebook did an excellent job controlling and pricing the IPO. Banks complaining -> Facebook and insiders won.

This debut just shows that Snapchat wasn't in the driver's seat. Major holders are still mega wealthy though.

reply


EDIT: I was wrong, that's just what they are selling today, not the total value of their shares. In which case, good for them!

It actually surprised me how little the founders got. Their shares are worth about $400M each. Certainly nothing to sneeze at, but usually when you're the cofounder of a 24 billion dollar company, you're a billionaire. :)

reply


That's because they are keeping most of their shares:

http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/02/snap-ipo-what-evan-spiegel-bo...

> According to Snap's latest S-1 filing with the SEC from Feb. 27, Spiegel and Murphy plan to sell 16 million shares each on Thursday. The company opened at $24, after it priced its public offering at $17 a share. It's just a small fraction of the number of shares the co-founders own in Snap Inc. Both men will still have 97,164,485 after Thursday's sale.

Oh I read the same article but I read it wrong. I thought they meant that would be the total value of the shares they hold after the IPO, not just what they are selling today. My bad.

No, it was a disaster that led to years of litigation. NASDAQ admitted it was their technical error and paid millions to settle lawsuits stemming from it.

This obsession by techies that you're leaving money on the table if your shares go up after an IPO is bizarre.

> This obsession by techies that you're leaving money on the table if your shares go up after an IPO is bizarre.

If the company gets $X/share at the beginning of the day, and bankers get $X * 1.5/share at the end of the day, that feels like a big donation to Wall Street. If I'm an investor, I'd rather the company have all the capital than 2/3rds of the capital as well. It feels like if a company would sell a portion of the offering through the traditional channels, and the remainder at market prices throughout the first couple days of trading, it might better capture investment.

reply


It was a $30 million settlement.

reply


How is it not leaving money on the table?

reply


reply


Groupon was a totally different business. Network effect didn't really add anything or give them lock in. Customers and businesses would go wherever prices were lowest. It was always doomed, really.

reply


reply


I'm assuming that was said with a whole lot of sarcasm? In my opinion, that will be the death of Snap - something else new and shiny will come along in a year or two and Snap will be a ghost town.

reply


Yes, plenty of sarcasm.

Young people don't stay young forever.

reply


That's just it. Snapchat has very little targeting data, and targeting is a force multiplier for ads revenue. They don't even have explicit gender data.

Edit: Downvote all you want. They don't ask the users for gender. It's implied. See Twitter for a similar tactic.

reply


reply


reply


Few other apps that I'm aware of provide live advertisements for events happening nearby as part of your natural use of the app in a really noninvasive way, and provide incentive to share those advertisements.

Snapchat geofilters are non-invasive and will be seen in normal app use, but don't really bother you. They can inform you of events happening nearby or, if you're at an event, you can use the geofilter when snapping, which shows your friends that you endorse the event/product/whatever, in a totally transparent, opt-in way. That's super powerful.

reply


reply


The Facebook IPO was a disaster and did stay below target for quite awhile post-IPO

reply


If anything, this increases my respect for Zuckerberg and team.

I'm not really excited about the prospect of bankers lining their favored clients' pockets with my money.

reply


reply


It was a glowing success for Facebook!

reply


reply


$1.4 billion pop on Snap publicly traded shares.

$30 million lawsuit settlement awarded to Facebook.

And that's not their only product:

Bitmoji has been the #1 iPhone app overall since January 11, and it was already the #1 iPhone Utility app since July 22, 2016 (Log in to see) -

https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/app/bitmoji-keyboard-your-....

https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/top/united-states/overall/....

And yesterday on eBay, 22 pairs of Spectacles were sold, with one pair went for $229 and 2 others went for $200 each, even though http://www.spectacles.com has been offering them for $130 since last Monday -

http://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?LH_Complete=1&LH_Sold=1&_from....

Then there is the rumored Android Snap Phone:

http://mashable.com/2017/02/14/snapchat-phone-concept-design....

And Snap Drones, as reported on page 2 of today's NYTimes -

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/technology/snapchat-drone....

http://i.imgur.com/6Nl0Ymq.jpg

I would only look at this stock after the first year. Having followed some of the previous high profile IPOs, we will see what happens after their employees are able to dump stock after the first year.

Santa Monica and Venice are going to get even more expensive in 6 months.

reply


Snap employees got screwed.

http://www.businessinsider.com/antonio-garcia-martinez-chaos...

reply


reply


reply


> I don't understand how the existence of [any company ever] adds over [their current valuation] of utility to the economy; furthermore, if [company] fell of the face of the earth, everyone would just switch to [their competitor], and life would resume ut fit. Peter Thiel's quote should be updated: We wanted flying cars, instead we got 1̶4̶0̶ ̶c̶h̶a̶r̶a̶c̶t̶e̶r̶s [trivialization of product's value].

These comments surface every time a company goes public. You may have some valuable information driving this viewpoint underneath, but from this comment it just sounds like useless trolling.

To me at least, Snap seems like a good company with cultish user-base. They have done a good job integrating ads and rich content (some paid content) into their core UX. A difficult feat which Twitter still hasn't solved to this day. They also have an interesting perspective on live events that even FB/Instagram has failed to replicate.

reply


reply


reply


Interesting. Bitcoin is trading at an all-time high today. I guess the fears of a tech bubble collapse have been staved off for a little while, at least.

reply


This is going to open the floodgates for so many smaller startups that have been waiting to IPO. 2017 is going to be an exciting year for anyone with equity.

reply


reply


http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SNAP

http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/snap

Not on Google Finance yet:

https://www.google.com/finance?q=NYSE:SNAP

reply


reply


reply


I think this will be worse. Snapchat isn't nearly as culturally sticky as Twitter. Sites like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook have a robust friend/follower system, and users have a huge backlog of things they contributed to the platforms. No contributions on Snapchat last more than a single day, so what is motivating users to stay on the platform instead of using Facebook or Instagram's offerings? Their friends lists exist both of those places too. In 10 years we'll look back on Snapchat as a flash in the pan.

reply


