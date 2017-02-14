Interestingly enough, well atleast to someone who cares about the cash equity markets, the NYSE actually did a test run last week to try and simulate the chaos that occurs during any hot IPO.
So now we know that there is atleast some appetite for shares with no controlling interest and no indication of paying out a dividend any time soon. A current market cap of 30 Billion is a pretty darn big accomplishment!
Two big dates in the future to look out for.......
1) July 30 when the first lockup date is over. I'm not sure how many shares come off restriction.
2) May 15 when they do their first earnings report.
I'm interested to see if they try and make people view the company via GAAP accounting(PnL) or non GAAP measures like engagement, monthly users, etc.
I was surprised to see as large a bounce as there was. And it has no doubt realigned the world view of a bunch of Snapchat employees[1].
To your last point I can't imagine they are going to talk earnings in a GAAP context unless they are generating lots of free cash flow as Google does.
[1] If you're an employee and reading this and thinking "I'm rich! Quick go buy a Lamborghini!" I caution you to wait until you've not only exercised the shares and paid tax on them, but you have sold the shares and that sale has 'settled' and you have the money in your brokerage account.
This is really disturbing. I don't know if its an indicator of too much money in the market, or just the fact that the market itself has expanded so much. Why would investors be OK with losing power?
Most investors are buying as a way to make money off of continued success. They don't want to control the business or make decisions, and even if they did, they don't want to invest enough to make a dent in the normal 1-share-1-vote sort of model. They're looking the company and hooking their accounts to its success. In the public markets, most investors aren't in it for the control, they're in it for the returns.
One of the things that I personally believe is that when a company IPOs their priorities become heavily skewed towards profit and earnings, often over a short term period, above all else. And I think that hurts them.
I'm not sure that removing the voting rights of stockholders completely eliminates that pressure—it's probably also rooted in having to be on earnings calls, and the price fluctuations of bad earnings calls, etc.—but remove those voting rights might help to eliminate some of the negative, short-term-profit-seeking pressure.
If it does, it seems reasonable for some investors to want to invest in companies that aren't as worried about voting rights takeovers.
I never said "Non Gaap accounting", I said "Non Gaap measures".
That doesn't have to mean Pnl, it can, and was intended, to mean things like user engagement numbers, monthly uniques, etc.
Is there a different terminology that you would prefer that I use?
how about this........
I'm interested in seeing whether they focus on their earnings vs user growth numbers. Would this satisfy you?
So you may see it as pedantic, but I think it was a useful clarification.
Yeah, the 13-21-year-old chunk of society. Do you, as a Linux Kernel Developer, happen to be within that demographic? Even their IPO roadshow video (which I see has now been removed) talks about their "13-34-year-old" user base, and then emphasizes the far higher levels of engagement and far higher potential among the lower half of that range.
It's not like Snapchat is an esoteric thing. Using it can be a function of how outgoing and expressive you are. Or if you have some purpose.
The same reason you post on Hacker News is why people post on Snapchat -- to interact with others.
MySpace had that one nailed, and look how that turned out for them. This is exactly the kind of demographic that is susceptible to fads and keeps leaving dead services in its wake.
when it comes to social media of any type, if your grandma is using it, you don't want to be using it, since it must be for old people.
according to teenager logic, anyway.
[1] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bewKPi9gdT4
There is a big risk here though. Twitter has crashed and burned when compared to Facebook.
I don't see who SnapChat will lose to besides themselves (i.e. monetization). IMO Facebook/Instagram isn't well positioned win today's 13-25 demographic.
The point is, someone will win. And right now I'm not sure who else is in the running.
OTOH, depending on how loosely or tightly you define what snapchat is ("ephemeral image communication platform", "image communication platform", "communication platform", "social media", "news aggregator"), there are huge groups of people that have never used snapchat or any competing products. There are lots of people in the US who have never used snapchat, instagram (stories), whatsapp, or even facebook messenger (the app specifically), which are the closest comparisons to snapchat. I think that's the point.
"Snap Inc., formerly Snapchat, Inc., is a camera company. The Company’s flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images known as a Snap. The Company offers three ways for people to make Snaps: the Snapchat application, Publishers Tools that help its partners to create Publisher Stories, and Spectacles, its sunglasses that make Snaps. Snaps are viewed primarily through the Snapchat application, but can also be embedded on the Web or on television in certain circumstances. Snapchat opens directly into the Camera, helping in creating a Snap and sending it to friends. The Company’s advertising products include Snap Ads and Sponsored Creative Tools, such as Sponsored Lenses and Sponsored Geofilters. As of December 31, 2016, on an average, 158 million people used Snapchat every day to Snap with family, watch Stories from friends, see events from around the world, and explore curated content from publishers."
I currently have fb messenger, snapchat, groupme, and twitter on my phone. I mainly use the first 2. I've never used whatsapp or instagram at all.
But you probably have used those companies without knowing. You've probably traveled through an area with cell towers owned and operated by att and verizon. You've maybe received financing on a purchases or had financial services through a smaller bank in some way aided by chase/wells fargo/bofa. And you've never used any of pfizers commercial products? How about advil, chapstick, dimetapp, or robitussin?
i concede your point about pfizer, and i also recall that i had a bofa account in college, but i think the point still stands.
Maybe I'm the type of person who doesn't need a constant glimpse at other people's lives... or maybe I already had Facebook and Instagram for that. It's likely that the same inertia will help Snap hold onto its older user-base as it matures.
Though I do have to remember there's a big world beyond me. John Deere has $65 billion EV. I've never use one of their products.
For the vast majority of Silicon Valley, this happened a long time ago. Tech valuations have been divorced from the lives people lead for quite a long time - Snap is just the first instance of this happening to people who are in the Valley, solely because of their age.
However, this just feels completely out of proportion to earnings and downside does not seem priced in. Willing to be proved wrong of course, but especially seeing as they are non voting shares, I cannot understand this pricing.
https://www.spectacles.com/
How do you value that? I'm of the opinion that AR style glasses are the technology that will be the next tech wave post mobile phones (FB buying Oculus and Google pushing so much money on MagicLeap is explained for a similar reason).
So how do you consider Snap's Spectacles? Say there's a 10% chance that they become the initial dominant hardware player in the post-phone mobile space? What's that worth?
It's a pair of glasses that stream video from a camera. I'm not saying it's not cool, but what is so crazy about it that it's hard to value?
>What's that worth?
If you're buying IPO shares and can't answer that question yourself, you're probably doing something wrong.
The point is that proven execution is a good thing, because it implies you'll do it again.
Anecdotally, it's been interesting to see GoPro take off over the years, spreading from "extreme sports pros" at the beginning to include more casual/recreational uses now. A lot of friends who wouldn't have considered buying a GoPro 5 years ago (because "they don't do anything exciting/dangerous enough to need it") are now considering GoPros to document the slightly more exciting parts of life. These same friends are even more strongly considering Spectacles, because Snap made a product that fits into their lifestyle (lowering the barrier of what is "interesting enough" to capture)
If snaps taken with spectacles ever make up more than a % or two of snaps, I will be surprised.
Bitmoji has been the #1 iPhone app overall since January 11, and it was already the #1 iPhone Utility app since July 22, 2016 (Log in to see) -
https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/app/bitmoji-keyboard-your-...
https://www.appannie.com/apps/ios/top/united-states/overall/...
And yesterday on eBay, 22 pairs of Spectacles were sold, with one pair went for $229 and 2 others went for $200 each, even though http://www.spectacles.com has been offering them for $130 since last Monday -
http://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?LH_Complete=1&LH_Sold=1&_from...
Then there is the rumored Android Snap Phone:
http://mashable.com/2017/02/14/snapchat-phone-concept-design...
And Snap Drones, as reported on page 2 of today's NYTimes -
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/technology/snapchat-drone...
http://i.imgur.com/6Nl0Ymq.jpg
But, as others have mentioned, Snapchat appears to be more interested in sponsored content and Discovery features.
1. https://blog.bufferapp.com/social-video-metrics
I do all the time. Equally anecdotal but still.
I don't know if it's something specific to my social circle or more widespread but anyway it's been impressive
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Millennials
The monetization potential of this company is massive (geofilters, sponsored content, hardware with spectacles, etc.) and there's no direct comp for that. Pokemon Go showed us the bleeding of digital to physical, and Snap has the potential to be the first company to unlock value from it (ex. geofilters). Plus you can view SNAP as a call option on AR and their potential to be the main camera (when something exciting happens, which app do you open first? For at least in my social circle its by far Snapchat not the Camera app/twitter/etc).
That being said, they face a massive threat from Instagram Stories and now WhatsApp Stories. Though a caveat - while their DAU growth has slowed, it's actually been in international markets primarily (and I think wrongly they don't care enough about dealing with low-bandwith, "unexciting" users). If they can keep a healthy growth in US to escape the FB threat they can afford to lose internationally.
Their first 1-2 earning report will be very revealing for SNAP b/c the expectations have been set and I'm looking for them to do the following:
1) Raise ARPU at similar rates
2) Maintain healthy DAU growth in the US
3) Create new product innovation around AR/Spectacles/Lenses.
If they don't hit at least one of those goals (and preferably two or all three), than I would be very concerned for them.
There's also a more natural integration with how ads are injected into the experience. Snap works carefully with ad buyers to make sure that the ads are engaging and flow with the rest of the product. That's an important differentiator.
>it's actually been in international markets primarily
I'd like to know where you read this. I'd still be concerned because they've pretty much saturated the millenial market at this point. They need to grow in other demographics or internationally.
It also showed how quickly a popular phenomenon can loose cultural relevance.
>when something exciting happens, which app do you open first?
One that doesn't automatically delete the photo I took of the exciting thing by default
When I post to Stories I also post to "Memories" so everything is saved on the app. Plus I usually go back to snapchat and save pictures from my story manually if I want to have it saved locally. Most people I know do the same.
SNAP is a shiny new toy for traders and market-makers.
We won't know how the public market truly values SNAP until, IMHO, maybe 12-24 months from now.
This debut just shows that Snapchat wasn't in the driver's seat. Major holders are still mega wealthy though.
EDIT: I was wrong, that's just what they are selling today, not the total value of their shares. In which case, good for them!
It actually surprised me how little the founders got. Their shares are worth about $400M each. Certainly nothing to sneeze at, but usually when you're the cofounder of a 24 billion dollar company, you're a billionaire. :)
http://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/02/snap-ipo-what-evan-spiegel-bo...
> According to Snap's latest S-1 filing with the SEC from Feb. 27, Spiegel and Murphy plan to sell 16 million shares each on Thursday. The company opened at $24, after it priced its public offering at $17 a share. It's just a small fraction of the number of shares the co-founders own in Snap Inc. Both men will still have 97,164,485 after Thursday's sale.
This obsession by techies that you're leaving money on the table if your shares go up after an IPO is bizarre.
If the company gets $X/share at the beginning of the day, and bankers get $X * 1.5/share at the end of the day, that feels like a big donation to Wall Street. If I'm an investor, I'd rather the company have all the capital than 2/3rds of the capital as well. It feels like if a company would sell a portion of the offering through the traditional channels, and the remainder at market prices throughout the first couple days of trading, it might better capture investment.
It was a $30 million settlement.
How is it not leaving money on the table?
I'm assuming that was said with a whole lot of sarcasm? In my opinion, that will be the death of Snap - something else new and shiny will come along in a year or two and Snap will be a ghost town.
That's just it. Snapchat has very little targeting data, and targeting is a force multiplier for ads revenue. They don't even have explicit gender data.
Edit: Downvote all you want. They don't ask the users for gender. It's implied. See Twitter for a similar tactic.
Snapchat geofilters are non-invasive and will be seen in normal app use, but don't really bother you. They can inform you of events happening nearby or, if you're at an event, you can use the geofilter when snapping, which shows your friends that you endorse the event/product/whatever, in a totally transparent, opt-in way. That's super powerful.
If anything, this increases my respect for Zuckerberg and team.
I'm not really excited about the prospect of bankers lining their favored clients' pockets with my money.
$30 million lawsuit settlement awarded to Facebook.
