Does anyone else feel a bit weird seeing off hand comments getting quoted in the explanation for a business decision? I guess we should all get more accustomed to our public input carrying weight in the zeitgeist.
Gitlab's "develop in the open" nature really shows through here. I am not saying that's bad, it's just so different than most startups and established businesses.
On a more general note: It's got to be incredibly hard to do what GitLab does with their extreme transparency. I feel like we have to be careful about reading too deeply into things and nitpicking their culture or process. HN is full of "expert" advice, much of it being terrible. They weighed their options, invited feedback, then made a decision.
I appreciate what GitLab does in being so transparent. None of us are owed explanations or insight into how they operate, yet they go out of their way to provide it. Kudos to syste and his team!
As the credits run out the architecture reverts to the natural state - architectures tend to be the derivative of organizational structure, code base, and processes of a company.
Through this lens these decisions start making more sense. It is a reactionary process. Sometimes when you start small you bounce around like that and are lucky enough to grow for years and years until you hit a wall.
Post about "We use X and is great" will usually attract lots of "X is bad, use Y" comments.
I really hope that GitLab took a well informed decision based on arguments and counter-arguments.
This may seem harsh, but relying on random commenters shows a huge flaw in how you guys went about this.
Physical environments DO work well, but they do require experience to run them. I have used AWS for as long as its been around, but nothing beats physical environments for "known workloads", as long as you run them EXACTLY like you would run a cloud environment. This is why the hybrid approach is such a great thing. Run what you know well in physical and reap great savings, run what you dont know well cloud ( as well as take advantage of the analytics products), and reap the speed ;)
- This means thinking of physical servers are individual units.
- This means redundancy at every level.
- This means architecting for failure ( servers and switches do gie ).
- This means no shared storage for performance critical parts ( shared storage as below the OS level ).
- This means objects stores/sharding/etc as your storage layer.
- This means real engineering
- And this means exactly the same whether you're physical or not.
I've managed environments of 50 vm's and environments of 50000 physical servers. The methodology is always the same.
and yes, this means you can save some monthly cost, and apply it to staff, that can do a lot more than just maintain this infrastructure.
PS: for those that think that showing up to a datacenter is required, you're doing it wrong. Pretty much any datacenter has hot-hands service, and with the right redundancy, hardware replacement is something you can do at a slower pace.
PPS: im sure someone will nitpick some of my points. The reality is, there is real money savings here. For example, Snapchat spends MORE in cloud infrastructure in 2016/2017 per year, than ALL OF GOOGLE did in 2012... think about that for a second... even netflix runs openconnect to push bits..
I know it's more than a handful of deployment recipes, but it's not like they don't manage their cloud instances either...
This article is a false dichotomy with a seemingly rushed decision.
Why not go hybrid? Do your baseline load with bare-metal and your spike load with AWS, GCE or Azure Cloud.
