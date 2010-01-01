I am muslim. Travelling to the US looks very different since 9/11. I was born in the UK, grew up here, scottish accent, fair skin, british passport, work in tech. I still get "randomly selected" every time I travel to the US. Every so often when I've landed somewhere I'll be asked to wait in some immigration section for 1-2 hours, while they do God knows what. I say nothing. I keep my mouth shut. I wait for them to do their checks and I go about my business. Travelling to the US is a pretty terrible experience if you're muslim. I make sure to appear as non-muslim as possible whenever I'm travelling there.
Note: I have no plans to travel to the US while Trump is president.
reply
The humanity from travel has been stripped from all of us, in spite of this I have the deepest sympathy for the writer of this article because while my humanity feels ignored while I travel due to corporations choices of how we are to be treated on their planes I am still in the "real american" category she* spoke of.
The greatest of my fears are having to sit next to someone who needs as much of the small provided seat I need causing us to have to "suck in" our shoulders so they only sort of lean on each other.
I don't have any text conversations on my phones or emails that would flag anything but in the same breath, I've never had to think or worry about that either.
edit: fixed gender issues.
To be fair, I was detained for many hours in 2010 at dulles airport after the underwear bombing attempt. I was arriving from qatar.
While America is draconian, I must say, the underwear bombing back then and the terrorism today are very inconvenient to people like me.
There is always that balance between security and openness; I don't deny that it's difficult to manage. Let's not pretend, however, that people aren't affected by xenophobic rhetoric. They are. What message does it send to actual Americans citizens like the OP when we lambaste them for their religion? Is that who we are as Americans, those who spread fear to those who don't look or act "real"?
I'm not liking where this country is going.
When I was growing up, I was taught that you shouldn't ever think differently of someone because of their skin color, their ethnicity, or their religion. Obviously you should always strive to never judge a person by any one thing, but those 3 were practically beat into me as being something you just don't do. So much so that we had laws against it.
When I first started hearing the term "Muslim ban" my jaw hit the floor. I reacted the same way I would if someone proposed a "Nigger ban". It just sounded so horribly wrong and misguided and awful. Like every fiber of my being was screaming that this is such a terrible awful thing, but nobody else seemed to be reacting to it.
In my mind, this country was built on an openness to all religions. And I'm just so shocked to see that such a large number of people would not only disagree with that, but advocate for the opposite!
The fact that people seem more upset about stopping some people at the border than they are about dropping cluster bombs on them in their home country is really puzzling to me.
The reason cited for this travel ban is that these countries either have no control over who gets an ID or actively sponsor terrorism. International travel is based on the idea that we trust other countries to validate the identity of travellers. If we know for certain the the government has no control over identity verification and that most passports are obtained from the black market, it seems reasonable to issue a temporary halt while we establish a trustworthy system for verification.
1000x this. Many people don't even know (or don't want to know) what we do with our drones.
While Iran hasn't been bombed by the US, but the US did help to sabotage communications between control software and Siemens PLCs that manage enrichment centrifuges in Iranian facilities.
I mean, i think in concept it's perfectly fine. If we started banning a small sect of insanely violent Christians i don't think it would be wrong, nor do i think people would cry racism / xenophobia.
My issue is that in the above example we're not banning all Christians, we're banning that small sect. Likewise, we're not focusing on banning a small sect of Muslims (which /may/ be perfectly reasonable), we're banning them all. .. And there's just so damn many of them, it's banning vastly more innocents than guiltys.. the net has been cast far too wide.
Ignoring Muslims for a moment, why can't we ban a crazy sect of christians who have shown massively violent/hateful trends? Are we not just banning an obvious pattern of human behavior? Does their skin color or religion really matter that much?
My wife had just changed jobs, so her inability to give the corporate address of her employer made her interview take twice as long as mine. He had a hard time understanding that while a hospital was based out of Alabama somewhere she worked in Missouri and she didn't know a lot about their Alabama operations.
All those questions made us very nervous but once through we saw no more problems.
> "I was asked if I was Muslim and what I did and where I lived."
The hell? I know I'm a naive white guy who doesn't travel much, but can they really ask you your religion when you cross the border? That sounds illegal and unconstitutional and offensive as hell.
Lets say for the sake of argument there is a key tell that is very effective for spotting a violent criminal. Do we have to ignore that tell if it falls into a sketchy subject matter like race or religion? Likewise, what if there is a "key tell" that someone is not a violent criminal. Do we have to ignore it if it falls into a sketchy subject matter like race or religion?
To be clear, i am not implying that Muslims are that "key tell", statistically they're far from it simply due to the number of them. It was just a question, unrelated to Islam.
Personally, i don't care what the "tells" are, race or religion. I think they're all valid. I simply disagree that the tells are effective enough to warrant questioning someones religion at all. Seems like more of the super expensive and famously ineffective TSA safety theater.
CBP has broad powers to investigate. They can ask who you're sleeping with, your sexual orientation, what your religion is, your parent's religion, and on. Most Americans aren't used to this, but foreigners visiting your country have been putting up with this stuff since 9/11.
Everything on your person is subject to search. They've now extended that to things not physically on your person (e.g. cloud accounts, social media logins, etc).
PS - It may be illegal to deny entry due to many of these things. We're talking about what they can "legally" ask about, and the answer is just about anything.
Others can be denied entry for a long list of reasons:
https://help.cbp.gov/app/answers/detail/a_id/757/~/friend,-r....
And there is little to stop an individual border officer from simply using one of those reasons as a pretext to arbitrarily deny entry.
This is already happening.
If CBP asked you if there were any movies or cosplay groups on which you have based your value system, that wouldn't be overly offensive.
Here they're asking whether it's a particular book and cosplay group.
"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."
The Constitution is quite clear on this point.
I've never understood where Customs finds probable cause for the expansion of search powers.
CBP can't force you to answer anything. You are free to withdraw your request to enter the US at any time and return to your country of origin.
Firstly, let me state that I did not travel back to the US during the Muslim ban. Nonetheless, I couldn't help but feel that the author was a bit too paranoid. According to a quick Google search, she likely wasn't wearing a hijab, which drastically decreases the amount of "attention" she'd receive during security checks. More importantly, she's American! The way I understand it, there is simply no way for her to be denied entry to the US. I understand her being worried about the content of her laptop, but again this would even worry a "true American". Remember the guy who was kicked off a plane for working on a math problem? It's important to note that the brunt of the Muslim ban was aimed at foreigners and US visa holders.
My experience has been nothing but positive to be frank. Granted, I'm a male, so it's slightly more difficult to do "religious profiling". On my trip on Delta to Paris, I was comfortable speaking Arabic on the plane: I was seated next to a older Libyan lady who was traveling to visit family, and we had a nice chat as the plane landed. She was wearing hijab, and also had nothing bad to say about travelling to/from the US.
Of course, this does not at all mean that I'm fine with the ban! On the contrary, I think it was an extremely stupid and short sighted decision, and I'm honestly quite disgusted that POTUS is still pushing for it.
I have always felt treated like a suspect around US / Canadian / Swiss borders. Have been ordered to take of shoes etc.
There is literally nothing in the whole piece except feelings.
You are right, the article is about feelings (although not only that). You are wrong in that it lacks substance.
Feeling dehumanized is a feeling. Saying that an article that describes the procedures that made the author feel dehumanized (but not you, by your words) is insubstantial shows a remarkable lack of empathy.
Which, by the way, was the substance and point of the article.
It seems like she was preparing for an ordeal, didn't get one, and still had an article to write.
I worry about border crossings too. We need articles to highlight the problems as they happen. This article didn't have any problems to highlight, so it concentrated on how the author felt in anticipation of the problems.
Humans are emotional creatures and social science is very much not-so-scientific at times, considering the complexity of the topic. Sometimes all we can do is talk about our feelings.
I don't think they are not worth discussing, but the title of the piece is pretty sensational.
I just commented there are no facts, nothing was real. She felt the way she did. Sure. But travel has been this way 15+ years now.
edit:typos
Secondly, no, the travel has not been the same even in the post-9/11 world. The change is that they are now talking about demanding passwords to social networks, and search your entire history of communication.
The change is that now you really are presumed criminal and have to prove otherwise with how you look, speak, and what information you have or looked at.
The change is that now you really do have to go through your emails and censor them.
If that's not substance to you, we don't have anything to discuss, so let's stop here.
I value your comments, however, because they supplement the article and do further author's point.
This fear is much worse now. Watching what you say, the language you speak, books you read, what may be on your computers/phone, your demeanor, etc. Because of that fear she tried to remove anything that may signal she is a Muslim to the CBP. That makes the title not sensational. [But it didn't work as they still asked her if she was a Muslim.]
That this didn't stick out in the narrative, and might be considered normal to someone else, is exactly his point.
While persecuting people for circumstances of their birth is IMHO a moral wrong, adults are free to choose their religion (in "secular" countries like the US at least). The entails a set of beliefs, privileges and responsibilities. Whether or not it's fair, border security in a lot of places is anti-Muslim. It's part of the belief system of border agents and (some) voters. Islam and not-Islam are at odds here, just as they are in Mecca.
I especially feel sorry for non-religious "Arab-looking" people who get caught up in this.
It's really not about the travel ban, or being Muslim.
If you are having second thoughts about this idea - herein lies your answer.
Obviously not all Muslims will be detained everywhere. It's just a free license for any asshole CBP agent to do whatever the hell they feel like.
Nowadays I'm in the "unafraid and unselfconscious" category again.
Edit: That doesn't mean I'm going to visit the US again with those checks in place.
One of the two prominent alleged examples of this was a youtube prankster who stood up and started yelling into a telephone in the middle of an airplane, then jump-cut a video to make it look like people were criticizing him for speaking Arabic.
The other prominent alleged example was of the son of a Iraqi diplomat who was killed under Saddam Hussein's regime; and though it may seem unfair, the FBI wanted to question him, he has a documented connection to politics in Iraq. There's a decent chance there that it had nothing to do with speaking Arabic on the plane, and the FBI wanted to question him anyhow.
Other than that I guess I'd need to dig deeper, but this is a story some people want to come true.
I am screened at airports, I don't know why exactly, I suspect they know something I don't know about my family. I factory reset all electronics before bringing them across the border, because I don't want to be asked to unlock them and submit to a search. Maybe it's theatre, maybe it's unfair, maybe it's a show of force, maybe it's discriminatory; but you know what, lots of people get stopped at the border. I can't pretend to know why I get stopped, and I don't think anyone else should either.
I am muslim. Travelling to the US looks very different since 9/11. I was born in the UK, grew up here, scottish accent, fair skin, british passport, work in tech. I still get "randomly selected" every time I travel to the US. Every so often when I've landed somewhere I'll be asked to wait in some immigration section for 1-2 hours, while they do God knows what. I say nothing. I keep my mouth shut. I wait for them to do their checks and I go about my business. Travelling to the US is a pretty terrible experience if you're muslim. I make sure to appear as non-muslim as possible whenever I'm travelling there.
Note: I have no plans to travel to the US while Trump is president.
reply