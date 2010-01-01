Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
De-Muslimization: Flying while Muslim after the travel ban (thebaffler.com)
66 points by hownottowrite 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 54 comments | favorite





Is anyone in this thread muslim? Just curious.

I am muslim. Travelling to the US looks very different since 9/11. I was born in the UK, grew up here, scottish accent, fair skin, british passport, work in tech. I still get "randomly selected" every time I travel to the US. Every so often when I've landed somewhere I'll be asked to wait in some immigration section for 1-2 hours, while they do God knows what. I say nothing. I keep my mouth shut. I wait for them to do their checks and I go about my business. Travelling to the US is a pretty terrible experience if you're muslim. I make sure to appear as non-muslim as possible whenever I'm travelling there.

Note: I have no plans to travel to the US while Trump is president.

reply


My father's job included a lot of travel, so I've traveled through airports and out of the country for more than 30 years.

The humanity from travel has been stripped from all of us, in spite of this I have the deepest sympathy for the writer of this article because while my humanity feels ignored while I travel due to corporations choices of how we are to be treated on their planes I am still in the "real american" category she* spoke of.

The greatest of my fears are having to sit next to someone who needs as much of the small provided seat I need causing us to have to "suck in" our shoulders so they only sort of lean on each other.

I don't have any text conversations on my phones or emails that would flag anything but in the same breath, I've never had to think or worry about that either.

edit: fixed gender issues.

reply


I downloaded a bunch of issues of "Dabiq", the ISIS newsletter, out of curiosity, then later took my laptop through security multiple times without even thinking about it until I read this article. Because I'm also a "real american".

reply


I have done this too. I'm a middle Eastern guy with an Arabic name.

To be fair, I was detained for many hours in 2010 at dulles airport after the underwear bombing attempt. I was arriving from qatar.

While America is draconian, I must say, the underwear bombing back then and the terrorism today are very inconvenient to people like me.

reply


quick nit: the author is a woman. I see other commenters making the same mistake. So, thought I would correct it.

reply


In 2014 I traveled to Ghana for a friend's wedding there. The day I flew back, I had to go through a second, thorough security checkpoint at the gate before I could hope to board my plane. I didn't have anything to worry about - I'm considered one of the "'real' Americans" that the OP mentions - but I was still struck by what sort of impression this might leave on others coming to the United States with me. Namely, I thought that it sent the message that the US, before even receiving visitors, was saying "I don't trust you".

There is always that balance between security and openness; I don't deny that it's difficult to manage. Let's not pretend, however, that people aren't affected by xenophobic rhetoric. They are. What message does it send to actual Americans citizens like the OP when we lambaste them for their religion? Is that who we are as Americans, those who spread fear to those who don't look or act "real"?

I'm not liking where this country is going.

reply


I'm just so shocked by how... normal it's gotten.

When I was growing up, I was taught that you shouldn't ever think differently of someone because of their skin color, their ethnicity, or their religion. Obviously you should always strive to never judge a person by any one thing, but those 3 were practically beat into me as being something you just don't do. So much so that we had laws against it.

When I first started hearing the term "Muslim ban" my jaw hit the floor. I reacted the same way I would if someone proposed a "Nigger ban". It just sounded so horribly wrong and misguided and awful. Like every fiber of my being was screaming that this is such a terrible awful thing, but nobody else seemed to be reacting to it.

In my mind, this country was built on an openness to all religions. And I'm just so shocked to see that such a large number of people would not only disagree with that, but advocate for the opposite!

reply


I don't support the so-called "Muslim ban" either, but it's worth acknowledging that anyone even calling it a "Muslim ban," including the POTUS, is just doing so to get a reaction out of people. And it worked. How about calling it a ban on countries we happen to be bombing right now? That headline isn't quite as salacious, but is more accurate than calling it a Muslim ban. We bombed I think 5 of the 7 countries in the ban within the last year.

The fact that people seem more upset about stopping some people at the border than they are about dropping cluster bombs on them in their home country is really puzzling to me.

reply


To use a tech analogy, this is basically the same situation that comes up with rogue certificate authorities. Security is based on trust, and if browser vendors discover that a certificate authority is not verifying the identity of the parties to which it issues certificates, that certificate authority is blocked at least until better validation procedures can be established.

The reason cited for this travel ban is that these countries either have no control over who gets an ID or actively sponsor terrorism. International travel is based on the idea that we trust other countries to validate the identity of travellers. If we know for certain the the government has no control over identity verification and that most passports are obtained from the black market, it seems reasonable to issue a temporary halt while we establish a trustworthy system for verification.

reply


I agree that's a genuine and reasonable concern, but it's not unique to these 7 countries. We're only citing that reason because of the other contextual things going on.


> The fact that people seem more upset about stopping some people at the border than they are about dropping cluster bombs on them in their home country is really puzzling to me.

1000x this. Many people don't even know (or don't want to know) what we do with our drones.

reply


Point very well made.

While Iran hasn't been bombed by the US, but the US did help to sabotage communications between control software and Siemens PLCs that manage enrichment centrifuges in Iranian facilities.

reply


> I'm just so shocked by how... normal it's gotten.

I mean, i think in concept it's perfectly fine. If we started banning a small sect of insanely violent Christians i don't think it would be wrong, nor do i think people would cry racism / xenophobia.

My issue is that in the above example we're not banning all Christians, we're banning that small sect. Likewise, we're not focusing on banning a small sect of Muslims (which /may/ be perfectly reasonable), we're banning them all. .. And there's just so damn many of them, it's banning vastly more innocents than guiltys.. the net has been cast far too wide.

Ignoring Muslims for a moment, why can't we ban a crazy sect of christians who have shown massively violent/hateful trends? Are we not just banning an obvious pattern of human behavior? Does their skin color or religion really matter that much?

reply


When I was returning to the United States from Croatia, but in Heathrow Airport, my wife and I got picked for a secondary interview at the gate with a British Gentleman who asked me and my wife very detailed questions.

My wife had just changed jobs, so her inability to give the corporate address of her employer made her interview take twice as long as mine. He had a hard time understanding that while a hospital was based out of Alabama somewhere she worked in Missouri and she didn't know a lot about their Alabama operations.

All those questions made us very nervous but once through we saw no more problems.

reply


This line from near the end jumped out at me:

> "I was asked if I was Muslim and what I did and where I lived."

The hell? I know I'm a naive white guy who doesn't travel much, but can they really ask you your religion when you cross the border? That sounds illegal and unconstitutional and offensive as hell.

reply


I'm always curious on where we draw the line for these subjects.

Lets say for the sake of argument there is a key tell that is very effective for spotting a violent criminal. Do we have to ignore that tell if it falls into a sketchy subject matter like race or religion? Likewise, what if there is a "key tell" that someone is not a violent criminal. Do we have to ignore it if it falls into a sketchy subject matter like race or religion?

To be clear, i am not implying that Muslims are that "key tell", statistically they're far from it simply due to the number of them. It was just a question, unrelated to Islam.

Personally, i don't care what the "tells" are, race or religion. I think they're all valid. I simply disagree that the tells are effective enough to warrant questioning someones religion at all. Seems like more of the super expensive and famously ineffective TSA safety theater.

reply


Problem is, there are no "tells," particular of a religious orientation.

reply


Yes, legally they can.

CBP has broad powers to investigate. They can ask who you're sleeping with, your sexual orientation, what your religion is, your parent's religion, and on. Most Americans aren't used to this, but foreigners visiting your country have been putting up with this stuff since 9/11.

Everything on your person is subject to search. They've now extended that to things not physically on your person (e.g. cloud accounts, social media logins, etc).

PS - It may be illegal to deny entry due to many of these things. We're talking about what they can "legally" ask about, and the answer is just about anything.

reply


A US citizen can't be denied entry.

Others can be denied entry for a long list of reasons:

https://help.cbp.gov/app/answers/detail/a_id/757/~/friend,-r....

And there is little to stop an individual border officer from simply using one of those reasons as a pretext to arbitrarily deny entry.

reply


CBP is beginning to ask folks for their Facebook passwords and denying them entry unless they comply.

This is already happening.

reply


They're denying them entry, or making them sit in the hit box? I haven't heard of people being denied entry.

reply


What would that have to do with the constitution. The government is prevented from establishing a state religion, they're not prevented from taking religion into consideration.

reply


It's neither illegal nor unconstitutional. And I'm not certain it's offensive.

If CBP asked you if there were any movies or cosplay groups on which you have based your value system, that wouldn't be overly offensive.

Here they're asking whether it's a particular book and cosplay group.

reply


I heartily disagree:

"The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

The Constitution is quite clear on this point.

I've never understood where Customs finds probable cause for the expansion of search powers.

reply


The key word is "unreasonable searches and seizures." Searches incident to border crossings have always (since Congress created the customs service in 1789) been considered pre se reasonable, as incident to the sovereign power of nations to police their borders.


It's because you're consenting to the search.

CBP can't force you to answer anything. You are free to withdraw your request to enter the US at any time and return to your country of origin.

reply


Not if I'm a citizen.


This comment is poe's law applied to Hacker News.

reply


I'm a Muslim American myself, and I'd like to chime in.

Firstly, let me state that I did not travel back to the US during the Muslim ban. Nonetheless, I couldn't help but feel that the author was a bit too paranoid. According to a quick Google search, she likely wasn't wearing a hijab, which drastically decreases the amount of "attention" she'd receive during security checks. More importantly, she's American! The way I understand it, there is simply no way for her to be denied entry to the US. I understand her being worried about the content of her laptop, but again this would even worry a "true American". Remember the guy who was kicked off a plane for working on a math problem? It's important to note that the brunt of the Muslim ban was aimed at foreigners and US visa holders.

My experience has been nothing but positive to be frank. Granted, I'm a male, so it's slightly more difficult to do "religious profiling". On my trip on Delta to Paris, I was comfortable speaking Arabic on the plane: I was seated next to a older Libyan lady who was traveling to visit family, and we had a nice chat as the plane landed. She was wearing hijab, and also had nothing bad to say about travelling to/from the US.

Of course, this does not at all mean that I'm fine with the ban! On the contrary, I think it was an extremely stupid and short sighted decision, and I'm honestly quite disgusted that POTUS is still pushing for it.

reply


All / only feelings, no substance at all.

I have always felt treated like a suspect around US / Canadian / Swiss borders. Have been ordered to take of shoes etc.

There is literally nothing in the whole piece except feelings.

reply


It seems like you're one of the white-real-Americans the author wrote about.

You are right, the article is about feelings (although not only that). You are wrong in that it lacks substance.

Feeling dehumanized is a feeling. Saying that an article that describes the procedures that made the author feel dehumanized (but not you, by your words) is insubstantial shows a remarkable lack of empathy.

Which, by the way, was the substance and point of the article.

reply


> I was not detained; my phone and computer were not confiscated. I was asked if I was Muslim and what I did and where I lived. When I said I was a writer, I was asked if I was going “to write about this process?” I answered, “Maybe I will.”

It seems like she was preparing for an ordeal, didn't get one, and still had an article to write.

I worry about border crossings too. We need articles to highlight the problems as they happen. This article didn't have any problems to highlight, so it concentrated on how the author felt in anticipation of the problems.

reply


You say that like feelings are something not worth discussing.

reply


I personally don't care to discuss the feelings of strangers. It seems silly to do. In this context the feelings of some strangers is really only valuable to me if the feelings are justified by data. If there's reasonable evidence that can be shown that the feelings are justified, then I'm happy to get on board to help resolve the issue. If you just want to whine about your feelings, talk to someone who is emotionally close to you.

reply


My black friend and I had a candid conversation about racism once, and he told me something along the lines of: "racism can make you a crazy person. A guy will walk into a room and say hi to everyone but you, and you'll wonder, was that racism? Or maybe that dude just didn't see me? You'll order a sandwich and the white girl behind the counter is flippant, you think, was that racism or was she just having a bad day? She's nice to the next dude in line, maybe they know each other, or is it cause he's white?"

Humans are emotional creatures and social science is very much not-so-scientific at times, considering the complexity of the topic. Sometimes all we can do is talk about our feelings.

reply


I knew my comment would be countered like this.

I don't think they are not worth discussing, but the title of the piece is pretty sensational.

I just commented there are no facts, nothing was real. She felt the way she did. Sure. But travel has been this way 15+ years now.

edit:typos

reply


First, it's "she", not "he". If you don't care about the gender of the author (inferrable from the name), write "they".

Secondly, no, the travel has not been the same even in the post-9/11 world. The change is that they are now talking about demanding passwords to social networks, and search your entire history of communication.

The change is that now you really are presumed criminal and have to prove otherwise with how you look, speak, and what information you have or looked at.

The change is that now you really do have to go through your emails and censor them.

If that's not substance to you, we don't have anything to discuss, so let's stop here.

I value your comments, however, because they supplement the article and do further author's point.


Rafia is a she. Not that it changes anything.

This fear is much worse now. Watching what you say, the language you speak, books you read, what may be on your computers/phone, your demeanor, etc. Because of that fear she tried to remove anything that may signal she is a Muslim to the CBP. That makes the title not sensational. [But it didn't work as they still asked her if she was a Muslim.]

reply


It does not change anything, but it explains a lot.

reply


Being asked about his religion was a non-feeling.

That this didn't stick out in the narrative, and might be considered normal to someone else, is exactly his point.

reply


I wonder how the author feels about non-Muslims being banned from Mecca?

reply


Presumably fine. Why would you let infidels into a holy place?

While persecuting people for circumstances of their birth is IMHO a moral wrong, adults are free to choose their religion (in "secular" countries like the US at least). The entails a set of beliefs, privileges and responsibilities. Whether or not it's fair, border security in a lot of places is anti-Muslim. It's part of the belief system of border agents and (some) voters. Islam and not-Islam are at odds here, just as they are in Mecca.

I especially feel sorry for non-religious "Arab-looking" people who get caught up in this.

reply


Two wrongs don't make a right.

reply


Probably that It's Bad.

reply


I am not a Muslim and neither an American citizen. After reading multiple articles like these it has become clear to me that any visitor to the United States should backup and wipe their phones and take the minimum amount of electronics. It's not that I have something to hide, is the invasion of my privacy that bothers me.

reply


Isn't this the case for many people travelling to the US?

It's really not about the travel ban, or being Muslim.

reply


Take a Quran with you on your next trip here and find out!

If you are having second thoughts about this idea - herein lies your answer.

reply


Meh, I'm a white dude but I'll give it a shot.

reply


For many it's a possibility, for Muslims it's an inevitability.

reply


I still can't get over the fact that they detained Muhammad Ali Jr. for hours.

Obviously not all Muslims will be detained everywhere. It's just a free license for any asshole CBP agent to do whatever the hell they feel like.

reply


From my stoner years, I can relate.

Nowadays I'm in the "unafraid and unselfconscious" category again.

Edit: That doesn't mean I'm going to visit the US again with those checks in place.

reply


> Some had been kicked off planes for speaking Arabic on a cell phone

One of the two prominent alleged examples of this was a youtube prankster who stood up and started yelling into a telephone in the middle of an airplane, then jump-cut a video to make it look like people were criticizing him for speaking Arabic.

The other prominent alleged example was of the son of a Iraqi diplomat who was killed under Saddam Hussein's regime; and though it may seem unfair, the FBI wanted to question him, he has a documented connection to politics in Iraq. There's a decent chance there that it had nothing to do with speaking Arabic on the plane, and the FBI wanted to question him anyhow.

Other than that I guess I'd need to dig deeper, but this is a story some people want to come true.

I am screened at airports, I don't know why exactly, I suspect they know something I don't know about my family. I factory reset all electronics before bringing them across the border, because I don't want to be asked to unlock them and submit to a search. Maybe it's theatre, maybe it's unfair, maybe it's a show of force, maybe it's discriminatory; but you know what, lots of people get stopped at the border. I can't pretend to know why I get stopped, and I don't think anyone else should either.

reply


Jeez, dark times.

reply


He has a lot of ideas about who is a real American. Does he also have a lot of ideas about who is a real Saudi, a real Yemeni, a real Moroccan, a real Indonesian, a real Nigerian?

reply




