Ask HN: Has software hacking gotten more easier?

I'm a college student and I don't know what the hacking scene was like 20, 30 years ago so please correct me if I'm wrong. I recently watched Mr. Robot and did some research on the tools and exploits used in the show. I know the show features quite advanced hacks but what surprised me was this: These days we have tool suites that anyone can find and download from the web (SET, Metasploit, etc) and extensive guides & tutorials on how to use them. Almost anyone can follow a guide and do basic stuff like WiFi hacking and phishing scams. We even have ready-made hardware like USB Rubber Ducky and Pwn Phone which doesn't take a lot of time and knowledge to get started with (tutorials do just fine). While we may have developed advanced security standards and protocols, the percentage of mediocre developers which ignore those practices and the sub-par software they develop is always increasing. This is the software which will never be updated once vulnerabilities are found and will be exploited by script kiddies (Mirai).