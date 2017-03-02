Hacker News
Docker’s new enterprise edition gives containers an out-of-the-box experience
3 points
by
degroote
22 minutes ago
1 comment
mi100hael
2 minutes ago
This basically reads like a press release. Any details on what would make this more attractive to enterprise customers other than maybe supporting a couple more hosts?
