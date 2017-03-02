Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Docker’s new enterprise edition gives containers an out-of-the-box experience (techcrunch.com)
3 points by degroote 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This basically reads like a press release. Any details on what would make this more attractive to enterprise customers other than maybe supporting a couple more hosts?

