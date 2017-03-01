I thought one of those most important enterprisy things would usually be a long support timeframe. One year isn't exactly very LTS.
I wish I could switch to rkt, but there are so many things such as docker-compose which don't exist as equivalent for rkt yet.
What do you mean by that? Docker CE will continue to ship features in exactly the same way as before. If anything the new monthly edge releases will allow us to ship features faster. A common complaint from enterprise customers was that they were tied to the same release trains as the community version. Now that the CE and EE releases are clearly distinct, CE has more flexibility to move fast.
> [...] a freemium model
Docker had already adopted an enterprise subscription + freemium model, but the offering was less clear (case in point: you weren't aware of it). This clarifies and simplifies our offering, and upgrades the enterprise offering along the way.
> [...] solves the fundamental problem of Kubernetes eating their lunch
Kubernetes is a component (like containerd or swarmkit), while Docker is a platform which integrates many components (like Cloud Foundry or Openshift).
So Docker and Kubernetes are not directly competitive - Docker just happens not use Kubernetes as an orchestration component. It uses SwarmKit, an open-source component developed in-house (https://github.com/docker/swarmkit)
A better comparison would be Docker and Openshift (which is Kubernetes-based). Is Openshift eating Docker's lunch? It certainly doesn't feel that way to me, but of course I am biased. Docker has three major advantages over Openshift: it's modular, it has better security, and it's not locked to RHEL. The main advantage of Openshift of course is that it is highly integrated into the Red Hat platform, which is appealing if you are already heavily invested in it. Openshift also benefits from the demand for a commercially supported product based on kubernetes.
But either way the market is so early, and the demand so strong, I believe there is room for more than one major container platform. In a few years when the market starts maturing, we'll see!
If I'm already paying $OS_VENDOR to support my OS, wouldn't whatever packages I'm running be covered as well? If not, why am I paying them?!
