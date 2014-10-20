Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Sweden brings back military conscription amid Baltic tensions (bbc.co.uk)
90 points by sjcsjc 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 87 comments | favorite





How do you motivate a conscript?

When I was in the British Army, which is volunteer only, commanding a basic training troop if someone was wanted to give up we could say to them 'if this isn't for you then you can go home' (of course we did coach and mentor people to help them, I mean in cases where people just give up and stop soldiering when an exercise gets tough). They usually worked extremely hard to get into the Army in the first place because it's competitive so we know they're motivated.

What do you do with a conscript who never wanted to be there and possibly fundamentally isn't suited to military life anyway gives up? Threaten them with legal action?

What do you do if they sort of do what they're told, but not really putting any effort into it?

Conscription seems counter-productive to me. If you can't attract enough motivated and talented people to join your military then maybe your military is not representative of your society anymore and you should fix that.

reply


>'if this isn't for you then you can go home'

I did compulsory military service, including in a leadership role. "If you don't do what you're told, you don't get go home next weekend." Worked very well for conscripts, who usually get to go home for many weekends (unless on exercises). There are also many smaller privileges you can take a way for smaller infractions.

Although when you have a defensive military that does not go around the world fighting wars, and whose only objective is to retain the independence of your own country, most conscripts take it as their civic responsibility and don't cause problems.

Those who are fundamentally unsuited for military usually ended up getting discharged quickly. Most before ever stepping into service.

>Conscription seems counter-productive to me.

Britain has 150k active military personnel with 80k reserves. Now imagine you're a country with less than 10% of the population and need to produce a force of 200k soldiers in order to have a credible deterrent against an aggressive neighbor. How do you do that without conscription?

reply


> I did compulsory military service, including in a leadership role. "If you don't do what you're told, you don't get go home next weekend." Worked very well for conscripts, who usually get to go home for many weekends (unless on exercises).

As a former conscript, this was definitely the ultimate motivator.

Conscript service was so incredibly dull that one would do almost anything just to get off-base over the weekend.

reply


A credible deterrent in 2020 is not 200k dudes with guns. It's air and naval power. Expensive and complex hi tech death machines.

Of course, a 10m country will never have a really credible defense against nuclear super power Russia by itself.

reply


> 200k dudes with guns

Conscript military doesn't mean that you just teach everyone to dig a hole and sit in it with a rifle. You train conscripts into every role you need in a 200k strong modern military. Including operators and maintainers of the hi-tech death machines, sigint operatives, radar operators, tank crews, missile forces, officers of all kinds, and yes, the guys that dig holes and sit in them with rifles.

One of the strengths of a conscript military is that you get everyone, which includes all kinds of current and future skill sets. Modern conscript armies aim to put that expertise into the best possible use.


You don't need massive air and naval power to be very tough to attack. All you have to do is see the Afghan wars, both Russian and American, for great examples. They had no airforce and no need for naval forces.

A large armed and mobile force is very able to put up solid resistance to pretty much anything you can throw at it save for nukes which will likely never be used.

reply


Whatever military force was in Afghanistan never posed any sort of credible threat or resistance against the US military. The "resistance" that the US military faced came in terms of the US military wanting to try and recreate the society there, and having troops attacked while just driving around or facing resistance while conducting raids. If the US military wanted to, they could have easily destroyed every single living being and human structure in Afghanistan without much effort, they just didn't because they don't do that kind of stuff as a matter of policy.

reply


> save for nukes which will likely never be used.

save for nukes which will likely never be used, again.

reply


Afghanistan was easily conquered by both the USSR and the US.

reply


You would be interested in the Winter War between Finland and Soviet Russia in 1939. Finland absolutely outperformed the Red Army to such an extreme that it convinced Hitler invading Soviet Russia was not going to be a problem at all.

Nothing more entertaining in my mind than Finns chucking logs into tank treads to disable an entire armored division.

[0] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_War

reply


> It's air and naval power. Expensive and complex hi tech death machines.

Afghanistan would beg to differ...

> Of course, a 10m country will never have a really credible defense against nuclear super power Russia by itself.

Unless the goal of fighting a war is to wipe the opposing side off the face of the earth, no, it's a credible defense. You bleed the enemy until they lose the will to fight.

reply


> Afghanistan would beg to differ.

You're not looking at this from the Afghan perspective. From the American and Russian perspective, yes, occupying Afghanistan is a painful deathtrap. But for the Afghans their occupation is...also a painful deathtrap. Eventually winning (or even sort of winning) a war of low-tech attrition involves sacrificing a lot of lives, losing political control, and having foreign soldiers soldiers patrol your territory imposing their own laws. Afghanistan has to go through all this because they don't have a credible way to deter an invasion. That's why they keep getting invaded!


His argument isn't that you need air and naval. Its that air and naval are, generally, more cost effective.

reply


Its more about creating a delaying force against the "zerg rush" towards the capital than actually defeating an attacking superpower. If they can hold off the attacking force for 24-30 hours, they will have done their job.

reply


>Now imagine you're a country with less than 10% of the population and need to produce a force of 200k soldiers in order to have a credible deterrent against an aggressive neighbor. How do you do that without conscription?

Well... you PAY THEM (enough)? You make the workplace worthwhile and attractive, like you have to for every job ever? How do you get enough nurses? Policemen? Engineers? You conscript them all? This is a deeply authoritarian mindset and it concerns me. Conscription hurts troop morale. Let people serve in the military when they want to serve.

reply


You don't. I served in the Greek air-force for 17 months as a conscript some twenty years ago which is also obligatory. I couldn't shake the feeling that I was wasting my time at the best years of my life, and the feeling was the same for pretty much most of the guys there. I learned a few things here and there but for the most part it was an utterly boring experience.

The one thing no one tells you about the army is that pretty much 90% of the work done is in management/logistics. A very small percentage is about war per se. There are tons of red tape in the army and there are procedures for everything. So you spend most of your time doing boring stuff that require little to no creative thinking and depending on where you come from, from a point on this becomes miserable. Fortunately by then you're discharged.

Most of the guys who served with me, once they got their bearings they spent the time doing the stuff they enjoyed. For me that was reading books. I read a shitload of books while serving, like one every couple of days. A guy I knew went for wind-surfing every afternoon since we served on an island and the sea was like half a mile from the base. From a point on it becomes like a routine job. You do the army stuff in the morning and in the afternoon spend time on your leisure.

reply


They get the motivated people first

They're aiming for a low number, so it should be easy to achieve

Of course, there might be some punishment as well if a person fails to perform to the expected level of duty

reply


Swedish conscription (before it was cancelled) was very close to voluntary anyways.

When I did the tests for it, about 20 years ago, only about one in five or so were picked from the tests, and it was trivial to avoid being picked if you didn't want to do it.

You motivate people the same way you motivate anyone I guess - you're here, you can make the best of it and learn some useful skills, or you can be spending the next year miserable.

We're doing useful important things here, and you can play a role in that, while learning (medical care/mechanical work/computer skills/languages/leadership skills... whatever).

If you really dont want to be there, you have ways out (both civil service, and flunking tests badly, or in an extreme case, go to jail).

reply


I couldn't agree more. I've trained regular volunteer soldiers and even then it's hard to motivate some of them from time to time, I can't imagine how hard it would be with conscripts...This also annoys me when idiot right-wing politicians vomit out the idea that criminal youth etc should be pushed into the army. It's both an insult to volunteers and professional pride/cohesion and impossible. This is not the 1930s, NCOs are quite rightfully not supposed to or should be going around kicking the shit out of people to "motivate" them.

The world and the military has moved on.

reply


Certainly not all, but some people with criminal tendencies could and do benefit from the structure and support of serving in the military. How much crime do you think is caused by people who didn't grow up learning discipline and responsibility and can't keep food on the table or a steady job? You don't have to kick the shit out of most of those people to turn them into an effective soldier.

reply


Yeap, if they're going to shoot other people, might as well make it official.

Yes, I'm being facetious, but if we're going to have reeducation camps paid by public money, I'd rather have them learn more useful things than how to handle military equipment.

reply


Anecdotally, it worked for my uncle. The judge gave him the option to join the Marines or go to prison. He chose the former and he ended up becoming a productive member of society.

reply


I've never heard of this type of judgement. Was this in the USA? What was your uncle's crime?

reply


sounds like GoT, take the black or be executed. Still, I think this is a point in favor of conscription - there's a big generation of young adults that don't learn how to adult anymore, basic stuff like laundry, ironing, regular exercise, (self-) discipline, etc.

reply


If young adults are getting by without knowing how to iron, I suggest that says more about ironing than it does about the adults.


> How do you motivate a conscript ?

Same you motivate anyone anywhere, except that in the end you have institutionally-legitimated physical threats to back up your orders. Field-proven method since about 6000 years !

reply


South Korea you do 3yrs mandatory service or 2yrs jail and life long shame so motivation isn't a problem. After basic it often involves just working at a desk somewhere only a few stay as professional soldiers rest are moved into cheap civil service labor.

I suspect Sweden has brought back conscription to try and integrate it's new massive foreigner population as a way to make them more Swedish not because of any shenanigans in Kosovo.

reply


Balkans =/= Baltic

reply


A minor point, but Baltic tensions, not Balkan tensions.

reply


Sweden had conscription until 2010, and there has been some political rhetoric about resuming it ever since then. So it's not the same thing as if, say, the US started a conscript today.

edit: and when I was conscripted in 2003, there was still a culture of "conscription is where boys become become a man". there was pretty widespread support for it (ranging from support to apathy to "it's just a waste of money")

reply


Been a conscript myself. Brainwashing is still a science in the military. And it works kind of well. Of course, some people are just generally not suitable for the military, and they should be let go faster than the Norwegian army did when I was there. Of course when push comes to shove and you need meat for the meat grinder then things are very different. I know nothing about that.

reply


Was there motivational problems among Brits in WWI and WWII? Maybe there is difference when you train to defend your own country versus going to some foreign country to fight abstract and vague threat or advance foreign policy goals.

At least here in Finland the motivation comes from clear and well defined threat. Enemy comes always from the east, if we don't fight we suffer other ways.

>What do you do with a conscript who never wanted to be there and possibly fundamentally isn't suited to military life anyway gives up?

Conscription does not mean that everyone serves. Everyone is called to be evaluated, some are not called to serve, some are left home during their service.

reply


In Band of Brothers (the HBO docudrama), the featured unit are paratroopers. They discuss volunteering for the more severe duty because they think they will then be around similarly motivated individuals.

reply


Still true. You can see the difference between the Marines and the army. You also see a huge difference between the professional forces of the US and the conscripted forces.


I was a conscript in the Danish army. Roughly speaking, they examined all 18 year olds, sorted out those with low IQ and those with physical injuries and asked the rest if we wanted to join voluntarily. They never got enough volunteers so they drafted around 1/3 of the rest of us using what was basically a tombola drum. Then we did 6-12 months. I did 9.

I think most of us thought we had been unlucky to draw a low number in the tombola meaning that we had to serve. But we also felt some kind of pride in what we did and you got to meet kids your own age from all walks of life. Most of us had fathers, grandfathers, great grandfathers who had been in the military as well.

We were literally craving physical activity, weapons training, exercises, difficult tasks etc. since a lot of the time we were just a bunch of teenagers waiting around.

The Danish military mainly recruited professionals among the conscripts. I think such system works very well.

reply


It's cheap.

On the other hand, the professional army in Sweden is largely recruited out of the conscripted soldiers, and unless it's propaganda they are considered to be professional and reliable, for instance in recent missions in Afghanistan etc.

It was a long time ago 99% of the men where forced to do their military service. The idea is that you are forced to at least go through a recruitment process and/or a short introductory education, you can swoop up those that are talented but uninterested initially, but might reconsider.

I think you are right in that if you can't attract motivated and talented people, you should fix that rather than force people.

In my own case, the idea of mandatory training did more harm than good as it just pissed me off on principle... I got drafted to a probably quite interesting service actually - that I likely would not have appreciated. But as the Soviet union just had collapsed, someone decided that they could spend the money on something else before I actually started, so I did never find out.

reply


>> "What do you do if they sort of do what they're told, but not really putting any effort into it?"

You transfer them to some variant of a penal battalion. Simon Murray has a good description of this (from the French Foreign Legion) in [0]. During his stint in the Legion, the generic punishment was having to run around carrying heavy rocks in a backpack that has wire straps, coupled with sleep deprivation. It sounds unpleasant.

[0] https://www.amazon.com/Legionnaire-Years-French-Foreign-Legi...

reply


The article says, "The aim is to encourage them to become military professionals or to join the reserves." I'm not quite sure if that's reasonable, but it's a bit different from just forcing people to fight.

reply


So... 9 month brainwashing camps? That doesn't exactly sound like a good idea either.

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-35456535 :

> "I always had a dream to come back as an officer and to do it here on Gotland and establish a new unit, it's perfect," he tells me.

That's exactly the kind of people who have no business even being in charge of what they themselves eat for breakfast. This mess makes me ashamed of my country.

reply


No army can exist without brainwashing. The only difference between volunteers and conscripts is that volunteers are not threatened/tricked into joining, but are incentivized to do so. Plus there is always a lot of government propaganda pushing "patriotism", trying to make military look "cool", shaming those avoiding service, etc, making some more willing to volunteer and some conscripts not opposing to it as much.

reply


How do you motivate a non-existent volunteer?

If not enough people are volunteering for the military, how else are you supposed to defend your country? It's not as good a situation as if you had an all-volunteer army, but that doesn't seem to be an option for Sweden.

reply


The civilian world deals with the problem of having few applicants every day without resorting to manhandling people.

reply


If you're proposing higher pay for soldiers, then you go from an army of slaves to an army of mercenaries.

Swedish society is already primed to accept conscription, and it's not totally ineffective. It may be the most cost-effective solution to the problem.

reply


In the US military, peer pressure was the traditional motivator when the draft was being used. Your peers are aware they have to pick up the slack if you're not pulling your weight. Typically, all the leaders needed to do was to point this out.

reply


you might enjoy this movie.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tigerland

reply


It is impossible. If I was conscripted, I would actively sabotage those who did this to me, just out of spite. I live in a country with conscription. Luckily, I was seen unfit for the army before it went that far.

reply


I felt that way when I was called in for evaluation as a teenager. I was a peace loving left-wing Swedish boy. That was maybe 8 years ago or so, I remember conscription being scrapped a year or two later.

I regret not making an effort to do it. I chose to underperform in my test because I believed all is better than war. But as an adult I've changed, and realised I wouldn't quite mind dying for things like my language to be dominant in my home and spoken by my leaders, as well as dying to not lose honor. Things I would at the time had considered naive. I now consider by old stance naive, as it implied my own life as the most important thing in the world.

The only conclusion I can draw from this is that I'll likely be of another stance at 40, just like I'm thinking along the same ideals as at 18. If anyone older than me remember thinking these things at 25 I'd be love to hear.

reply


I am quite surprised by the number of people here (and even larger numbers elsewhere this is being discussed) who don't seem to have any ethical problem with conscription. Thought the idea of killer slaves was completely off limits in the West. Now all of a sudden we are debating cost effectiveness. Guess I thought wrong.

reply


There's no such thing as a good war.

There are necessary wars.

And ultimately, a failure to be able to defend against neighboring beligerants is fatal to a society.

reply


So to add some needed background information to this:

Every 18 year old has been forced to submit a form stating if they want to be conscripted. That's about 100k people every year.

Out of the 100k, about 20k state that they do want to be conscripted.

Out of the 20k that say yes, 4k are selected during a screening process that evaluates physical and mental fitness.

So there are no less than 2 points where you can opt out of being conscripted if you so like.

reply


That doesn't sound like conscription, then. If they didn't have enough people saying yes, do they start drawing from the "no" pile?

reply


Yes they do - if not enough people volunteer, they will force the ones seeming most fit for the tasks at hand.

Also, if I know the Swedish military, they'll chose the most fit for the task, but make absolutely sure to fill the gender quotas.

reply


I'm not sure why Sweden would be concerned.

I read Russian news/propaganda occasionally. Over the last few years, Russian news/propaganda prepared Russian minds for interfering in Ukraine. And the propaganda includes arguments to justify a military buildup. And it seems to be preparing Russian minds for a possible invasion of Baltic states one day.

But I don't think I've even seen Sweden mentioned in Russian news/propaganda. I don't think Sweden is a target.

reply


> I don't think Sweden is a target

As Andy Grove said, "only the paranoid survive" [1]. Good strategy means being prepared for the worst case. As a plus, being prepared for a worst-case scenario goes a healthy way towards deterring it.

Keep in mind that Sweden is neither a NATO member [2] nor nuclear power [3]. If Russia needed to make a strongman pitch at home or sow confusion abroad, it would be easier (and more meaningful) to cause trouble in Sweden or Finland than virtually anywhere else. Hence the perennial submarine drama [4].

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Grove

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlargement_of_NATO#Sweden

[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_nuclear_weapons_progra...

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_submarine_incidents

reply


Sweden had already shrunk their military in recognition of these things. The problem is they overshot, and can't recruit enough volunteers to maintain even a tiny force.

reply


Sweden is probably not a target in and of itself, but the island of Gotland is pretty much an aircraft carrier in the middle of the Baltic Sea. If Russia invades the Baltic states they probably don't want NATO based on it.

reply


War is not something that can be controlled once it breaks out. Non-aligned militaries that come into close proximity is something that's very dangerous. At the very least an incident between militaries can cause a diplomatic crisis or at worst start a minor war. The very presence of military forces in the Baltic is a deterrent for that reason.

Also Russia has continually violated Swedens air space. Russian pilots have acted aggressively towards Swedish pilots and Russian submarines have been spotted in Swedish waters.

So while Russia may not be plotting a war against Sweden, they are certainly stirring up trouble. Furthermore a war in the Baltic would be a disaster for Europe. If Russia perceives that they risk a wider war, they may back down.

reply


https://www.rt.com/news/346287-sweden-russian-submarine-hunt...

Russia has nothing to gain in baltic that it doesnt have with Kaliningrad. Same goes for Ukraine w/o Crimea.

reply


Russia Today? It would be nice for Russia to have a swath from Crimea to Dontesk up through Latvia, just look at a map.

reply


Whats wrong with RT in general (besides funding) and this article in particular?

> It would be nice for Russia to have a swath from Crimea to Dontesk up through Latvia, just look at a map.

Why take this land? It does nothing strategically, has population that you need to subsidise, etc. Crimea allows Black Sea control. Kaliningrad effectively makes Baltic inner sea for Russia and if there ever would be any baltic action you would see that, not many (if any) ships would be able to enter.

reply


War has a way of spilling over borders.

reply


As do refugees, which sometimes require military resources to feed and house

reply


> But I don't think I've even seen Sweden mentioned in Russian news/propaganda. I don't think Sweden is a target.

not immediately, not if a greater conflict breaks out Sweden is a key chokepoint to enable Russia to get out of the north. They will need it.

reply


Cause Norway is?

https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/2017/03/norway-moves-milit...

reply


Norway is part of NATO and thus is absolutely a target.

reply


Outside Stockholm:

http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/10/20/1413790933744_wps_...

Also Sweden is has been aligning more with UK in particular lately and Russian media has noticed.

reply


Getting a 404 error on that link. Mind resubmitting to Imgur?

reply


I wouldn't cite propaganda to support that conclusion, precisely because it's propaganda.

reply


I see propaganda as very indicative of future conflicts, especially in countries like Russia, where the news stories are more heavily influenced by the government.

I think propaganda is necessary to support a war effort (and avoid insurrection). Think of it this way: If you're a soldier and your government tells you to invade a random country with nice people, how willing are you to fight? On the other hand, if your government convinces you that the target country is full of Nazis that eat babies and plan to genocide your people, then suddenly you're a hero if you go kill a bunch of strangers who never did anything to you.

So if you're running a country and you want to invade another country, you better start running the propaganda months, if not years, in advance.

Edit: As another example, take the Iraq War. The US and NATO didn't just randomly invade Iraq without propaganda preparation. Bush was even calling Iraq part of the "axis of evil" for at least a year before the Iraq war.

reply


> If you're a soldier and your government tells you to invade a random country with nice people, how willing are you to fight?

Ironically Western counties are very good at it.

reply


Well, no, not really. Western countries always get a huge backlash for any military activity in any region. This is where the propaganda and state controlled media opinion would be very useful, at least for the military.


Lots of countries weren't a target when Germany decided to annex most of Europe. Neutrality worked for a lot of countries in WWI, but Germany was like "well screw you". Ukraine never asked to be invaded by Russia.

reply


So who are we at war with today? Oceania?

reply


What's the point of conscription? Surely there must be a good reason. Boosting the numbers of your military by forcefully bringing in some barely-motivated, hardly-trained conscripts that are discharged just a few months after completing basic training seems ineffective.

Is there some larger "get the public used to military service" social goal?

reply


We have a long history of conscription. I think it's a good thing. I think it's the moral choice when it comes to defence (but obviously not enough). That is because a conscript is not a professional soldier - and a conscript will never invade another country without good reason. Conscripts will defend their land, but not unjustly attack others.

reply


[flagged]


All joking aside, it will be interesting to see if refugees will tolerate conscription. One quarter of the population (and a significantly higher percentage of the younger fighting age male population) is either foreign born or the child of someone foreign born.

Conscription is always controversial and the questions of national identity that have in the past provided a social framework for supporting it are much fuzzier now. The question of "What is a Swede" would no longer be a theoretical one. On the other hand, almost all extant nationalities were hammered out on an anvil of blood soaked fields...

reply


Historically Sweden has not been invaded in quite a long time, right?

reply


Last war: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish–Norwegian_War_(1814)

So +200 years without war and counting

reply


I think vspecnur was talking about "Last Night in Sweden" (which sounds like a softcore porn movie but is a different kind of fantasy).

reply


I believe OP was referring to the refugee crisis we've had in Sweden lately. It's put a huge strain on the country, and our prisons often have better amenities than refugee camps which is a recipe for disaster.

reply


Sweden is maybe the only country in the world that has no independence day.

reply


Not exactly true, imo https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_War_of_Liberation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Day_of_Sweden

reply


Yeah, the Kalmar Union is the one debatable exception.

You can either view it as Sweden being ruled by Denmark, or a EU style union between equals, in which case 1523 is more of a Brexit situation.

There are decent arguments on both side. I lean towards the latter view.

Instituting a National Day in to remember it is more a modern way to try to keep up with the neighbors. All other countries have a national day, so we should get one too, even though we're not really sure what to do with it :)

reply


The UK doesn't have one either.

reply


As long as pesky Nigel doesn't have his way.

reply


Or Ethiopia

reply


4,000 troops? Ok.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: