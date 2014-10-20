When I was in the British Army, which is volunteer only, commanding a basic training troop if someone was wanted to give up we could say to them 'if this isn't for you then you can go home' (of course we did coach and mentor people to help them, I mean in cases where people just give up and stop soldiering when an exercise gets tough). They usually worked extremely hard to get into the Army in the first place because it's competitive so we know they're motivated.
What do you do with a conscript who never wanted to be there and possibly fundamentally isn't suited to military life anyway gives up? Threaten them with legal action?
What do you do if they sort of do what they're told, but not really putting any effort into it?
Conscription seems counter-productive to me. If you can't attract enough motivated and talented people to join your military then maybe your military is not representative of your society anymore and you should fix that.
I did compulsory military service, including in a leadership role. "If you don't do what you're told, you don't get go home next weekend." Worked very well for conscripts, who usually get to go home for many weekends (unless on exercises). There are also many smaller privileges you can take a way for smaller infractions.
Although when you have a defensive military that does not go around the world fighting wars, and whose only objective is to retain the independence of your own country, most conscripts take it as their civic responsibility and don't cause problems.
Those who are fundamentally unsuited for military usually ended up getting discharged quickly. Most before ever stepping into service.
>Conscription seems counter-productive to me.
Britain has 150k active military personnel with 80k reserves. Now imagine you're a country with less than 10% of the population and need to produce a force of 200k soldiers in order to have a credible deterrent against an aggressive neighbor. How do you do that without conscription?
As a former conscript, this was definitely the ultimate motivator.
Conscript service was so incredibly dull that one would do almost anything just to get off-base over the weekend.
Of course, a 10m country will never have a really credible defense against nuclear super power Russia by itself.
Conscript military doesn't mean that you just teach everyone to dig a hole and sit in it with a rifle. You train conscripts into every role you need in a 200k strong modern military. Including operators and maintainers of the hi-tech death machines, sigint operatives, radar operators, tank crews, missile forces, officers of all kinds, and yes, the guys that dig holes and sit in them with rifles.
One of the strengths of a conscript military is that you get everyone, which includes all kinds of current and future skill sets. Modern conscript armies aim to put that expertise into the best possible use.
A large armed and mobile force is very able to put up solid resistance to pretty much anything you can throw at it save for nukes which will likely never be used.
save for nukes which will likely never be used, again.
Nothing more entertaining in my mind than Finns chucking logs into tank treads to disable an entire armored division.
[0] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_War
Afghanistan would beg to differ...
> Of course, a 10m country will never have a really credible defense against nuclear super power Russia by itself.
Unless the goal of fighting a war is to wipe the opposing side off the face of the earth, no, it's a credible defense. You bleed the enemy until they lose the will to fight.
You're not looking at this from the Afghan perspective. From the American and Russian perspective, yes, occupying Afghanistan is a painful deathtrap. But for the Afghans their occupation is...also a painful deathtrap. Eventually winning (or even sort of winning) a war of low-tech attrition involves sacrificing a lot of lives, losing political control, and having foreign soldiers soldiers patrol your territory imposing their own laws. Afghanistan has to go through all this because they don't have a credible way to deter an invasion. That's why they keep getting invaded!
Well... you PAY THEM (enough)? You make the workplace worthwhile and attractive, like you have to for every job ever? How do you get enough nurses? Policemen? Engineers? You conscript them all? This is a deeply authoritarian mindset and it concerns me. Conscription hurts troop morale. Let people serve in the military when they want to serve.
The one thing no one tells you about the army is that pretty much 90% of the work done is in management/logistics. A very small percentage is about war per se. There are tons of red tape in the army and there are procedures for everything. So you spend most of your time doing boring stuff that require little to no creative thinking and depending on where you come from, from a point on this becomes miserable. Fortunately by then you're discharged.
Most of the guys who served with me, once they got their bearings they spent the time doing the stuff they enjoyed. For me that was reading books. I read a shitload of books while serving, like one every couple of days. A guy I knew went for wind-surfing every afternoon since we served on an island and the sea was like half a mile from the base. From a point on it becomes like a routine job. You do the army stuff in the morning and in the afternoon spend time on your leisure.
They're aiming for a low number, so it should be easy to achieve
Of course, there might be some punishment as well if a person fails to perform to the expected level of duty
When I did the tests for it, about 20 years ago, only about one in five or so were picked from the tests, and it was trivial to avoid being picked if you didn't want to do it.
You motivate people the same way you motivate anyone I guess - you're here, you can make the best of it and learn some useful skills, or you can be spending the next year miserable.
We're doing useful important things here, and you can play a role in that, while learning (medical care/mechanical work/computer skills/languages/leadership skills... whatever).
If you really dont want to be there, you have ways out (both civil service, and flunking tests badly, or in an extreme case, go to jail).
The world and the military has moved on.
Yes, I'm being facetious, but if we're going to have reeducation camps paid by public money, I'd rather have them learn more useful things than how to handle military equipment.
Same you motivate anyone anywhere, except that in the end you have institutionally-legitimated physical threats to back up your orders. Field-proven method since about 6000 years !
I suspect Sweden has brought back conscription to try and integrate it's new massive foreigner population as a way to make them more Swedish not because of any shenanigans in Kosovo.
edit: and when I was conscripted in 2003, there was still a culture of "conscription is where boys become become a man". there was pretty widespread support for it (ranging from support to apathy to "it's just a waste of money")
At least here in Finland the motivation comes from clear and well defined threat. Enemy comes always from the east, if we don't fight we suffer other ways.
>What do you do with a conscript who never wanted to be there and possibly fundamentally isn't suited to military life anyway gives up?
Conscription does not mean that everyone serves. Everyone is called to be evaluated, some are not called to serve, some are left home during their service.
I think most of us thought we had been unlucky to draw a low number in the tombola meaning that we had to serve. But we also felt some kind of pride in what we did and you got to meet kids your own age from all walks of life. Most of us had fathers, grandfathers, great grandfathers who had been in the military as well.
We were literally craving physical activity, weapons training, exercises, difficult tasks etc. since a lot of the time we were just a bunch of teenagers waiting around.
The Danish military mainly recruited professionals among the conscripts. I think such system works very well.
On the other hand, the professional army in Sweden is largely recruited out of the conscripted soldiers, and unless it's propaganda they are considered to be professional and reliable, for instance in recent missions in Afghanistan etc.
It was a long time ago 99% of the men where forced to do their military service. The idea is that you are forced to at least go through a recruitment process and/or a short introductory education, you can swoop up those that are talented but uninterested initially, but might reconsider.
I think you are right in that if you can't attract motivated and talented people, you should fix that rather than force people.
In my own case, the idea of mandatory training did more harm than good as it just pissed me off on principle... I got drafted to a probably quite interesting service actually - that I likely would not have appreciated. But as the Soviet union just had collapsed, someone decided that they could spend the money on something else before I actually started, so I did never find out.
You transfer them to some variant of a penal battalion. Simon Murray has a good description of this (from the French Foreign Legion) in [0]. During his stint in the Legion, the generic punishment was having to run around carrying heavy rocks in a backpack that has wire straps, coupled with sleep deprivation. It sounds unpleasant.
[0] https://www.amazon.com/Legionnaire-Years-French-Foreign-Legi...
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-35456535 :
> "I always had a dream to come back as an officer and to do it here on Gotland and establish a new unit, it's perfect," he tells me.
That's exactly the kind of people who have no business even being in charge of what they themselves eat for breakfast. This mess makes me ashamed of my country.
If not enough people are volunteering for the military, how else are you supposed to defend your country? It's not as good a situation as if you had an all-volunteer army, but that doesn't seem to be an option for Sweden.
Swedish society is already primed to accept conscription, and it's not totally ineffective. It may be the most cost-effective solution to the problem.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tigerland
I regret not making an effort to do it. I chose to underperform in my test because I believed all is better than war. But as an adult I've changed, and realised I wouldn't quite mind dying for things like my language to be dominant in my home and spoken by my leaders, as well as dying to not lose honor. Things I would at the time had considered naive. I now consider by old stance naive, as it implied my own life as the most important thing in the world.
The only conclusion I can draw from this is that I'll likely be of another stance at 40, just like I'm thinking along the same ideals as at 18. If anyone older than me remember thinking these things at 25 I'd be love to hear.
There are necessary wars.
And ultimately, a failure to be able to defend against neighboring beligerants is fatal to a society.
Every 18 year old has been forced to submit a form stating if they want to be conscripted. That's about 100k people every year.
Out of the 100k, about 20k state that they do want to be conscripted.
Out of the 20k that say yes, 4k are selected during a screening process that evaluates physical and mental fitness.
So there are no less than 2 points where you can opt out of being conscripted if you so like.
Also, if I know the Swedish military, they'll chose the most fit for the task, but make absolutely sure to fill the gender quotas.
I read Russian news/propaganda occasionally. Over the last few years, Russian news/propaganda prepared Russian minds for interfering in Ukraine. And the propaganda includes arguments to justify a military buildup. And it seems to be preparing Russian minds for a possible invasion of Baltic states one day.
But I don't think I've even seen Sweden mentioned in Russian news/propaganda. I don't think Sweden is a target.
As Andy Grove said, "only the paranoid survive" [1]. Good strategy means being prepared for the worst case. As a plus, being prepared for a worst-case scenario goes a healthy way towards deterring it.
Keep in mind that Sweden is neither a NATO member [2] nor nuclear power [3]. If Russia needed to make a strongman pitch at home or sow confusion abroad, it would be easier (and more meaningful) to cause trouble in Sweden or Finland than virtually anywhere else. Hence the perennial submarine drama [4].
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_Grove
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enlargement_of_NATO#Sweden
[3] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_nuclear_weapons_progra...
[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swedish_submarine_incidents
Also Russia has continually violated Swedens air space. Russian pilots have acted aggressively towards Swedish pilots and Russian submarines have been spotted in Swedish waters.
So while Russia may not be plotting a war against Sweden, they are certainly stirring up trouble. Furthermore a war in the Baltic would be a disaster for Europe. If Russia perceives that they risk a wider war, they may back down.
Russia has nothing to gain in baltic that it doesnt have with Kaliningrad. Same goes for Ukraine w/o Crimea.
> It would be nice for Russia to have a swath from Crimea to Dontesk up through Latvia, just look at a map.
Why take this land? It does nothing strategically, has population that you need to subsidise, etc. Crimea allows Black Sea control. Kaliningrad effectively makes Baltic inner sea for Russia and if there ever would be any baltic action you would see that, not many (if any) ships would be able to enter.
not immediately, not if a greater conflict breaks out Sweden is a key chokepoint to enable Russia to get out of the north. They will need it.
https://thebarentsobserver.com/en/2017/03/norway-moves-milit...
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2014/10/20/1413790933744_wps_...
Also Sweden is has been aligning more with UK in particular lately and Russian media has noticed.
I think propaganda is necessary to support a war effort (and avoid insurrection). Think of it this way: If you're a soldier and your government tells you to invade a random country with nice people, how willing are you to fight? On the other hand, if your government convinces you that the target country is full of Nazis that eat babies and plan to genocide your people, then suddenly you're a hero if you go kill a bunch of strangers who never did anything to you.
So if you're running a country and you want to invade another country, you better start running the propaganda months, if not years, in advance.
Edit: As another example, take the Iraq War. The US and NATO didn't just randomly invade Iraq without propaganda preparation. Bush was even calling Iraq part of the "axis of evil" for at least a year before the Iraq war.
Ironically Western counties are very good at it.
Is there some larger "get the public used to military service" social goal?
Conscription is always controversial and the questions of national identity that have in the past provided a social framework for supporting it are much fuzzier now. The question of "What is a Swede" would no longer be a theoretical one. On the other hand, almost all extant nationalities were hammered out on an anvil of blood soaked fields...
So +200 years without war and counting
You can either view it as Sweden being ruled by Denmark, or a EU style union between equals, in which case 1523 is more of a Brexit situation.
There are decent arguments on both side. I lean towards the latter view.
Instituting a National Day in to remember it is more a modern way to try to keep up with the neighbors. All other countries have a national day, so we should get one too, even though we're not really sure what to do with it :)
