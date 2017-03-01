Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The AMD Zen and Ryzen 7 Review: A Deep Dive on 1800X, 1700X and 1700 (anandtech.com)
146 points by jsheard 1 hour ago | 51 comments





> ... this means that the base memory controller in the silicon should be able to support ECC. We know that it is disabled for the consumer parts, but nothing has been said regarding the Pro parts.

ECC should be a standard feature. If you don't want it you don't have to use it but to disable simply for market segmentation is lame.

Considering previous AMD chips could use ECC I hope it's true this time as well. AMD's CEO Dr. Lisa Su has an AMA later today, we should probably ask her: https://www.reddit.com/r/Amd/comments/5vl431/its_happening_a...

Might as well ask her about the possibility of coreboot as well if we are at it.

Does anyone has a reddit account ? And know how AMA's work ? I'd love to get some input here. Or at least show we care.

Yes, I have not been able to find any data from AMD directly that ECC is not or is supported. In any case I am disappointed. Desktops, workstation, servers are all getting more and more memory. The changes for corruption are only going up. And getting an Opteron for each workstation is kind of silly.

Edit: octoploid made a comment that it might be wrong. Checking for sources. Edit: If no motherboard supports its, in Linux one can use ecc_enable_override (similar thing might be available in Windows). That is if the CPU support it. It can USE ECC memory, but we don't know if it can use the ECC checksums, most motherboards have a NO here.

Anandtech is wrong and ECC is not disabled at all. For example all ASRock AM4 boards support ECC memory.

Source?

Has Asrock explicitly stated that it works with all CPUs, or just that all their boards can do it (IF the CPU also supports it)?

Is that buffered ECC or unbuffured ECC? Because last time I checked, my AM3 board had support only for unbuffured, which is really hard to find and I just didn't bother.

unbuffured Example: http://www.asrock.com/MB/AMD/X370%20Killer%20SLI/index.asp#S...

Wow. AMD has really pulled through on this one. They are really giving Intel a run for their money. This is going to be great for consumers. What is interesting is the HUGE jump in multi-threaded performance on AMD. Very interesting.

But it's still losing in every web and office single threaded benchmark. EDIT: compared to 7700k that costs about the same

They're coming in at half the price of equivalent Intel chips. They don't need to win, necessarily (which I didn't think was going to happen), they need to be competitive for a lot less money.

EDIT, in response to the other edit: sorry about that, I wasn't sure which comparison you were making. Still, the difference is slim enough that if I were in the market, I'd go with this one just to put the heat on Intel.

You do have to consider that this is an 8 core, and more and more applications are being developed with this in mind. Whoever still thinks that Single threaded performance is the most important, lives in the past.

Consumer applications? Doubt it. Not a whole lot of consumer-oriented applications parallelize that well to be honest.

> But it's still losing in every web and office single threaded benchmark.

By ~15% compared to >160% for Bulldozer.

And this is day zero before any applications have been optimized for the new microarchitecture, compared with Core which everything has been targeting for more than a decade.

They did good.

By a pretty small margin compared to equivalent Intel CPUs from what I've seen[1]. And the ryzen chips are a whole lot cheaper and beat Intel for parallel tasks.

I'm about to buy a beefy machine for FPGA development, I'm definitely considering AMD. Seems like I'd get better performance for a much lower price. I'm still waiting for more in-depth reviews though.

[1] http://core0.staticworld.net/images/article/2017/03/ryzen_ci...

But it wins in every case where performance truly matters: multi-threaded calculations, archiving, encoding. You know, the things that actually do take up time.

Do you really care if your webpage renders for half a second longer?

Who buys a $350+ processor with 8C/16T for web/office?

Maybe I'm being a bit harsh, but so what? You don't buy a high-end graphics card because office or websites are chugging...

But so does a 6900K, and that costs a fortune.

The Ryzen quads will come. I'm not at all sure what your point is here.

Yeah, like I'm going to buy a new computer to open PDF files, not to play games, render graphics or do complex simulations

games you say? It's up to 30% slower here

https://www.pcper.com/reviews/Processors/AMD-Ryzen-7-1800X-R...

It's also up to 30% faster. That's how variance works.

> But it's still losing in every web and office single threaded benchmark.

Web and office? Single-threaded?

Why are these benchmarks, specially in 2018?

Because people still buy new computers and use those applications on them – that's why single-thread performance is (for the moment at least) still important.

I do understand where you're coming from, but real-world performance is important, especially when that world is imperfect.

If I read the specs correctly, Ryzens don't have GPUs integrated. Are there any motherboards out there with GPUs on board? Or do you always have to add a 150EUR+ graphics card to it (assuming I want at least 2x 4K display support)?

The 1800X does seem like a killer value for the money for us C++ people :)

Why do you have to add a 150+EUR GPU? There are many cheap options.

You can get Radeon R7 250 under $50, which absolutely destroys i7-6700k's integrated HD530.

Impressive! While it doesn’t utterly destroy Intel, AMD does offer a MUCH better price/performance ratio. Things have gotten much more interesting indeed. Intel’s dominance is being called into question. As a result, we all profit.

On the other end ARM is also nibbling at Intel with AARCH64 chips that are closing on lower-end Core performance and building in server and high-end workstation grade features like virtualization.

Yep. And nvidia and amd are hurting Intel in terms of servers which are moving in many cases towards GPU for acceleration.

Very interesting times in Silicon.

Yeah, and AMD is the only Company one who can offer a high performance GPU together with a high performance x86 CPU. And APU's with HBM of course.

The power consumption is really nice compared to Bulldozer:

http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-1800x-cpu,49...

https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev...

The 1700 is really well placed, often seems to beat the i7 7700k in benchmarks whilst drawing less power and costing roughly the same/cheaper. Probably even better value if the stock coolers are as solid as they sound. Definitely going to be a popular chip with gamers (I'm very tempted myself).

Hopefully more software starts to make use of multiple cores more effectively. It's not like it's a new feature of chips any more.

Especially in games i think it's pretty clear that even the 1800X is not amazing, really good, but behind a 7700k while being more expensive. If you are not solely a gamer though, it's the better choice!

Which review has power usage comparison?

I haven't found one yet, but as the chip is rated at 65W and the i7 7700k at 91W, it's pretty likely to draw less (at load anyway). I'd be curious to see what they draw whilst idle though.

After having a look at some of the links posted, it looks like the power draw is slightly higher than the i7 7700k in most tests, although lower in some. Looks like my assumption based on the TDP was a bit off (also my misapprehension that TDP is power draw, whoops) :)

computerbase.de: https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev...

tomshardware: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-1800x-cpu,49...

computerbase.de has here: https://www.computerbase.de/2017-03/amd-ryzen-1800x-1700x-17...

                   R7 1700         i7 7700K
    Cinebench      120 W           112 W
    Prime 95       128 W           145 W

Doesn't Prime95 use AVX2 and FMA3 since version 28.5, which pushes Intel's power consumption higher? Can that be disabled?

reply


Yes, that's probably the reason for the increased power consumption. But Ryzen also supports AVX2, doesn't it?

AMD Ryzen 1800X (Summit Ridge):

3.6 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) over 16 threads

15,812 Passmark for ~$500

-----

Intel i7-7700K (Kaby Lake):

4.2 GHz (4.5 GHz Turbo) over 8 threads

12,321 Passmark for ~$350

-----

Intel Core i7-6850K (Broadwell E):

3.6 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) over 12 threads

14,500 Passmark for ~$575

-----

Competition is back. Ya!

They did what they needed to do, get close enough performance and undercut on price. Should be a winner until Intel makes their next move.

Since I'm not much of a gamer I'm looking at these chips. I wonder what an optimized (packages compiled with flags specific to the chip) Linux system around ryzen would be like.

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13774293

Do they ever do compiler speed tests or boot speed tests? Which of the existing ones would be most similar?

reply


reply


Boot speed in my experience is mostly i/o bound so I doubt it makes a significant difference over a similar Intel chip. Is boot performance still an issue nowadays anyway? Since I've switched to SSDs all my computers boot up in a few seconds (Linux or Windows). And if you hibernate instead of shutting down it's even faster.

Compiler tests sound more interesting to me, I'm looking forward to those benchmarks.

Boot speed is not even IO-bound for me, it's crappy-firmware-bound. `systemd-analyze plot` shows a total boot time of ~15 seconds, of which ~10 seconds is spent on the firmware, ~3 seconds on the kernel and hardware initialization, and 1-2 seconds on the entire userland including desktop session.

yeah kernel compilation, .net compilation, js linting, babeling etc. - those would be quite interesting.

Seems like gamers in general are a little disappointed, for everyone else this CPU is amazing at that pricepoint though.

The proof is in the pudding. Competition is back. Intel has started slashing prices of its latest CPUs left right and center.

