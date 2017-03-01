ECC should be a standard feature. If you don't want it you don't have to use it but to disable simply for market segmentation is lame.
Might as well ask her about the possibility of coreboot as well if we are at it.
Edit: octoploid made a comment that it might be wrong. Checking for sources.
Edit: If no motherboard supports its, in Linux one can use ecc_enable_override (similar thing might be available in Windows). That is if the CPU support it. It can USE ECC memory, but we don't know if it can use the ECC checksums, most motherboards have a NO here.
Has Asrock explicitly stated that it works with all CPUs, or just that all their boards can do it (IF the CPU also supports it)?
EDIT, in response to the other edit: sorry about that, I wasn't sure which comparison you were making. Still, the difference is slim enough that if I were in the market, I'd go with this one just to put the heat on Intel.
By ~15% compared to >160% for Bulldozer.
And this is day zero before any applications have been optimized for the new microarchitecture, compared with Core which everything has been targeting for more than a decade.
They did good.
I'm about to buy a beefy machine for FPGA development, I'm definitely considering AMD. Seems like I'd get better performance for a much lower price. I'm still waiting for more in-depth reviews though.
[1] http://core0.staticworld.net/images/article/2017/03/ryzen_ci...
Do you really care if your webpage renders for half a second longer?
The Ryzen quads will come. I'm not at all sure what your point is here.
https://www.pcper.com/reviews/Processors/AMD-Ryzen-7-1800X-R...
Web and office? Single-threaded?
Why are these benchmarks, specially in 2018?
I do understand where you're coming from, but real-world performance is important, especially when that world is imperfect.
The 1800X does seem like a killer value for the money for us C++ people :)
You can get Radeon R7 250 under $50, which absolutely destroys i7-6700k's integrated HD530.
Very interesting times in Silicon.
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-1800x-cpu,49...
https://translate.google.com/translate?sl=de&tl=en&js=y&prev...
Hopefully more software starts to make use of multiple cores more effectively. It's not like it's a new feature of chips any more.
tomshardware: http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-1800x-cpu,49...
R7 1700 i7 7700K
Cinebench 120 W 112 W
Prime 95 128 W 145 W
3.6 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) over 16 threads
15,812 Passmark for ~$500
-----
Intel i7-7700K (Kaby Lake):
4.2 GHz (4.5 GHz Turbo) over 8 threads
12,321 Passmark for ~$350
Intel Core i7-6850K (Broadwell E):
3.6 GHz (4.0 GHz Turbo) over 12 threads
14,500 Passmark for ~$575
Competition is back. Ya!
Compiler tests sound more interesting to me, I'm looking forward to those benchmarks.
