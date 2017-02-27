The submitted article is more like a newswire bulletin rather than an explanatory story. Therefore, many readers (especially those in USA) will not have the background on why those particular countries don't have visa exemptions. One link I found has a little more info. E.g. USA wants more data exchange (ostensibly to screen terrorists) and those countries haven't complied.
https://www.euractiv.com/section/justice-home-affairs/news/e...
reply
Another issues is that US data protection laws are less strict then EU ones, so transferring EU citizens data to the US is not considered safe, and EC is not happy that some countries do that (and I'm sure citizens of those countries are not happy either).
From my point of view visas should be symmetrical, if you force me to get visa to get to your country, then your citizens need it to get to mine - very clean solution.
Fast forward to now, and it's almost silly - I don't know any young Poles who would want to work in the US, literally any EU country is a better choice, and I know loads of people working in France, Spain, Germany, UK, Italy, Austria and Sweden, to name a few. US was a massive thing 27 years ago when people got passports for the first time and US was the big world, but nowadays? With its difficult job market, expensive healthcare, barely any employee protections, why would we go there?
I'd still love to visit to see all the touristy places in the US, but the idea of spending hundreds of dollars just go get to a nearest embassy, have to talk to a consul, prove to them that I am definitely not going to US to work, pay to get a visa, and then have to stress over whether TSA agents are having a good or a bad day and whether they will want to search my phone/laptop or not - no, thanks.
Not a general response, but at least for tech jobs, salaries in the US are excellent. Money isn't everything but from what I see, you take a huge pay cut working anywhere but the US. Even Canada doesn't come close to competing.
My biggest question is who will give in, Europe or the US? If I recall, the US keeps good records of the percent of people from each country that commit crime, overstay their visa, etc. There has been some kerfuffle that we require citizens of one of the US' best friends, Israel, visas. But the US backs up that requirement showing the percentage of Israelis in America engaged in various activities. I'd imagine the same is similair for Romania / Bulgaria. So the US has good reasons.
At the same time, Europeans have a lot of pride and don't like thinking America controls them.
My uneducated guess: the Europeans strong need to not be controlled by America will mean that Europe will either implement, or give one last ultimatum and then implement.
US citizens will start calling their congress people when they realize they need a visa for their trip to Rome. I'd guess the congress people will give in and make the change, as there aren't so many Bulgarian / Romanian people causing trouble compared with angry travelers wanting to travel.
If the rule does get implemented, then the question would be, who is the greater political force: the European tourism industry losing revenue or the American traveling citizenry dealing with hassles?
The European Parliament has run this file through a non-legislative procedure, which explains why the press release says "urge the Commission" and places the time limit for action in quotes.
While it is a clear indication of what Members of the European Parliament stand for, there is no immediate legal implications of it - political yes... The European Parliament is a curious legal construct.
There is a plenty of wiggle room to avoid any direct action by the European Commission.
The submitted article is more like a newswire bulletin rather than an explanatory story. Therefore, many readers (especially those in USA) will not have the background on why those particular countries don't have visa exemptions. One link I found has a little more info. E.g. USA wants more data exchange (ostensibly to screen terrorists) and those countries haven't complied.
https://www.euractiv.com/section/justice-home-affairs/news/e...
reply