Without taking everything to the extreme of comparing 100 vs. 15 hours a week, and of course out of my own experience, it seems that companies with 'lenient' schedules (say regular 4-6 hours work days) tend to deliver better products (as in quality, customer acceptance, even financially) but also portrait better working environments, suffering far less employee turnover, resulting in an overall win-win.
Arguably it might be rather a consequence than a cause of having good, empathetic management, final success etc., but the point stands: with all the caveats, longer working hours have early diminishing returns, my own experience as both employee and contractor dismisses the whole 'you lose skills working three days a week' idea, and the secondary outcomes of it (better products, happier customers, less turnover, etc.) are indeed worth the investment.
Edit: grammar
reply
What scares me is when it goes from that to "the government should mandate / provide this". I would see no reason that would not lead to a bad outcome similiar to other socialist countries.
And remember, when people say that we decrease our societies working hours by 1/2, 2/3, etc they are saying that we should halve the number of doctors, teachers, pilots, farmers, etc. This guy may think accountants, consultants, etc are fake make-work jobs, but I've never seen a company knowingly being someone on when they know that person won't add value to the company (and therefore the society as well).
> A recent poll among Brits revealed that as many as 37 per cent think they have a job that doesn’t even need to exist.
I'm not going to deliberate on the prevalence of bullshit jobs and their impact on quality of life (which seems to be where the article takes it's main pitch), but given that - I rather disagree that not working is the solution that obviously follows.
The summary / thesis of life-after-work is that we must "find a muse" - which is to say, since you no longer must work your entire life away, you may now re-allocate those same hours doing something that you love. Even something that you are wildly, obsessively, passionate about.
A small portion of the current policy research around AI & Automation is how do we deal with the emotional fallout among people who feel they've lost their purpose. How do we convince people that it is OK to "take a handout"?
There are really deep cultural implications to that idea. There are people who believe "there's no such thing as a free lunch" - consider the Georgia representative who very specifically floated the idea of making poor children sweep floors in schools in exchange for meals "in order to teach them the important life lesson that there is no such thing as a free lunch" http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/gop-rep-suggests-kids-... ... like that is someone who really believes in that as a principle as opposed to just a colloquialism.
What would it do to their self esteem if they were suddenly taking free money?
How many parents would be happy to spend an extra hour with their kids in the morning? A couple of extra hours at night? A few extra hours to learn guitar or beat that next level of super-mario?
I've been programming professionally, and developing my skills at a medium pace for a couple of decades. After a few years now of actually tracking my time to the minute, I often get less than 15 hours of programming in a 40 hour work week. Meetings, chat & email, lunches & breaks, and sooner or later some degree of management, these things add up to a majority of your time.
If you filled a 15 hour work week with meetings and included a lunch hour, then yeah, there's no coding getting done. But I would hope spending less time working means and implies to a greater degree shedding all the time we spend at work not working.
If a meeting ends with no action items (assigned to specific people) and no decisions made, it was a useless meeting, and you should stop having it. Status updates can be written down and emailed, or better, posted to a wiki.
If you do 15 hours of work over a 40 hour week, do you still do 15 hours of work over a 15 hour week, or do people end up doing 5 hours of work?
Is there any evidence either way? These discussions always bring out the anecdotes, but we need hard stats to show whether this is even doable.
So some people would actually dedicate that 15 hours to getting things done, and some people would still fill it up with bullshit and game the management metrics to maximize pay per unit of effort.
That doesn't mean I'm unoccupied an additional 20 hours a week, but being occupied with my choice of activities is way better.
Eh I think skills are stickier than that. FWIW, I spent about 6 months doing almost no programming, but I didn't feel particularly unproductive when I started again.
Besides which, there's no reason people can't be continuing developing their skills in the remaining hours anyway. The 15 hours is just how much time you have to spend doing what you're told. And you can likely learn much more efficiently if you work with that intent instead of acquiring skills incidentally as your job requires.
Having 2 days off a week, really is only enough time to do chores, not enough to spend on your own skills or do anything productive for yourself.
As a contractor, I tend to take 1-3 months off between contracts + it seems to help, not hinder. I'm much fresher when I go into the next contract.
Of course, that's their right, but whether you can make a sustainable economy out of subsidizing that is another question...a question that is much more pressing than "wouldn't that be better?" and one the article doesn't even attempt to answer, probably because it is largely impossible and anything like it is speculation akin to religion.
For other people, that extra time and the safety net may enable them to start a business or do charity work or run for their local school board. I'd argue it's worth it for society to subsidize 1,000 people playing Counter-Strike for every one person who could be empowered to start the next Google.
It's not a normative argument, it's a is this even possible? Isn't that a necessary question?
Also is "more Counter-Strike" at all correlated with a quality of life increase? 45 free minutes you wouldn't have had to get rid of some stress shooting things - probably yes? 5 hours a day - probably not?
Or worse, shooting heroin.
My experience tells me that, as a developer, an awful lot of what I do could definitely fit in that 15 hour window if there are 2 other people also doing "my" job. Splitting up my week's tasks with the 3 of us putting in 45 hours would result in much more productivity, in my opinion.
I'd then have much more time to do things I wanted to do, and experiment with new tech for shits and giggles. That often gets pushed back in favor of other life experiences these days.
There's a reason he cites a survey as one of his main pieces of evidence - he doesn't have any. It's pie in the sky feel good that doesn't have any evidence.
You don't start with universal basic income and a 15-hour work week when the current baseline is 40 hours and a lack of decent health insurance.
What is the incentive for companies to throw a third of their labor costs out of the window? I surely agree that it at least seems to be the case that some people are doing work that seems to serve no purpose besides getting the worker a paycheck. But it can not be 37% bad, can it?
Companies should be eager to get rid of those jobs, lower prices, increase market share and capture some sweet additional profits. Why don't they? Is corruption within companies so prevalent and working so well? Or are bullshit jobs simply more of a myth, there are some but most only look useless but are actually not?
I can see this working in protected environments but how is this going to work out for companies in industries where only the paranoid survive.
I think if you asked enough people about the things they aspire to, the things they dream about, the things that drive their ambitions, almost all of their responses would include something at least related to increased income.
So it seems to me that society-wide goals should include decreasing our collective risk aversion. If you can do that with 15hr/week jobs and basic income, then it's worth trying.
I am a proponent of UBI as I believe it's the only sane way to deal with the coming wave of unemployment in a number of categories.
I think many people who already work menial jobs that are threatened by automation lack a certain drive for self-improvment that would need to be a required aspect of their lives if they otherwise have an extra 25-30 hours a week. Would these menial workers improve other aspects of their lives or simply watch more Netflix? I think anti-depressant use in a 15-hour\UBI world will increase.
When you are tired and scraping by it's hard to find the energy for things like self improvement. When your concentrating on getting food on the table + getting enough sleep.
The times I've had the most time for self improvement have been when there's been a combination of time off + money.
I've found, after a job finishes (e.g. company folds), or just between contracts, you need a while to decompress.
But then after a while you get a lot more energy for stuff.
WRT programming projects - it takes mental effort, I can't do a huge amount of it outside of hours when I'm working 5 days a week.
When I take a break for a month or two I have energy for any project I like.
I'm pretty down with all the complications we've layered over the paleolithic lifestyle.
Indeed, if those paleolithic people worked 40+ hours a week, perhaps we would be really advanced by now :)
But they do not do it because it requires that amount of time to immerse yourself in a problem, I work pretty close to half that at most and do completely fine.
Huh?
I've worked my share of 70-hour weeks, but none of them have been as a developer. In my experience productivity tends to go negative after a certain point.
Without taking everything to the extreme of comparing 100 vs. 15 hours a week, and of course out of my own experience, it seems that companies with 'lenient' schedules (say regular 4-6 hours work days) tend to deliver better products (as in quality, customer acceptance, even financially) but also portrait better working environments, suffering far less employee turnover, resulting in an overall win-win.
Arguably it might be rather a consequence than a cause of having good, empathetic management, final success etc., but the point stands: with all the caveats, longer working hours have early diminishing returns, my own experience as both employee and contractor dismisses the whole 'you lose skills working three days a week' idea, and the secondary outcomes of it (better products, happier customers, less turnover, etc.) are indeed worth the investment.
Edit: grammar
reply