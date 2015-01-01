Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Software developer, 20 years experience, expat for 10 years in four different countries, mostly working for start-up companies.

Without taking everything to the extreme of comparing 100 vs. 15 hours a week, and of course out of my own experience, it seems that companies with 'lenient' schedules (say regular 4-6 hours work days) tend to deliver better products (as in quality, customer acceptance, even financially) but also portrait better working environments, suffering far less employee turnover, resulting in an overall win-win.

Arguably it might be rather a consequence than a cause of having good, empathetic management, final success etc., but the point stands: with all the caveats, longer working hours have early diminishing returns, my own experience as both employee and contractor dismisses the whole 'you lose skills working three days a week' idea, and the secondary outcomes of it (better products, happier customers, less turnover, etc.) are indeed worth the investment.

Edit: grammar

My week is currently split 2-4 days on my own projects (4 if counting weekends) vs. 3 days work for clients/companies. Never been more satisfied and productive. There's a lot of creative cross-pollination: both pursuits bring more value over to the other.

The problem is that the only easy to measure number is the number of hours worked. In the end you can't really measure output or quality so management will resort to the only concrete number they have. My output is highest when I work around 4-5 hours a day with occasional 24 hours marathons when things really flow. But I can see how this would make managers nervous because they can't really tell if I am just lazy or working at peak performance.

I could see this being true. I have concerns of course, but it might make sense. Maybe instead of making $100k, people would rather make $50k and work much less. That would happen naturally, with article like this, discussions, and companies and people experimenting with new things.

What scares me is when it goes from that to "the government should mandate / provide this". I would see no reason that would not lead to a bad outcome similiar to other socialist countries.

And remember, when people say that we decrease our societies working hours by 1/2, 2/3, etc they are saying that we should halve the number of doctors, teachers, pilots, farmers, etc. This guy may think accountants, consultants, etc are fake make-work jobs, but I've never seen a company knowingly being someone on when they know that person won't add value to the company (and therefore the society as well).

I don't see any supporting evidence in this article which suggests that people working 15 hours are happier than those working say 35 hours. It's also hard for me to imagine that 15 hours is enough to sustain a level of productive output requiring intellectual work and extensive knowledge of a subject matter - unused skills rust and 15 hours seems like some kind of bare minimum level just to sustain rudimentary skill, let alone develop it.

> A recent poll among Brits revealed that as many as 37 per cent think they have a job that doesn’t even need to exist.

I'm not going to deliberate on the prevalence of bullshit jobs and their impact on quality of life (which seems to be where the article takes it's main pitch), but given that - I rather disagree that not working is the solution that obviously follows.

So a few years ago I read Tim Ferriss' "the four hour work week" - and while I will not go on a screed about the part that I find ridiculous, I do think the chapter (and recurring thread) about "what do you do with when you work 4 hours a week" is entirely relevant here.

The summary / thesis of life-after-work is that we must "find a muse" - which is to say, since you no longer must work your entire life away, you may now re-allocate those same hours doing something that you love. Even something that you are wildly, obsessively, passionate about.

A small portion of the current policy research around AI & Automation is how do we deal with the emotional fallout among people who feel they've lost their purpose. How do we convince people that it is OK to "take a handout"?

There are really deep cultural implications to that idea. There are people who believe "there's no such thing as a free lunch" - consider the Georgia representative who very specifically floated the idea of making poor children sweep floors in schools in exchange for meals "in order to teach them the important life lesson that there is no such thing as a free lunch" http://talkingpointsmemo.com/livewire/gop-rep-suggests-kids-... ... like that is someone who really believes in that as a principle as opposed to just a colloquialism.

What would it do to their self esteem if they were suddenly taking free money?

How many parents would be happy to spend an extra hour with their kids in the morning? A couple of extra hours at night? A few extra hours to learn guitar or beat that next level of super-mario?

> 15 hours seems like some kind of bare minimum level just to sustain rudimentary skill, let alone develop it

I've been programming professionally, and developing my skills at a medium pace for a couple of decades. After a few years now of actually tracking my time to the minute, I often get less than 15 hours of programming in a 40 hour work week. Meetings, chat & email, lunches & breaks, and sooner or later some degree of management, these things add up to a majority of your time.

If you filled a 15 hour work week with meetings and included a lunch hour, then yeah, there's no coding getting done. But I would hope spending less time working means and implies to a greater degree shedding all the time we spend at work not working.

As much as i hate to say it, meetings and planning matter. blindly programming isn't work.

The key is having productive meetings.

If a meeting ends with no action items (assigned to specific people) and no decisions made, it was a useless meeting, and you should stop having it. Status updates can be written down and emailed, or better, posted to a wiki.

Does it scale like that though?

If you do 15 hours of work over a 40 hour week, do you still do 15 hours of work over a 15 hour week, or do people end up doing 5 hours of work?

Is there any evidence either way? These discussions always bring out the anecdotes, but we need hard stats to show whether this is even doable.

I have worked in at least one organization where the meetings were likely there to prevent work from being done too quickly with an activity that still counted as billable hours. Just before I left, the "daily stand-up" included the entire development team and testing team, and lasted a minimum of 45 minutes. That was nearly 20 people, packed into one office, justifying their existence on a daily basis.

So some people would actually dedicate that 15 hours to getting things done, and some people would still fill it up with bullshit and game the management metrics to maximize pay per unit of effort.

Anecdata, but I'm MUCH happier when working 15 instead of 35 and certainly 40-50 hours a week, provided I'm making the same money (or more to the point, keeping the same'ish lifestyle, albeit with more free time.)

That doesn't mean I'm unoccupied an additional 20 hours a week, but being occupied with my choice of activities is way better.

>unused skills rust and 15 hours seems like some kind of bare minimum level just to sustain rudimentary skill

Eh I think skills are stickier than that. FWIW, I spent about 6 months doing almost no programming, but I didn't feel particularly unproductive when I started again.

Besides which, there's no reason people can't be continuing developing their skills in the remaining hours anyway. The 15 hours is just how much time you have to spend doing what you're told. And you can likely learn much more efficiently if you work with that intent instead of acquiring skills incidentally as your job requires.

Exactly, when it frees up time you can be productive doing your own things.

Having 2 days off a week, really is only enough time to do chores, not enough to spend on your own skills or do anything productive for yourself.

As a contractor, I tend to take 1-3 months off between contracts + it seems to help, not hinder. I'm much fresher when I go into the next contract.

For many people "doing their own things" is gonna be playing more Counter-Strike.

Of course, that's their right, but whether you can make a sustainable economy out of subsidizing that is another question...a question that is much more pressing than "wouldn't that be better?" and one the article doesn't even attempt to answer, probably because it is largely impossible and anything like it is speculation akin to religion.

Who cares?

For other people, that extra time and the safety net may enable them to start a business or do charity work or run for their local school board. I'd argue it's worth it for society to subsidize 1,000 people playing Counter-Strike for every one person who could be empowered to start the next Google.

We should all care if the discussion is about whether it is sustainable policy.

It's not a normative argument, it's a is this even possible? Isn't that a necessary question?

> For many people "doing their own things" is gonna be playing more Counter-Strike.

Also is "more Counter-Strike" at all correlated with a quality of life increase? 45 free minutes you wouldn't have had to get rid of some stress shooting things - probably yes? 5 hours a day - probably not?

> For many people "doing their own things" is gonna be playing more Counter-Strike.

Or worse, shooting heroin.

Or even worse, building open source software, attending city hall meetings, or parenting.

I definitely would read more books and try new tech if I worked 15 hours a week. With a 40+ hours workweek I just coast on my current skills at work and am too tired in the evening to learn other stuff.

reply


Yeah. There are lots of useful things people could be doing, and largely I think that doing productive things is good for people.

I get the feeling that 15 hours is a ballpark number and there are certain occupations that do require more time "in the seat" to make good progress. It's probably also true that if you're putting in only ~15 hours of productivity, you're probably going to dedicate some extra time to learning new things, advancing skills, etc.

My experience tells me that, as a developer, an awful lot of what I do could definitely fit in that 15 hour window if there are 2 other people also doing "my" job. Splitting up my week's tasks with the 3 of us putting in 45 hours would result in much more productivity, in my opinion.

I'd then have much more time to do things I wanted to do, and experiment with new tech for shits and giggles. That often gets pushed back in favor of other life experiences these days.

He's literally selling a book called UTOPIA.

There's a reason he cites a survey as one of his main pieces of evidence - he doesn't have any. It's pie in the sky feel good that doesn't have any evidence.

You don't start with universal basic income and a 15-hour work week when the current baseline is 40 hours and a lack of decent health insurance.

Another article that confuses majority opinion with facts. Sure, 37% of people might think their job needs to exist but why do we think they would know? It presumes they can design an economy top down that doesn't need it. But it evolved and was designed by the people that own those companies. How many company execs would say they're just employing 37% of people for the no reason? And are there any economists out there foolish enough to think they could top-down design an economy that could cut out those jobs? As long as those jobs exist, we have no choice but to assume they include needed work.

A recent poll among Brits revealed that as many as 37 per cent think they have a job that doesn’t even need to exist.

What is the incentive for companies to throw a third of their labor costs out of the window? I surely agree that it at least seems to be the case that some people are doing work that seems to serve no purpose besides getting the worker a paycheck. But it can not be 37% bad, can it?

Companies should be eager to get rid of those jobs, lower prices, increase market share and capture some sweet additional profits. Why don't they? Is corruption within companies so prevalent and working so well? Or are bullshit jobs simply more of a myth, there are some but most only look useless but are actually not?

In my company there is this whole layer of middle management that mainly does meetings and adds their name to other people's work but don't do much else. Their main skill is to look good to their managers. Bullshit jobs are definitely not a myth. They exist and grow.

There's a difference between jobs that yield profit for a company and jobs that need to exist. Say you're a life insurance salesperson for a company that sells life insurance to young, healthy people who don't actually need it. The company is making money from your labor, but the job itself doesn't need to exist.

I'm trying to reconcile how these utopian ideas should work in globally competitive industries where companies need to win revenue and customers on a daily basis.

I can see this working in protected environments but how is this going to work out for companies in industries where only the paranoid survive.

It seems like the big question that YC is trying to answer, but few articles like this seem to touch on, is what will a person's economic output look like when they have tons of free time?

I think if you asked enough people about the things they aspire to, the things they dream about, the things that drive their ambitions, almost all of their responses would include something at least related to increased income.

So it seems to me that society-wide goals should include decreasing our collective risk aversion. If you can do that with 15hr/week jobs and basic income, then it's worth trying.

Interesting list of who does and who does not support universal basic income https://goo.gl/VxKSdN

All of these articles about how "we" should adopt the "x hours a week" working schedule assume that we are all cattle looking for instructions from out master (the state) to dictate to us how we should behave. Some people want to work more, some less. This is just more creeping authoritarianism, getting people used to the idea that your time and energy aren't YOURS but something owned by bureaucrats. I can already work any hours I want and I live the consequences with respect to how much money I make. This isn't about "free" time or solving inequality, its about getting guys with guns to steal money out of "compassion". It's a scam and it will never work.

15 work week only make sense in those jobs where you can actually measure that. In most modern jobs you can't as they are project based.

I am a proponent of UBI as I believe it's the only sane way to deal with the coming wave of unemployment in a number of categories.

I don't know if a universal "BASIC" income is something that will make people happy if that person can only afford the -basics-. There was a study done a few years ago that claimed happiness increased in tandem with salary up until ~$80,000(depends on where you live). Then anything above $80k saw a negligible increase in happiness. This article states that many people feel that their job is pointless and doesnt really contribute any great benefit to society. These people are therefore working only for the money, which, the article claims they may not need otherwise.

I think many people who already work menial jobs that are threatened by automation lack a certain drive for self-improvment that would need to be a required aspect of their lives if they otherwise have an extra 25-30 hours a week. Would these menial workers improve other aspects of their lives or simply watch more Netflix? I think anti-depressant use in a 15-hour\UBI world will increase.

Doing low paid work, for many hours will make it hard to be motivated.

When you are tired and scraping by it's hard to find the energy for things like self improvement. When your concentrating on getting food on the table + getting enough sleep.

The times I've had the most time for self improvement have been when there's been a combination of time off + money.

I've found, after a job finishes (e.g. company folds), or just between contracts, you need a while to decompress.

But then after a while you get a lot more energy for stuff.

WRT programming projects - it takes mental effort, I can't do a huge amount of it outside of hours when I'm working 5 days a week.

When I take a break for a month or two I have energy for any project I like.

Perhaps people will need to work on spirituality (e.g. Buddhism, meditation), in order to appreciate the BI and be happy.

Not to be mean, but I use to be one of those menial workers (I've worked as a janitor, factor assembly, plastics, etc) and most folks were very much motivated but they weren't able to take aim at careers when they have children or relatives to care for. Also, not everything one may do for work includes what they truly aspire to do. Just because the work seems menial to you doesn't mean it's not a challenge for them. There's plenty of explanations but none of them fit with the narrative of listless proles.

My archaeology professor: "Paleolithic peoples 'worked' roughly 15 hours a week, are we really so advanced now?"

I had a surgery 20 years ago that probably saved my life (I say probably because I never tried surviving without it).

I'm pretty down with all the complications we've layered over the paleolithic lifestyle.

I'm a t1 diabetic; I of course share your feelings on progress. That said, I'm unconvinced that technological progress is necessarily dependent on long work weeks (to start, most people working long weeks are totally uninvolved with this sort of innovation).

reply


reply


> My archaeology professor: "Paleolithic peoples 'worked' roughly 15 hours a week, are we really so advanced now?"

Indeed, if those paleolithic people worked 40+ hours a week, perhaps we would be really advanced by now :)

Paleolithic people also did a lot more physical labor than we do now. It's a bit more than a stretch to try to equate hunting/gathering for food for 15 hours a week and sitting in a chair in an office for 40.

15 work week is not possible, because nearly every job that requires any degree of thinking requires immersion. That's why programmers work 70 hour weeks - not because they hurry too much, or their employers can't afford hiring more people - but because it means being most productive when you live your work.

Programmers who do work 70 hour weeks do not do it for various reasons, because they dont have any other responsibilities, because they really love their job, because they want to get more money / success, because they are being pressured into it by an immoral employer / industry.

But they do not do it because it requires that amount of time to immerse yourself in a problem, I work pretty close to half that at most and do completely fine.

> That's why programmers work 70 hour weeks

Huh?

I've worked my share of 70-hour weeks, but none of them have been as a developer. In my experience productivity tends to go negative after a certain point.

Some people I know had a programming side-job for 2 days/week during college. So it is possible.

Even if it were true that 70(!) hour weeks were necessary (and I'm very sceptical of that), we could still work fewer of them than we do at the moment.

Programmers will still work 70 hours a week (or more). How else would we get the money to pay for basic income?!

