Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
How a Human-Machine Mind-Meld Could Make Robots Smarter
(
technologyreview.com
)
2 points
by
isp
12 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
isp
10 minutes ago
Kindred AI (the mentioned start-up):
https://www.kindred.ai/
IEEE Spectrum on Kindred AI:
http://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/artificial-intel...
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
IEEE Spectrum on Kindred AI: http://spectrum.ieee.org/automaton/robotics/artificial-intel...
reply