If this is true, that's wonderful, and if more games became more like that again, I'd be interested in them again. Even just the fact that the reviewer mentioned this as a good thing made me smile.
With Brogue there are no experience levels. You only get stronger by finding potions of strength (which I believe are normalized distributed and somewhat guaranteed so its not completely random but close to it).
Everything else is crap you find. In fact killing monsters is not worth it unless they are in your way or keeping them alive is too dangerous.
Deciding what you do with your items and which items to improve is pretty important. Most items are disposable/consumable. The only exception (IIRC) is artifact items.
I wish more games would be like that to avoid grinding and provide interesting replay gaming.
