Ask HN: What's the most expensive physical item that can be bought online?

- You have to be able to add it to a shopping cart and checkout with payment by cc or wire transfer.

- You take delivery and physical possession of the actual item, and that is the end of the transaction.

- Must not require any interaction with a salesperson, no extra contracts that need to be signed, etc

- No equities, real estate, or intangibles.

- Must be multiple available (no one-of-a-kind items, no bay, etc). Enough for anyone in this thread who can afford one to be able to get their own.

- No simple pricetag mistakes.

- The price can be in any currency but should be converted to USD in the comment.

- Must be able to order in the U.S.

- Extra credit if they accept bitcoin or international orders.

This rules out all of the entries on the "most expensive things ever purchased online" lists and everything else that comes up from a cursory search.

The best I've found so far is a 1 kilo gold bar: http://www.jmbullion.com/gold/gold-bars/ for $40k