How do tech companies spend 100's of millions?

I just read about instacart raising $400 million, I've read that AirBNB has raised over $1B, I'm curious as to how these companies spend that much money. From my understanding, these companies have identified sales tactics that work, and marketing tactics that work, so I'd imagine some of the money would go towards supercharging their sales team's and marketing teams etc... but still, 400 million? Why so much? How do they spend it?