Worry over automation destroying jobs is almost as old as automation itself. Researchers have yet to find solid evidence that automation has ever destroyed jobs. Now, that of course, doesn't mean that this is some immutable law of the universe that automation will never destroy jobs. But it does mean we should look very skeptically at all the hand wringing over the impending robot job stealing.
It's also important to note that this result is global, not local. The employment situation in the US is obviously different today than it was in the 70s. That may well be due to technology / automation. But jobs haven't been destroyed, they've just moved to different places.
This whole idea that we don't have to worry because automation creates new jobs seems totally ignorant of this reality (and the political consequences).
Why do you think that? If by backlash you mean people (Trump voters) wanting social support to deal with those problems, I see zero evidence of that. The extreme anti-immigration views indicate that the opposite is true and Trump voters think people are taking advantage of social programs. When Trump talks about bringing back jobs, its purely out of xenophobia and is completely divorced from actually employing people. It's not about hiring Americans and it never was; its about not employing foreigners.
It seems to me that now more than ever the only people who care about automation affecting jobs are the ones less likely to be affected.
You mean for the last 200 years.
Mass automation has been going on since the dawn of the industrial revolution.
As long as there is value to be created, and the surpluses are distributed enough so that consumers 'want something and can pay for it' - there will be jobs.
Obviously, it's more painful for those put out of work than 'the elite' ... but employment levels have been decent for a very long time. [1]
The historical unemployment rate seems to defy the notion that 'machines are putting everyone out of work'. That can't be ignored; in fact, it demands kind of another way of looking at it.
[1] http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/unemployment-r...
This is completely untrue. Ball State University found that job loss in the 2000s due to automation dwarfed the loss caused by free trade[1]. There is tons of other research that corroborates that[2].
[1] http://projects.cberdata.org/reports/MfgReality.pdf
[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/upshot/the-long-term-jobs...
The notion of replacing low-skilled jobs with high-skilled, better paying ones is true. However since the TCO to the one purchasing the automation is LOWER it says a lot about the total number of people to maintain the system.
This of course neglects any secondary effects where lower costs may increase volume and wider use of the product. But to a first approximation automation destroys jobs. Obviously.
On the aggregate jobs are not being destroyed.
Obviously - many are put out of work because of automation, but it seems that jobs are created somewhere else.
The historical unemployment rate attests to this.
It's a paradox that cannot be ignored, because it likely helps us understand the nature of employment.
Horse jobs (horses are a special and strange kind of human) are nil. Before there were lots of jobs they could do, now there are no essential tasks.
Turnspit dog[0] jobs (another very strange kind of human) are nil, in fact they are so nil that the dogs went extinct. There were no tasks left for them to do, their jobs were automated away.
Jobs for very very intellectually slow people are nil or nearly nil. This was not true in say, 1600. In 1600 even the most dimwitted human could be helpful: At the very least he could do essential tasks like chop wood and carry water. Today there are zero essential tasks. If one has a job, it is usually because someone is humoring him or her, or that we as a society have just decided to be nice, economics of it be damned [1].
By the way, how many people do you know whose job it is to carry water? Haven't we automated that away?
Very few humans under 10 in the united states have jobs. This was not always true. Very few humans over 80 have jobs. There are no essential tasks that we have for these classes of people, just like the horses and very slow people. (We could consider this a victory that there aren't any jobs for 10 year olds but that's beside the point here)
There are classes of humans already boxed out of any possible job in some economies. Gradations of humans must exist nearly all the way up the chain. Saying that automation has not destroyed jobs is simply a lack of imagination on the part of these researchers.
Maybe not all humans will be obsolete in the job market, but we already have to permit that some are.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turnspit_dog
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodwill_Industries
This is unprecedented territory. It really is different this time. I hate all of the "singularity" hokum, but it's getting really hard to predict what's going to happen.
I think the difference in what we consider "force" work and what is "mind" work is highly subjective to the things we've grown used to thinking of as menial based on the technology we've learned to take for granted.
The new forms of automation seem to be doing nothing but continuing the same gradual trend rather than offering some kind of paradigm shift. For example I have yet to see any automated systems replacing human creativity, when that begins to happen then we really will be in uncharted territory.
Look what happened to horses. Steam engines and trains threatened to replace horses in the mid 1800s. A lot of things that were previously done by horses were replaced with trains and steam engines.
Yet the horse population grew, and cities remained full of horses. There were countless transportation innovations in the 1800s, from canals to streetcars and omnibuses to bicycles. But the horse population kept growing and showed no signs of being threatened by this "automation".
I wonder if horse economists thought that technology couldn't take horse jobs and could only increase them. Whenever something took a horses job, there will always be other jobs that technology can't do yet, right?
Then the car was invented, and within 2 decades the horse population crashed. Suddenly the price of feeding and maintaining a horse was much higher than the alternative. What happened? It's not like cars can do everything horses can do. They can't use grass as fuel, or be used on the vast majority of natural terrain, etc.
But cars were just good enough to fill the majority of the economic demand for horses. Trains, cable cars, bicycles, they just weren't good enough. But once technology hit a certain threshold "this time it's different" became true.
Robotics has made incredible advancements over the past 50 years or more. They have taken over entire factories, doing countless routine tasks previously done by humans. But they are still very limited. They have 0 intelligence - they can't see, they can't learn. They can only perform a rote series of movements. So there is still tons of work available for humans.
But with recent advancements in machine learning, this is about to change. A robot will soon be able to be trained to flip burgers, or drive a car, or take a customer's order, etc, etc. I can not imagine any jobs that an average, unskilled human can do, that a machine won't soon be able to do. Maybe skilled professions will be protected - I can't imagine robots being able to program computers for awhile. But the vast majority of humans can not be trained to be computer programmers. Just like most horses didn't become race horses - they became glue.
The problem with your Deans teaching is that it's not not just physical labour but intellectual capacity.
And so unless you have some other level of complexity that make humans special it is in fact going to be more or less impossible to think of a thing an AI wont be able to do better than humans.
If we reach the point where AI can do all human jobs better than humans, that would put us firmly in a post-scarcity world, where humans no longer need to work jobs at all.
No job require all human skills. Most jobs requires only subsets of human skills.
> it is in fact going to be more or less impossible to think of a thing an AI wont be able to do better than humans
But we necessarily can't reach the point where AI can do all human jobs without having completely general human-level (or beyond-human-level) AI.
Until then, AI can only replace a subset of human jobs, and I've seen many convincing arguments (including analogies to past advances) that the net gain will provide more (and better) opportunities.
There really are worrisome phenomena that only have to happen once, and never happen before.
Try that in any other context: "People have worried about nuclear weapons since before the first atom bomb. But they have yet to come up with any evidence of a civilization ended by a nuclear attack."
America is in a particularly bad place. High consumer debt, poor adult education access, low taxes on the wealthy, global market for low-skill labor, naively blaming job loss on immigrants/"globalization"...
Let's face it, humans are great at organizing problems and hypothesing about the future, but we are terrible at quickly reasoning about complex interactions and finding patterns in highly noisy data.
One area I'm pretty excited about here is using better machine learning algorithms to organize global production, employment and trade data to improve out definitions of business cycles. We have relied on 'high-level stylized facts' to describe the complex and fascinating global economy for too long.
If you like geeking out on this stuff, my recent post goes in to it more:
https://astrocyte.io/2017/01/11/ml-redefining-business-cycle...
There may be a premium associated with an absence of human interaction in a task. I'm sure many people would pay more for a robotic cleaner per unit of effectiveness than they would for a human cleaner, just from the perspective of privacy.
This has a double negative effect because that also means that politicians arent being presented with the right scenarios as they are guided by the very economist models that doesent factor tech in.
It boggles my mind that the arguments i hear from economist is basically the same tired horse cariages argument. Thats litterally all they have.
But where did all the horses go?
Most of the scenarios that I think to use the word robot, I can very easily conceive that its still underdeveloped and yet to be highly proficient at that task yet. Yet when it can, we will undoubtedly refine the term for that particular robot.
The rich do not have enough money to pay for everyone else to be on the dole.
A Model of Technological Unemployment
http://www.danielsusskind.com/research
Can you guys critique this thought experiment? It makes it seem like it won't be a problem.
There are three people on an island. One catches fish. One bakes bread and the other one owns the land and takes a portion of the of the fish and bread.
Let's say one day the land owner recieves a machine that makes bread and catches fish. He can either continue collecting rent plus his new production. Or he can not collect rent since he doesn't need it. But in either case the other two people are no worse off.
Are we using this as a practical real-world example and not just an abstract logic experiment?
If so, then barter economy would come into play. Now, you're bartering with perishables here so there's really no use in overproducing ("stockpiling") bread or fish.
We're to assume that all three people are looking for balanced diets, or would rather not eat just bread/fish, so both producers trade with each other for the other's product.
If a machine comes in that can produce fish or bread more efficiently than its human equivalent, then the land owner that now controls the means of production no longer needs the other two producers to pay him anything.
He can continue to take fish and bread from them, but it would just spoil uneaten in his stockpile. So, these two producers must now find something of greater value than the now devalued (see: supply shocked) fish and bread to pay the rent, if we assume the land owner is purely business-minded and has no care for preserving others professions, or face being evicted.
However, since this is a barter economy this means its also likely a libertarian system. This means the two producers would both benefit greatly from "removing" the land owner from this equation and continuing their production of an outdated good. Both now have monopolies for their goods and are well off forever to the end of time.
They both lost 50% of their customers, how will they pay their rent?
If this island were an apartment building, the owner could just keep his newfound production, evict the other two, and collect rent from new tenants who can afford it.
It's a gross oversimplification regardless.
Even their claims that "automation based disruption didn't happen in the past" is simply false. They back their claims by pointing to current unemployment (or the pre-2007-crisis rate of 4-5%), i.e., obviously unemployment is really low therefore automation didn't take away jobs.
No you dummy. Automation did take away jobs, and the people whose jobs were lost were directly affected by it, and millions of families were destroyed.
In recent history we can point to two major time periods of this sort, the first industrial revolution (around the turn of 19th century), and the second industrial revolution (at the turn of the 20th century).
In the first one, the subject of economics, and statistics, and more involved census-taking was still in its infancy, and Europe was in general in a state of turmoil with warfare more rampant, so it's possible that the harmful effects of automation were not documented thoroughly.
The second time, things were a lot more stable, economics and statistics were a lot more developed, and yet:
- World War I happened! (why do you think things were so agitated around that time, after many decades of relative peace? Do you not call the events leading up to it social disruption?)
- Major recession happened (any chance it had anything to do with the 2nd industrial revolution?)
- World War II happened. (again, partly the result of social agitation, WWI, and recession).
In the mean time, within decades a whole generation of farmers were rendered obsolete and asked to dismiss themselves. These middle-aged and old farmers were the bread winners of their families and didn't have quite the resources to "retrain" themselves and put themselves back into the workforce, something the economists love to tell you about as a solution. What ended up happening is that, after a lot of pain and suffering, their younger generation (the "millenials" of 100 years ago) got themselves educated in the newer trades, entered the workforce and brought the unemployment back to stable levels.
If you can comprehend what happened in the decades roughly a 100 years ago, just know that what's happening this time is at least 10x worse if not more!
(I always like to share CGPGrey's 'Humans Need Not Apply'. Go watch it on youtube if you have 10 minutes to spare).
edit: not sure what happened but I commented in response to the article [0] not the bankunderground one.
[0] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-01/economist...
The mis-calibration is that unemployment looks at how hard it is to fill job openings - basically, it's the ratio of job-seekers to filled positions. When it's higher, there's more candidates trying to interview for the average position. When it's lower, there's fewer. This is a very distinct thing from what percentage of folks are productive members of society; the 40 year old mill worker that cannot retrain to a non-obsolete role ends up being "disabled" and not an unemployed job-seeker.
The politicization is why we talk about official unemployment numbers as they are measured rather than more rough measures of labor participation. The unemployment rate is used as a measure for the effectiveness of various economic policies and political entities, so those policy-makers and political entities have decided to talk about the ones that make them look good. Goodhart's Law in action, basically.
Here is another good entry from the same blog about how banks create money when they lend rather than being intermediaries:
https://bankunderground.co.uk/2015/06/30/banks-are-not-inter...
I don't understand. He's predicting how many jobs will be lost in the past?
Besides that, there's not much concrete in this article. Where are the specific examples of robots that are successfully disrupting industries? General purpose robotics isn't here yet. Maybe it'll happen next year, maybe it'll happen next decade, maybe it won't happen in my lifetime. But just saying "bad things might happen because robots" isn't helpful.
You go to a supermarket and ask it where the beans are, it tells you. It reminds you to pick up toothpaste. You go to the checkout, but to the AI enabled one because the AI is nice and chatty and asks how your day was.
You pop into mcdonalds and the AI greets you, asks you what you'd like to eat (I imagine it will be on a screen as you walk in)... questions - am I talking to mcdonalds AI, or will my personal AI follow me into the store? How will my personal AI interact with mcdonalds - via APIs or something?
Or will each store have its own AI, so if I pop to Tesco then Tesco AI will talk to me.
I find it weird that on android I have one AI, on my desktop I have Cortana and Google/Chrome, on my iPad it's Siri... I don't want to be interacting with a thousand as I show and game and browse the internet. I want one that follows me around.
When the article mentions AI (Or any other article/discussion), I don't think it means robots that walk around and greet/interact with you like in iRobot, I would say it means self-serve checkouts, like the ones already in Tescos or McDonalds[1]; or Automated cars/trucks that don't have a need for human interaction[2].
I think that is where the confusion lies with AI, it might not necessarily mean a physical entity.
[1]https://i0.wp.com/www.styledemocracy.com/wp-content/uploads/...
[2]https://www.axios.com/heres-where-jobs-will-be-lost-when-rob...
