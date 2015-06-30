Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Should economists be more concerned about AI? (bankunderground.co.uk)
77 points by nickgrosvenor 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 70 comments | favorite





Something interesting that I learned recently from a former Dean of the Industrial Labor Relations School at Cornell:

Worry over automation destroying jobs is almost as old as automation itself. Researchers have yet to find solid evidence that automation has ever destroyed jobs. Now, that of course, doesn't mean that this is some immutable law of the universe that automation will never destroy jobs. But it does mean we should look very skeptically at all the hand wringing over the impending robot job stealing.

It's also important to note that this result is global, not local. The employment situation in the US is obviously different today than it was in the 70s. That may well be due to technology / automation. But jobs haven't been destroyed, they've just moved to different places.

reply


Most individuals care less about jobs in aggregate and just care about their own particular job. They especially don't care about the number of jobs at the global level. There are many people whose job will be replaced by robots and whatever expertise they've learned over the years will become useless. They will need to transition to an entirely new career and start over. If they are over the age of 40 they have to also fight ageism and the fact that their future work output potential is more limited to an employer's eyes.

This whole idea that we don't have to worry because automation creates new jobs seems totally ignorant of this reality (and the political consequences).

reply


Absolutely agreed. I think the GP's viewpoint was widely shared by "The Elite" for the past 10 years and is what created the backlash that got Trump elected. We (and I use that loosely) have to care because the people who get displaced all care about their jobs. In fact, because this displacement is accelerating, we have to care even more than we would in the past.

reply


>I think the GP's viewpoint was widely shared by "The Elite" for the past 10 years and is what created the backlash that got Trump elected.

Why do you think that? If by backlash you mean people (Trump voters) wanting social support to deal with those problems, I see zero evidence of that. The extreme anti-immigration views indicate that the opposite is true and Trump voters think people are taking advantage of social programs. When Trump talks about bringing back jobs, its purely out of xenophobia and is completely divorced from actually employing people. It's not about hiring Americans and it never was; its about not employing foreigners.

It seems to me that now more than ever the only people who care about automation affecting jobs are the ones less likely to be affected.

reply


"was widely shared by "The Elite" for the past 10"

You mean for the last 200 years.

Mass automation has been going on since the dawn of the industrial revolution.

As long as there is value to be created, and the surpluses are distributed enough so that consumers 'want something and can pay for it' - there will be jobs.

Obviously, it's more painful for those put out of work than 'the elite' ... but employment levels have been decent for a very long time. [1]

The historical unemployment rate seems to defy the notion that 'machines are putting everyone out of work'. That can't be ignored; in fact, it demands kind of another way of looking at it.

[1] http://www.tradingeconomics.com/united-states/unemployment-r...

reply


Agreed, the jobs are moving to new places and skillsets, but many US voting demographics aren't.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Moravec's_paradox

reply


>Researchers have yet to find solid evidence that automation has ever destroyed jobs.

This is completely untrue. Ball State University found that job loss in the 2000s due to automation dwarfed the loss caused by free trade[1]. There is tons of other research that corroborates that[2].

[1] http://projects.cberdata.org/reports/MfgReality.pdf

[2] https://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/upshot/the-long-term-jobs...

reply


It's easy to see and I've said this here before. As a business owner doing manufacturing (for example) replacing manual labor with automation costs less. That's less in terms of TCO, so that includes setup, operation, energy, and maintenance. The idea that the low-skilled assembly jobs are just replaced by high-skilled jobs is untrue. Those high-skilled jobs pay more - perhaps 2-5x more, and if the TCO is actually less that means significantly fewer man-hours due to the higher hourly rate.

The notion of replacing low-skilled jobs with high-skilled, better paying ones is true. However since the TCO to the one purchasing the automation is LOWER it says a lot about the total number of people to maintain the system.

This of course neglects any secondary effects where lower costs may increase volume and wider use of the product. But to a first approximation automation destroys jobs. Obviously.

reply


automation creates jobs when there's aggregate demand for more products and services. When people reach their finite limit of consumption (Example: boredom is obsoleted by digital media tech), and wages are depressed to subsistence by laissez faire capitalism, you've got a bunch of unemployed people with nothing to do for the poor people who would like to pay them for stuff

reply


"Ball State University found that job loss in the 2000s due to automation"

On the aggregate jobs are not being destroyed.

Obviously - many are put out of work because of automation, but it seems that jobs are created somewhere else.

The historical unemployment rate attests to this.

It's a paradox that cannot be ignored, because it likely helps us understand the nature of employment.

reply


> Researchers have yet to find solid evidence that automation has ever destroyed jobs.

Horse jobs (horses are a special and strange kind of human) are nil. Before there were lots of jobs they could do, now there are no essential tasks.

Turnspit dog[0] jobs (another very strange kind of human) are nil, in fact they are so nil that the dogs went extinct. There were no tasks left for them to do, their jobs were automated away.

Jobs for very very intellectually slow people are nil or nearly nil. This was not true in say, 1600. In 1600 even the most dimwitted human could be helpful: At the very least he could do essential tasks like chop wood and carry water. Today there are zero essential tasks. If one has a job, it is usually because someone is humoring him or her, or that we as a society have just decided to be nice, economics of it be damned [1].

By the way, how many people do you know whose job it is to carry water? Haven't we automated that away?

Very few humans under 10 in the united states have jobs. This was not always true. Very few humans over 80 have jobs. There are no essential tasks that we have for these classes of people, just like the horses and very slow people. (We could consider this a victory that there aren't any jobs for 10 year olds but that's beside the point here)

There are classes of humans already boxed out of any possible job in some economies. Gradations of humans must exist nearly all the way up the chain. Saying that automation has not destroyed jobs is simply a lack of imagination on the part of these researchers.

Maybe not all humans will be obsolete in the job market, but we already have to permit that some are.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turnspit_dog

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodwill_Industries

reply


The difference is that previous automation was a force multiplier. Today's automation is a mind multiplier.

This is unprecedented territory. It really is different this time. I hate all of the "singularity" hokum, but it's getting really hard to predict what's going to happen.

reply


I feel like that difference is overstated. Weaving was once a highly skilled profession requiring intricate control by an intelligent operator yet it was increasingly automated even before the advent of computing.

I think the difference in what we consider "force" work and what is "mind" work is highly subjective to the things we've grown used to thinking of as menial based on the technology we've learned to take for granted.

The new forms of automation seem to be doing nothing but continuing the same gradual trend rather than offering some kind of paradigm shift. For example I have yet to see any automated systems replacing human creativity, when that begins to happen then we really will be in uncharted territory.

reply


Weaving is clearly a mechanical task that required a mind to control the hardware. Problem-solving is not a mechanical task.

reply


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Computational_creativity has some links to examples but I'm on mobile.

reply


The computer itself has been a mind multiplier since the beginning. So I don't think it's fair to say that this is something completely new.

reply


The new thing is that computers can learn to learn.

reply


You mean the machine learning stuff, that's been around since 1959?

reply


and now is finally energy efficient enough for practical usage.

reply


I happen to agree with this. Have a listen to the last twimlai.com podcast about "deep genomics". From an ML point of view, they're still finding their way, but from an economic point of view two things seem clear. 1) ML + genetics are going to have a massive economic impact. 2) Not a single job will be lost as a result of advancement, as the sector doesn't yet exist. Whenever I hear someone say there won't be any jobs after AI surpasses some threshold, I always ask them how many jobs were lost as a result of railroads? Was it so awful that the Pony Express went out of business after the transcontinental railroad was finished? Or that all those scribes had to quit copying their mistakes over and over again after the printing press came around?

reply


They don't need to destroy jobs. Just lower wages by competing with human workers. Arguably this may have already happened, if you look at how wages have fallen or remained stagnate over the past few decades. Once the value of human labor falls below minimum wage, then there is unemployment. There is no law of economics that says technology can't compete with human workers or that wages can't fall.

Look what happened to horses. Steam engines and trains threatened to replace horses in the mid 1800s. A lot of things that were previously done by horses were replaced with trains and steam engines.

Yet the horse population grew, and cities remained full of horses. There were countless transportation innovations in the 1800s, from canals to streetcars and omnibuses to bicycles. But the horse population kept growing and showed no signs of being threatened by this "automation".

I wonder if horse economists thought that technology couldn't take horse jobs and could only increase them. Whenever something took a horses job, there will always be other jobs that technology can't do yet, right?

Then the car was invented, and within 2 decades the horse population crashed. Suddenly the price of feeding and maintaining a horse was much higher than the alternative. What happened? It's not like cars can do everything horses can do. They can't use grass as fuel, or be used on the vast majority of natural terrain, etc.

But cars were just good enough to fill the majority of the economic demand for horses. Trains, cable cars, bicycles, they just weren't good enough. But once technology hit a certain threshold "this time it's different" became true.

Robotics has made incredible advancements over the past 50 years or more. They have taken over entire factories, doing countless routine tasks previously done by humans. But they are still very limited. They have 0 intelligence - they can't see, they can't learn. They can only perform a rote series of movements. So there is still tons of work available for humans.

But with recent advancements in machine learning, this is about to change. A robot will soon be able to be trained to flip burgers, or drive a car, or take a customer's order, etc, etc. I can not imagine any jobs that an average, unskilled human can do, that a machine won't soon be able to do. Maybe skilled professions will be protected - I can't imagine robots being able to program computers for awhile. But the vast majority of humans can not be trained to be computer programmers. Just like most horses didn't become race horses - they became glue.

reply


Automation used to be about simply replacing physical labour with more automated systems.

The problem with your Deans teaching is that it's not not just physical labour but intellectual capacity.

And so unless you have some other level of complexity that make humans special it is in fact going to be more or less impossible to think of a thing an AI wont be able to do better than humans.

reply


> And so unless you have some other level of complexity that make humans special it is in fact going to be more or less impossible to think of a thing an AI wont be able to do better than humans.

If we reach the point where AI can do all human jobs better than humans, that would put us firmly in a post-scarcity world, where humans no longer need to work jobs at all.

reply


unless that AI relies on an energy source that is fenced off by capitalists

reply


You are looking at this the wrong way.

No job require all human skills. Most jobs requires only subsets of human skills.

reply


I didn't suggest otherwise; however, the comment I replied to said:

> it is in fact going to be more or less impossible to think of a thing an AI wont be able to do better than humans

But we necessarily can't reach the point where AI can do all human jobs without having completely general human-level (or beyond-human-level) AI.

Until then, AI can only replace a subset of human jobs, and I've seen many convincing arguments (including analogies to past advances) that the net gain will provide more (and better) opportunities.

reply


I don't know how you can come to this conclusion. Machines are even encroaching upon artistic and creative endeavors, territory once taught to be the province of humans. From drawing to composing music to acting (Grand Moff Tarkin, please stand up), they are advancing. Machines unequivocally surpass my abilities in said fields.

reply


There is no net gain, the number of jobs have only been growing because the market have been growing, but in the west the number of actual jobs are declining. In the US, 95% of jobs are temp jobs and the definition of when someone is said to have a job have been widened substantially since Bush. The number of new jobs created have gone down decade after decade since ww2

reply


And the same was true of horses, until it wasn't.

There really are worrisome phenomena that only have to happen once, and never happen before.

Try that in any other context: "People have worried about nuclear weapons since before the first atom bomb. But they have yet to come up with any evidence of a civilization ended by a nuclear attack."

reply


Robots don't destroy jobs, but that rapid change can lead to high unemployment when the labor market can't effectively retrain or relocate.

America is in a particularly bad place. High consumer debt, poor adult education access, low taxes on the wealthy, global market for low-skill labor, naively blaming job loss on immigrants/"globalization"...

reply


How many distinct 'experiments' (as it were) have we actually seen with respect to automation? I often wonder whether we are drawing from a very small sample here, where we look at a handful of distinct automation cases and conclude that we're all pretty safe. Is our experience with automation that old or varied? Have we ever faced the prospect of a range of "considerably less routine" manual labor (e.g. driving) being automated at the same time as a large number of white/pink collar tasks? The industrial revolution isn't that old in some senses.

reply


I think the difficulty in seeing how this time really is different is that increasing technology is exponential at replacing human labor. But exponential growth is extremely unintuitive. It initially looks linear, and this approximately linear phase can last an arbitrary amount of time. But eventually, a wall is hit and seemingly overnight the explosion is unstoppable. I feel we've been in the approximately linear phase all this time which is why we have so many naysayers saying this time isn't any different. We'll never have the political will to make changes until a third of the country is unemployable.

reply


While I don't prescribe to the hand-wringing, I would say that a major difference now is that the speed of technological innovation is now far outpacing education from generation to generation.

reply


As a former portfolio manager who also runs a "machine learning for economists company", I have seen many examples where AI and better data can help economists quantify their intuitions and more rigorously test their models. My product is even called the "AI Economist"

Let's face it, humans are great at organizing problems and hypothesing about the future, but we are terrible at quickly reasoning about complex interactions and finding patterns in highly noisy data.

One area I'm pretty excited about here is using better machine learning algorithms to organize global production, employment and trade data to improve out definitions of business cycles. We have relied on 'high-level stylized facts' to describe the complex and fascinating global economy for too long.

If you like geeking out on this stuff, my recent post goes in to it more: https://astrocyte.io/2017/01/11/ml-redefining-business-cycle...

reply


I wonder sometimes whether there's another accelerating factor at work; specifically, as this kind of technological advance accelerates, that the prospect of interfacing with another human to get a task done becomes less and less pleasant for people. I've already noticed that quite a number of people of my acquaintance, including occasionally myself, would rather spend 5 minutes poking at radio buttons on my phone to order food vs 45 seconds talking to a human.

There may be a premium associated with an absence of human interaction in a task. I'm sure many people would pay more for a robotic cleaner per unit of effectiveness than they would for a human cleaner, just from the perspective of privacy.

reply


Nobody has any imagination. They can accept a colourless statement like 'AI and robots are taking our jerbs', but if AI and robots are good enough to take that many jobs that fast, it'll be a circus. It'll be crazy. They'll be doing all sorts of things we never anticipated.

reply


Yes they are because they treat tech as an externality.

This has a double negative effect because that also means that politicians arent being presented with the right scenarios as they are guided by the very economist models that doesent factor tech in.

It boggles my mind that the arguments i hear from economist is basically the same tired horse cariages argument. Thats litterally all they have.

reply


The question isn't "What happened to horse carriages", they're now cars. Obviously.

But where did all the horses go?

reply


There have been trials of basic income though, so people are thinking about it. Additionally the term 'robot' is very handwavey and could mean anything intelligence wise, so difficult to say what jobs will get replaced and when.

reply


Somebody on this very site quipped you can define a robot as "A machine that doesn't work yet," because if it worked you'd name it after what it does (like a dishwasher or a vacuum cleaner).

reply


That is actually quite clever.

Most of the scenarios that I think to use the word robot, I can very easily conceive that its still underdeveloped and yet to be highly proficient at that task yet. Yet when it can, we will undoubtedly refine the term for that particular robot.

reply


This is one of the very the problems of this discussion. What is important is not robots but ai.

reply


Bill Gates said that no nation on earth is rich enough to afford basic income. It's a long way off.

reply


Bill Gates said so, so it must be true.

reply


Bill Gates just want doesn't want to pay more in taxes. That's what UBI requires: more taxes. Considerable tax increases, but there it is. Tax the economic beneficiaries of the economy and divest to everyone to bring the top and bottom closer to GDP per capita.

reply


Bill Gates has dedicated >90% of his lifetime income to poverty relief projects, and hasn't cured poverty yet.

reply


Gates is worth $76 billion. US population is over 300 million. So if we liberated Gates of every penny he has, there would be a one-time payment of less than $253 to every American.

The rich do not have enough money to pay for everyone else to be on the dole.

reply


Sure but there were over 10 million millionaires in the US last year. If we took just a million a year just from those guys we'd have 30,000 a year per american. I'm not saying we should, but your math sucks.

reply


Relevant to this discussion:

A Model of Technological Unemployment http://www.danielsusskind.com/research

reply


If only there were some entity with the capacity to take that surplus produced by mass automation and help those displaced by it.

reply


I was thinking about automation and job loss recently. I tried to make a simple model to understand what happens.

Can you guys critique this thought experiment? It makes it seem like it won't be a problem.

There are three people on an island. One catches fish. One bakes bread and the other one owns the land and takes a portion of the of the fish and bread.

Let's say one day the land owner recieves a machine that makes bread and catches fish. He can either continue collecting rent plus his new production. Or he can not collect rent since he doesn't need it. But in either case the other two people are no worse off.

reply


I'll bite.

Are we using this as a practical real-world example and not just an abstract logic experiment?

If so, then barter economy would come into play. Now, you're bartering with perishables here so there's really no use in overproducing ("stockpiling") bread or fish.

We're to assume that all three people are looking for balanced diets, or would rather not eat just bread/fish, so both producers trade with each other for the other's product.

If a machine comes in that can produce fish or bread more efficiently than its human equivalent, then the land owner that now controls the means of production no longer needs the other two producers to pay him anything.

He can continue to take fish and bread from them, but it would just spoil uneaten in his stockpile. So, these two producers must now find something of greater value than the now devalued (see: supply shocked) fish and bread to pay the rent, if we assume the land owner is purely business-minded and has no care for preserving others professions, or face being evicted.

However, since this is a barter economy this means its also likely a libertarian system. This means the two producers would both benefit greatly from "removing" the land owner from this equation and continuing their production of an outdated good. Both now have monopolies for their goods and are well off forever to the end of time.

reply


Or the landowner can kick them off the land so he can use it all for himself. Especially if the machine still uses the same resources (land and coastline), and just cuts out the labor component.

reply


> But in either case the other two people are no worse off.

They both lost 50% of their customers, how will they pay their rent?

If this island were an apartment building, the owner could just keep his newfound production, evict the other two, and collect rent from new tenants who can afford it.

reply


The tenants will need devise a new service to perform for the land owner. Perhaps build him a house, maintain the land, watch his kids, etc. Option 2 might be to pass a property tax to encourage the land owner to sell some of his excess land.

reply


Unless catching the fish and baking the bread are zero sum games, in which the land owner is the winner, leaving the other two with nothing.

reply


Why will he continue to let them live on his land?

It's a gross oversimplification regardless.

reply


I'd say it was an appropriate level of simplification given that you arrived at the correct answer and he wasn't able to :P.

reply


As a technologist, and a follower of automation related news for the past 4+ years, I have basically given up on the economists, save for a handful like Robin Hanson. They will probably realize their folly when it's too late.

Even their claims that "automation based disruption didn't happen in the past" is simply false. They back their claims by pointing to current unemployment (or the pre-2007-crisis rate of 4-5%), i.e., obviously unemployment is really low therefore automation didn't take away jobs.

No you dummy. Automation did take away jobs, and the people whose jobs were lost were directly affected by it, and millions of families were destroyed.

In recent history we can point to two major time periods of this sort, the first industrial revolution (around the turn of 19th century), and the second industrial revolution (at the turn of the 20th century).

In the first one, the subject of economics, and statistics, and more involved census-taking was still in its infancy, and Europe was in general in a state of turmoil with warfare more rampant, so it's possible that the harmful effects of automation were not documented thoroughly.

The second time, things were a lot more stable, economics and statistics were a lot more developed, and yet:

- World War I happened! (why do you think things were so agitated around that time, after many decades of relative peace? Do you not call the events leading up to it social disruption?)

- Major recession happened (any chance it had anything to do with the 2nd industrial revolution?)

- World War II happened. (again, partly the result of social agitation, WWI, and recession).

In the mean time, within decades a whole generation of farmers were rendered obsolete and asked to dismiss themselves. These middle-aged and old farmers were the bread winners of their families and didn't have quite the resources to "retrain" themselves and put themselves back into the workforce, something the economists love to tell you about as a solution. What ended up happening is that, after a lot of pain and suffering, their younger generation (the "millenials" of 100 years ago) got themselves educated in the newer trades, entered the workforce and brought the unemployment back to stable levels.

If you can comprehend what happened in the decades roughly a 100 years ago, just know that what's happening this time is at least 10x worse if not more!

(I always like to share CGPGrey's 'Humans Need Not Apply'. Go watch it on youtube if you have 10 minutes to spare).

edit: not sure what happened but I commented in response to the article [0] not the bankunderground one.

[0] https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-01/economist...

reply


Unemployment isn't a good measure of the thing we care about. Two factors for this: the politicization of the statistic, and a more fundamental mis-calibration.

The mis-calibration is that unemployment looks at how hard it is to fill job openings - basically, it's the ratio of job-seekers to filled positions. When it's higher, there's more candidates trying to interview for the average position. When it's lower, there's fewer. This is a very distinct thing from what percentage of folks are productive members of society; the 40 year old mill worker that cannot retrain to a non-obsolete role ends up being "disabled" and not an unemployed job-seeker.

The politicization is why we talk about official unemployment numbers as they are measured rather than more rough measures of labor participation. The unemployment rate is used as a measure for the effectiveness of various economic policies and political entities, so those policy-makers and political entities have decided to talk about the ones that make them look good. Goodhart's Law in action, basically.

reply


Thats why we need single payer systems to take the place of UBI for everyone

reply


No idea why the link is to the utterly shallow BB article rather than the BoE blog.

Here is another good entry from the same blog about how banks create money when they lend rather than being intermediaries:

https://bankunderground.co.uk/2015/06/30/banks-are-not-inter...

reply


> BOE Chief Economist Andrew Haldane estimating in 2015 that 15 million British jobs and 80 million in the U.S. could be lost to automation

I don't understand. He's predicting how many jobs will be lost in the past?

Besides that, there's not much concrete in this article. Where are the specific examples of robots that are successfully disrupting industries? General purpose robotics isn't here yet. Maybe it'll happen next year, maybe it'll happen next decade, maybe it won't happen in my lifetime. But just saying "bad things might happen because robots" isn't helpful.

reply


The estimate was made in 2015, not about 2015.

reply


A small thought. When AI gets good-ish then would it work sort of like this:

You go to a supermarket and ask it where the beans are, it tells you. It reminds you to pick up toothpaste. You go to the checkout, but to the AI enabled one because the AI is nice and chatty and asks how your day was.

You pop into mcdonalds and the AI greets you, asks you what you'd like to eat (I imagine it will be on a screen as you walk in)... questions - am I talking to mcdonalds AI, or will my personal AI follow me into the store? How will my personal AI interact with mcdonalds - via APIs or something?

Or will each store have its own AI, so if I pop to Tesco then Tesco AI will talk to me.

I find it weird that on android I have one AI, on my desktop I have Cortana and Google/Chrome, on my iPad it's Siri... I don't want to be interacting with a thousand as I show and game and browse the internet. I want one that follows me around.

reply


I have lurked here for a long time but never felt intelligent enough or had anything worthy to contribute, until now.

When the article mentions AI (Or any other article/discussion), I don't think it means robots that walk around and greet/interact with you like in iRobot, I would say it means self-serve checkouts, like the ones already in Tescos or McDonalds[1]; or Automated cars/trucks that don't have a need for human interaction[2].

I think that is where the confusion lies with AI, it might not necessarily mean a physical entity.

[1]https://i0.wp.com/www.styledemocracy.com/wp-content/uploads/...

[2]https://www.axios.com/heres-where-jobs-will-be-lost-when-rob...

reply


I am pretty sure we will see a move to nationalize basic production. If you think about it it actually make sense as there is no more competitive advantage to be had if the entire ecosystem is automated.

reply


Why would you need AI for any of those scenarios you mentioned? I agree about your last point though.

reply


Url changed from https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-01/economist..., which points to this.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: