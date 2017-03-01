I just checked, and one of the smaller chains (4 stores) has their own online ordering platform.
reply
Why Instacart is gonna get crushed by Amazon
https://medium.com/@a13n/why-instacart-is-gonna-get-crushed-...
The idea of hooking into some kind of warehouse management network makes a lot of sense. Does an API exist? Probably not. But there's an opportunity right there. Partner with a major warehouse management system, preferably one that works with Safeway or Stop n' Shop, and figure out a way to cut out the store visits altogether.
Of course this would mean automating away the shoppers :/.
Tech:
The Dash Wand [1] puts Alexa on your refrigerator and every time you scan an item, Amazon is building up a database of the most popular SKUs they should add to their warehouse.
Scale:
Scale is the name of the game and Instacart is playing with a losing hand. Vans/trucks are more efficient than cars, warehouses > grocery stores, robot shelves > store runners.
Anecdote:
Instacart was popular in Boston until Fresh opened last year. There is now a large pile of Amazon bags for pickup everyday in my front lobby.
Price:
Amazon has many of the exact same items as Instacart/wholefoods but at lower prices. My grocery bill went down about 20%
[1]https://www.amazon.com/Amazon-All-New-Dash-Wand/dp/B015YEXOR...
You select your local supermarket, and it has a pretty good idea of what they actually have because it's an official service. You can also specify per item whether substitutions can be made, and if necessary they'll try to find a good alternative (like your "different salsa") if they can. The times you end up with a substitution or no item sound VERY low compared to your experience with Instacart. You might order 40 items and get a couple of subs if you're unlucky.
It also sounds cheaper than Instacart. It costs around $10USD for delivery (depends on how much your order), or around $3.50USD if you want to collect from the store,which is still super convenient because you just go in and wheel out your already-full trolly.
I'm kind of surprised that supermarkets doing delivery doesn't seem to be a big thing in the US. Usually we're the ones who are a few years behind.
The experience wasn't terrible, but it certainly wasn't sticky. We never used it again.
Also everyone already has a relationship with Amazon so it's just easier to go that route.
I like the idea of warehouses, though the requirement to stock items seems restrictive, kinda like when Google Shopping Express launched - it had such a small selection of products. One potential middle ground... why not use a warehouse/centralized location to aggregate the requested groceries, then have a separate system to dispatch the groceries to the customer? By aggregating from multiple grocery stores, you minimize the risk an item is not available.
I initially used Instacart. But then started to notice my orders would often need replacement items. So I opted for no replacements, and it was even worse... because items that were very relevant in my order were left out and I had to order again. In addition, prices were very high compared to the store.
Then, they wouldn't show up on the scheduled times. Then, if you canceled the order and talked to customer support, they would try to uncancel the order and schedule it for a completely arbitrary time where you might not even be home, a lot of decision making on your behalf with no confirmation.
After all that chaos and constant fighting with customer support I switched to Amazon. They show up on time, the use durable packaging that is refrigerated if necessary, the prices are reasonable, item availability is "what you see is what you get" with no replacements, the delivery fee is a flat yearly fee... In all the time I have using Amazon Fresh or Prime now, I have had ZERO arguments with them.
Now I only order from Amazon. In addition to that, they have the Amazon Dash, which I can use to scan the barcodes for the products I need to reorder to quickly add them to the cart, or set reminders for items I need to buy using Amazon Echo.
Note that I am not affiliated with Amazon in any way.
If I had to use Instacart again, I would probably use it to order 20 gallons of water, and then go to the store myself to buy the rest. The website is very incompetent at reflecting the effective stock and the system is not good at finding/suggesting replacements.
Apoorva Mehta used to work down the hall from us at SomaCentral, a shared office space retrofitted out of an old law firm on Townsend. He and his buddy would be heads down in their laptops every time we walk past their bullpen corner.
They were busy building out a legal tool slash social network slash law something slash annotation something slash whatever. The plan didn't so much change but rather morph every time I said hi.
They were smart though, so I figured they would hit it whenever they get to it. Though they've been at this for awhile now.
While most others tried to keep a social factor going on at the space, they tend to be so busy they would avoid it. Though and now then I do remember getting to grab a drink with them.
A few years later, settling in my new job in Berkeley/Oakland I called up Instacart to deliver me some groceries. But it was only last year I finally looked up the company profile and soon realized it's the same Apoorva Mehta.
From being that dude to 3 billion dollars in a matter of five years is--to quote another commenter--insane.
But he's keeping the silicon valley dream alive.
That's pretty nifty in itself.
The rest of us are just hanging out here writing comments.
The company he came from, Amazon, has more cash than anyone could raise. They have logistical expertise and are perfecting same day shipping at a national scale.
They also offer Amazon "Fresh" which is essentially the same service except they don't skirt labor laws by classifying their employees as contractors.
And non-tech people actually trust Amazon and order quite a bit from them.
For them to succeed outside of a few big cities would require gross negligence and incompetence by Amazon, which isn't impossible. But seems unlikely.
I actually agree that online grocery shopping should be great. It's mystifying to me that it isn't: if you go to the UK, the experience is fantastic: order direct from the grocery store, easy to order, cheap and efficient delivery.
I don't really understand why US chains can't do the same thing.
