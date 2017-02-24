Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
UC Berkeley makes course video content unavailable to public (berkeley.edu)
I feel like we could educate so many young people simply by removing content - which would inspire a stubborn person like me to regain access and view it. I'm not saying the work put into creating these videos was owed, or that the university owes this access to the public - but certainly the world would be a better place for it. I thought that was their overarching goal.

Well, how many math and economics class available on edx now ...

Original letter to campus community from vice chancellor for undergraduate education:

http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/03/01/course-capture/

