UC Berkeley makes course video content unavailable to public
berkeley.edu
22 points
by
Myrmornis
46 minutes ago
blitmap
7 minutes ago
I feel like we could educate so many young people simply by removing content - which would inspire a stubborn person like me to regain access and view it. I'm not saying the work put into creating these videos was owed, or that the university owes this access to the public - but certainly the world would be a better place for it. I thought that was their overarching goal.
comp1927
3 minutes ago
Well, how many math and economics class available on edx now ...
Myrmornis
31 minutes ago
Original letter to campus community from vice chancellor for undergraduate education:
http://news.berkeley.edu/2017/03/01/course-capture/
