Rumi, Machado, and Co.: A Guide to “getting” Rumi
(
theparisreview.org
)
11 points
by
lermontov
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
brudgers
24 minutes ago
An interesting article on the removal of Islam from the popularized accounts of Rumi:
http://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/the-erasure-of-is...
reply
http://www.newyorker.com/books/page-turner/the-erasure-of-is...
