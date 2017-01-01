Hacker News
Snap prices its IPO at $17 a share
businessinsider.com
3 points
by
ogezi
10 minutes ago
ogezi
3 minutes ago
I thought that they'd price a little lower than this ($14-$15) but it seems that the market (1) doesn't care too much about not having a vote or (2) has lots of faith in Snap management.
It'll be interesting to see how this plays out over the next 6 months.
