Snap prices its IPO at $17 a share (businessinsider.com)
3 points by ogezi 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I thought that they'd price a little lower than this ($14-$15) but it seems that the market (1) doesn't care too much about not having a vote or (2) has lots of faith in Snap management.

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out over the next 6 months.

