Have people noticed a network effect after using VS Code? Are you getting sucked into the rest of the MS ecosystem at all?
Well done another superb release. Keep it up.
has this affected perf?
Also, doesn't it need the context of the full file for proper syntax awareness?
Great work VSCode team! I'm continually impressed with each release.
Minimap! I love this in Visual Studio.
Keyboard shortcuts for tasks! Very welcome.
Clickable links in the terminal is awesome for BitBucket which responds to pushes w/ links to create PRs.
I can't figure out how to enable TypeScript auto import - is it hidden behind a flag? Coming from IDEs, I've been waiting for this feature for a long time.
