Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Visual Studio Code 1.10 (visualstudio.com)
45 points by jrwiegand 20 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 16 comments | favorite





Copy Syntax Highlight is huge. Years ago, I had written a utility to invoke syntax highlighting from text sources for use in PowerPoint presentations and Photoshop editing (https://github.com/minimaxir/copy-syntax-highlight-osx/ ); I am very happy it is now obsolete.

reply


I'm still looking for the auto-reload preview that is right beside the code which refreshes when you save.

reply


VSCode team is killing it! Literally every month its tangibly making the product better. I still use Sublime occasionally on really large files as its performance is so good but for most things VSCode is my go-to!

reply


What is the long term value to Microsoft for VS Code? It is definitely improving their image within the web development community, and I imagine it is also winning them favor with Go developers.

Have people noticed a network effect after using VS Code? Are you getting sucked into the rest of the MS ecosystem at all?

reply


I haven't been following Atom, or other editors, very closely since I started using VS Code. But this team seems to be going at an incredible pace!!

Well done another superb release. Keep it up.

reply


A minimap! This was one of the last remaining Sublime features that I missed.

reply


i wonder if they're forced to run the highlighter on a huge range now instead of restricting it to viewport.

has this affected perf?

reply


I'd imagine the highlighter wouldn't optimize for viewable area except for abnormally large files. Highlighter probably runs for the full file.

Also, doesn't it need the context of the full file for proper syntax awareness?

reply


Nice! Some really great additions in this release. I'm particularly excited by the official Linux repos and keybindings in the file explorer.

Great work VSCode team! I'm continually impressed with each release.

reply


Only reason I am still using Atom is flow support that comes with Nuclide. I know VS code has a couple flow plugins as well.. Can anyone compare Atom's flow support with VScode?

reply


Geez, another fantastic update.

Minimap! I love this in Visual Studio.

Keyboard shortcuts for tasks! Very welcome.

Clickable links in the terminal is awesome for BitBucket which responds to pushes w/ links to create PRs.

reply


Awesome work VSCode team!!

I can't figure out how to enable TypeScript auto import - is it hidden behind a flag? Coming from IDEs, I've been waiting for this feature for a long time.

reply


There's an extension for that, search for typescript in the extension list.

reply


So happy to see the improved task support(key bindings!) that's one of the few things that was missing in some of my more custom workflows.

reply


Would be nice if we could integrate Visual Studio Code into XCode on Macs..

reply


It has a minimap! This is excellent.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: