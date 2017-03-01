Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The story of Heady Topper, Americas most loved craft beer (longreads.com)
Sounds like the writer liked their beer a little too much to make a balanced piece. It is my understanding that from coast-to-coast, America's most beloved craft brewery is Dogfish Head, and that the most popular craft brewery (by sales volume) is Sam Adams.

I have never heard of Heady Topper, and I used to drink like a fish.

who? what?

