Dilution (ycombinator.com)
27 points by firloop 19 minutes ago | 4 comments





> Most founders' instincts seem to be to give too much equity to investors and not enough to employees.

Is this wrong? Investors don't receive anything for their capital but equity. Employees receive income, benefits, etc. that have to be factored into the equation.

It's absolutely wrong! Employees are the ones who put in the work to actually build the company.

As you said, investors only put in capital (and sometimes advice and/or intros.) Employees work full-time on the company, oftentimes for below-market rates (what they could reasonably assume to make in salary + benefits at larger companies.)

A company at any side is far, far, far more likely to succeed or fail based on its employees than its investors.

In the final calculation, employees are the ones who are toiling day-in and day-out for the company's well being – in a real way, the company's future depends on them more than the investors. In more valuable to have them invested long-term in the company's success, point for point, than an investor.

Another way to think about it is like this: if an investor told you tomorrow they'd no longer contribute to the company, versus your first engineer, which would be more damaging? The investor's money is already in the bank, whereas the engineer will cost time and money to replace, as well as disrupting the ongoing development.

"It's more valuable to have them invested long-term in the company's success." Why? A cash bonus of "If we meet this deadline you will receive $X" is going to increase my productivity much more than "you own 0.01% of an illiquid, unprofitable company". Startup equity is way too abstract for employees to affect their motivation. Peer pressure, mission, pride in work, cash bonuses / raises / promotions are infinitely more impactful.

