Is this wrong? Investors don't receive anything for their capital but equity. Employees receive income, benefits, etc. that have to be factored into the equation.
As you said, investors only put in capital (and sometimes advice and/or intros.) Employees work full-time on the company, oftentimes for below-market rates (what they could reasonably assume to make in salary + benefits at larger companies.)
A company at any side is far, far, far more likely to succeed or fail based on its employees than its investors.
Another way to think about it is like this: if an investor told you tomorrow they'd no longer contribute to the company, versus your first engineer, which would be more damaging? The investor's money is already in the bank, whereas the engineer will cost time and money to replace, as well as disrupting the ongoing development.
