The state has this data, and much more already.
* The data comes from WA public records. Can you believe that every single plant, harvest, and retail transaction is not only stored (that's a law called traceability) but also made available as a public record?
* We have been live since January, 2017, so this is very new.
* The model is SaaS, we have several paying customers already.
* Most of our customers are cannabis businesses in the state, using the site to understand price, competition, and benchmarks (what products to sell etc.).
However, Washington is the only state with an incredibly transparent public records law that makes this data available to the public.
Given that, and to answer your question: no, we do not plan on implementing this in other states -- but we do have some related cannabis industry software ideas that we will launch in a few weeks.
Finally, the free tier is data from a year ago instead of the most recent publicly available data (2 months ago), so while retailers can get some benefit, the paid tier is much more fresh and actionable.
