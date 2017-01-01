Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Detailed data on every cannabis retailer and producer in Washington (topshelfdata.com)
28 points by topshelfdata 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Interesting timing given that the Federal government has recently shared that they will "step up marijuana law enforcement". I wonder if some Fed might buy a subscription for the purposes of initial planning.

I assume it would be easier to get the data directly from the state government, right?

If it's aggregated from multiple places, probably not. Cross-agency requests, I imagine, aren't fun. Especially when it's potentially pissing off the receiver of the request. I assume Washington is big on "state rights". They would need to at some point if they planned on using it in court, but paying a small sum for already aggregated would potentially make the planning part faster.

I'd imagine that the state wouldn't be eager to cooperate.

Yes, that is correct. What we have is a subset of what the state makes available as a public record.

The state has this data, and much more already.

Hi folks, I'm one of the founders. Happy to answer any questions. A few tidbits:

* The data comes from WA public records. Can you believe that every single plant, harvest, and retail transaction is not only stored (that's a law called traceability) but also made available as a public record?

* We have been live since January, 2017, so this is very new.

* The model is SaaS, we have several paying customers already.

* Most of our customers are cannabis businesses in the state, using the site to understand price, competition, and benchmarks (what products to sell etc.).

How do you feel about this data being recorded and available, considering existing Federal Laws supersede state and local laws, making everyone on here an admitted criminal, if the Federal Government chooses to enforce already existing laws?

This is cool! Is similar data available for other legal states? Are you working on implementing similar services for those states?

Traceability exists in all states where it is legal, so other states do collect this level of data.

However, Washington is the only state with an incredibly transparent public records law that makes this data available to the public.

Given that, and to answer your question: no, we do not plan on implementing this in other states -- but we do have some related cannabis industry software ideas that we will launch in a few weeks.

I'm curious of why you offer a free tier instead of just a trial period. Seems like this would be pretty valuable data for other cannabis retailers.

We debated this one quite a bit, and ultimately went with a free tier instead of free trial because: (a) it gives us public free content that can be used for SEO, and (b) reduces the barrier for trial and sign up.

Finally, the free tier is data from a year ago instead of the most recent publicly available data (2 months ago), so while retailers can get some benefit, the paid tier is much more fresh and actionable.

