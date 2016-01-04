/Signed: a current like 0.05% owner of a software company I worked at 20 years ago - lots of dilution since, but I think this illustrates my point. I'd say this small company has a comparable revenue to Noma.
They are not being paid 'small money' because they are easily replaceable, they are being paid small amounts because they bring very little value to the organization. Replacing the people that provide little value with other people that provide little value is a small task and inexpensive to do.
Compensation being related to value provided is not unethical.
Sounds like you would feel right at home in socialist Scandinavia. Here the salary of a dishwasher is roughly equal to that of a RN, but the RN has student debts to pay off. And the unemployeed refugee makes almost as much on the dole. All this good for a mere 25%VAT and 35-65% income tax.
For how long are they eligible to stay on the dole? Exactly how much are they receiving?
Oh, right, they are getting ~$250/month. [1] They are living like kings at your expense! Curse the 65% income tax. [2]
Except that it's an, uh, 56% income tax. But what's another 9% when it comes to complaining about taxes...
[1] http://www.thelocal.se/20160104/why-do-refugees-prefer-swede...
[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taxation_in_Sweden#Income_tax
Certainly not the same order of magnitude as US student debt (IIRC median is 20,000 and average is higher).
Pointing at a RN to make an economic point is like pointing at the Wall Street interns pulling 130 hour weeks for lunch money as an example of how the poor financial industry is overworked, and underpaid.
For instance, you need someone to perform a menial task. You offer to pay above market such that the number of equally qualified applicants greatly exceeds the number of positions.
How do you decide? Lottery would be ideal but hardly fair IMO. If someone is willing to work harder for the same money, I don't see why she should not be allowed to work the same for less money.
This is also very unfair against people that are unable to obtain higher qualifications, they are punished for being what they are even if they are doing great work in a low-skilled job and work as hard as someone bringing home six-figure salary from a high-skilled job.
Once there is a scarcity of people who are willing to do this work, the price will automatically rise. When it does, people will either be highly paid to do these unpleasant tasks, or (more righteously IMHO) these tasks will be done by robots.
The problem is that anyone can clean toilets. Its unpleasant, hard work, but requires no training. There is a glut of people who can do only this type of work so there is a race to the bottom of the price ladder back-stopped only by minimum wage laws at this point.
We need to lift as many people out of this through education and personal betterment as we can as quickly as possible. For those we cannot, basic minimum income or something like it will fill the gaps.
