Kitchen worker becomes part-owner of top restaurant (bbc.co.uk)
40 points by stehat 1 hour ago | 19 comments





Without a percentage number this just smells of a PR stunt. Sorry... I have noticed that the Noma guys are quite good at PR. They do know stuff like this gets attention.

/Signed: a current like 0.05% owner of a software company I worked at 20 years ago - lots of dilution since, but I think this illustrates my point. I'd say this small company has a comparable revenue to Noma.

Nice to hear. I would love to see more of this or at least low-skilled workers and high-skilled workers getting paid much more equally. I would ask for a pay raise if I had to switch from developing software to cleaning the office toilets, not accept a fraction of the money. Working full-time is working full-time, paying low-skilled workers small money just because they are easily replaceable is unethical. Ignoring some details for brevity like the time spend on education in which you do not earn money and for which you should of course be compensated with a higher salary.

> paying low-skilled workers small money just because they are easily replaceable is unethical

They are not being paid 'small money' because they are easily replaceable, they are being paid small amounts because they bring very little value to the organization. Replacing the people that provide little value with other people that provide little value is a small task and inexpensive to do.

Compensation being related to value provided is not unethical.

> paying low-skilled workers small money just because they are easily replaceable is unethical.

Sounds like you would feel right at home in socialist Scandinavia. Here the salary of a dishwasher is roughly equal to that of a RN, but the RN has student debts to pay off. And the unemployeed refugee makes almost as much on the dole. All this good for a mere 25%VAT and 35-65% income tax. Welcome.

> And the unemployeed refugee makes almost as much on the dole.

For how long are they eligible to stay on the dole? Exactly how much are they receiving?

Oh, right, they are getting ~$250/month. [1] They are living like kings at your expense! Curse the 65% income tax. [2]

Except that it's an, uh, 56% income tax. But what's another 9% when it comes to complaining about taxes...

[1] http://www.thelocal.se/20160104/why-do-refugees-prefer-swede...

[2] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taxation_in_Sweden#Income_tax

The _entry_ salary for a RN in Sweden is about 25k SEK per month . The _median_ salary for a dishwasher is 17k. The rest of your statements are about as factual as that one.

Is RN a nurse? Is there such a thing as student debt in most of Europe, even, unless you want to go abroad or attend super expensive private universities (and a nurse would do neither, I suppose)?

Certainly not the same order of magnitude as US student debt (IIRC median is 20,000 and average is higher).

In Denmark its not strictly necessary but many do so they can afford an apartment instead living in a dorm and/or more expensive lifestyle. Its cheap money though. After education its only the the states lending rate + 1%.

As far as I understand residence, being a RN means working like a dog for essentially no pay - in any country, be it Sweeden, Canada, the United States, or China.

Pointing at a RN to make an economic point is like pointing at the Wall Street interns pulling 130 hour weeks for lunch money as an example of how the poor financial industry is overworked, and underpaid.

If low skilled employees were paid above market wages, how would you determine who to hire?

For instance, you need someone to perform a menial task. You offer to pay above market such that the number of equally qualified applicants greatly exceeds the number of positions.

How do you decide? Lottery would be ideal but hardly fair IMO. If someone is willing to work harder for the same money, I don't see why she should not be allowed to work the same for less money.

There should be incentives to skill development and personal investment.

Why? If that worked out, there would be nobody left doing low-skilled work or those workers would at least be totally overqualified. There need to be incentives to fill jobs with a deficit in the available workforce, not incentives to obtain better qualifications for the sake of it. And even then, do these incentives have to be 1000% more instead of 50% or so?

This is also very unfair against people that are unable to obtain higher qualifications, they are punished for being what they are even if they are doing great work in a low-skilled job and work as hard as someone bringing home six-figure salary from a high-skilled job.

Because of the "there would be nobody left doing low-skilled work" part.

Once there is a scarcity of people who are willing to do this work, the price will automatically rise. When it does, people will either be highly paid to do these unpleasant tasks, or (more righteously IMHO) these tasks will be done by robots.

The problem is that anyone can clean toilets. Its unpleasant, hard work, but requires no training. There is a glut of people who can do only this type of work so there is a race to the bottom of the price ladder back-stopped only by minimum wage laws at this point.

We need to lift as many people out of this through education and personal betterment as we can as quickly as possible. For those we cannot, basic minimum income or something like it will fill the gaps.

As long as we have an underclass that will sell their labor to the lowest bidder, that's incentive enough.

Exactly what benefit to society does your taxi driver having a PHD provide?

Clickbait, it was a human dishwasher.

I don't care. It's a happy story and with all the sad news going on re. immigrants, it made my day.

I think you missed the joke, but I could be wrong.

EDIT: After all, I'm just a lowly word processor.

Just by reading the headline, I thought robots are starting to rule to world.

