|
|Ask HN: What math do I need to learn for graphics programming?
|
2 points by DarkTree 15 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|This is meant to be as generic as the question sounds. I am venturing into graphics programming, coming from frontend engineering. I've been wading through linear algebra via 3D Math Primer for Graphics and Game Development [1], and I quite enjoy it.
Does anyone have a semi-comprehensive list of math concepts I should learn for low-level graphics? I'm coming from a really sparse math background, as I only took up to Calc 2 in college.
Also, any general recommendations on the best way to learn graphics would be great. I'd say I'm more interested in graphics engines and experimental graphics than I am to actually making games.
Thanks
[1] https://www.amazon.com/Math-Primer-Graphics-Game-Development/dp/1568817231/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1488396630&sr=8-1&keywords=math+for+3d+graphics
