There are two legal entities:
1. Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Inc; a 501(c)3
2. Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Inc; a 501(c)4
The NRA is structured similarly with the NRA being the traditional non-profit and the NRA-ILA being the political lobbying entity.
It's disingenuous to cast one group as a charity and not the other.
