Leaked Snapchat emails: Gun safety charity told to pay or NRA ads may appear (mic.com)
26 points by davidbarker 1 hour ago | 6 comments





I realize it's the title of the article, but "Everytown" is not a charity.

There are two legal entities:

1. Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, Inc; a 501(c)3

2. Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, Inc; a 501(c)4

The NRA is structured similarly with the NRA being the traditional non-profit and the NRA-ILA being the political lobbying entity.

It's disingenuous to cast one group as a charity and not the other.

Social media sites really need to face the decision of whether they're "common carriers" or are liable for consequences of discrimination against common/normal views.

Political views aside, to which group are you referring?

I remember in the Facebook pre-IPO days they invited a handful of notorious internet marketers / affiliates to sit down with senior executives to figure out how they could work together to drive higher CTRs for fare like ringtones, weight loss pills, etc with the goal of goosing revenues upwards.

I'd guess these are similarly interesting times in the SnapChat ad sales department on the way to an IPO - they are under tremendous pressure to drive results.

Disgusting.

Good. Why is Snapchat doing political activism?

