Wikimedia in Iraq has nearly 12M subscribers free of mobile data charges
wikimedia.org
17 points
by
The_ed17
46 minutes ago
hide
past
web
3 comments
favorite
smilekzs
4 minutes ago
Meanwhile in People's Republic of China, a peaceful (as in not troubled by war) country, People's access to Wikipedia still depends on the mood of those in power...
seibelj
20 minutes ago
Wouldn't net neutrality supporters be enraged because all data is not being treated equally now? Upstart wikis will never be able to compete!
schoen
8 minutes ago
Zero-rating has indeed become a big network neutrality controversy.
