Wikimedia in Iraq has nearly 12M subscribers free of mobile data charges (wikimedia.org)
Meanwhile in People's Republic of China, a peaceful (as in not troubled by war) country, People's access to Wikipedia still depends on the mood of those in power...

Wouldn't net neutrality supporters be enraged because all data is not being treated equally now? Upstart wikis will never be able to compete!

Zero-rating has indeed become a big network neutrality controversy.

