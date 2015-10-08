- Anything requiring attribution (e.g. CC-BY, but also BSD, …)
- Anything putting conditions on the right to “use, display and perform” the work and, worse, “reproduce” (all Copyleft [maybe minus GPL])
- Anything requiring integrity of the author’s source (e.g. LPPL)
There's a fair bit more detail on the post, but that's the gist of it.
The concerns relate to section D of the new ToS, which is here:
https://help.github.com/articles/github-terms-of-service/#d-...
CC-by-sa used to be incompatible with most copyleft licenses, but it now provides explicit compatibility with the GPL: https://creativecommons.org/2015/10/08/cc-by-sa-4-0-now-one-...
Especially given that the actual EULA text is this: "If you set your pages and repositories to be viewed publicly, you grant each User of GitHub a nonexclusive, worldwide license to access your Content through the GitHub Service, and to use, display and perform your Content, and to reproduce your Content solely on GitHub as permitted through GitHub's functionality. You may grant further rights if you adopt a license."
(There also seems an odd confusion between "illegal" and "in violation of the terms of service", which are very different things indeed, but that's less crucial to examining what the terms actually say you can, and cannot, do on GitHub)
https://gist.githubusercontent.com/michaelmrose/3f9b655fde54...
I still want to maintain a user purely for ownership of presence there. But I certainly won't use it.
I'll move on to things like GitLab or IPFS for transmitting projects I'm working on.
Now, the new ToS are not so bad that one immediately must stop using their service for disagreement, but it’s important that certain content may no longer legally be pushed to GitHub. I’ll try to explain which is affected, and why.
I’m mostly working my way backwards through section D, as that’s where the problems I identified lie, and because this is from easier to harder.
Note that using a private repository does not help, as the same terms apply.
Anything requiring attribution (e.g. CC-BY, but also BSD, …)
Section D.7 requires the person uploading content to waive any and all attribution rights. Ostensibly “to allow basic functions like search to work”, which I can even believe, but, for a work the uploader did not create completely by themselves, they can’t grant this licence.
The CC licences are notably bad because they don’t permit sublicencing, but even so, anything requiring attribution can, in almost all cases, not “written or otherwise, created or uploaded by our Users”. This is fact, and the exceptions are few.
Anything putting conditions on the right to “use, display and perform” the work and, worse, “reproduce” (all Copyleft)
Section D.5 requires the uploader to grant all other GitHub users…
the right to “use, display and perform” the work (with no further restrictions attached to it) — while this (likely — I didn’t check) does not exclude the GPL, many others (I believe CC-*-SA) are affected, and…
the right to “reproduce your Content solely on GitHub as permitted through GitHub's functionality”, with no further restructions attached; this is a killer for, I believe, any and all licences falling into the “copyleft” category.
This means that any and all content under copyleft licences is also no longer welcome on GitHub.
Anything requiring integrity of the author’s source (e.g. LPPL)
Some licences are famous for requiring people to keep the original intact while permitting patches to be piled on top; this is actually permissible for Open Source, even though annoying, and the most common LaTeX licence is rather close to that. Section D.3 says any (partial) content can be removed — though keeping a PKZIP archive of the original is a likely workaround.
But what if I just fork something under such a licence?
Only “continuing to use GitHub” constitutes accepting the new terms. This means that repositories from people who last used GitHub before March 2017 are excluded.
Even then, the new terms likely only apply to content uploaded in March 2017 or later (note that git commit dates are unreliable, you have to actually check whether the contribution dates March 2017 or later).
And then, most people are likely unaware of the new terms. If they upload content they themselves don’t have the appropriate rights (waivers to attribution and copyleft/share-alike clauses), it’s plain illegal and also makes your upload of them or a derivate thereof no more legal.
Granted, people who, in full knowledge of the new ToS, share any “User-Generated Content” with GitHub on or after 1ˢᵗ March, 2017, and actually have the appropriate rights to do that, can do that; and if you encounter such a repository, you can fork, modify and upload that iff you also waive attribution and copyleft/share-alike rights for your portion of the upload. But — especially in the beginning — these will be few and far between (even more so taking into account that GitHub is, legally spoken, a mess, and they don’t even care about hosting only OSS / Free works).
Conclusion (Fazit)
I’ll be starting to remove any such content of mine, such as the source code mirrors of jupp, which is under the GNU GPLv1, now and will be requesting people who forked such repositories on GitHub to also remove them. This is not something I like to do but something I am required to do in order to comply with the licence granted to me by my upstream. Anything you’ve found contributed by me in the meantime is up for review; ping me if I forgot something. (mksh is likely safe, even if I hereby remind you that the attribution requirement of the BSD-style licences still applies outside of GitHub.)
(Pet peeve: why can’t I “adopt a licence” with British spelling? They seem to require oversea barbarian spelling.)
The others
Atlassian Bitbucket has similar terms (even worse actually; I looked at them to see whether I could mirror mksh there, and turns out, I can’t if I don’t want to lose most of what few rights I retain when publishing under a permissive licence). Gitlab seems to not have such, but requires you to indemnify them… YMMV. I think I’ll self-host the removed content.
However they were completely open and transparent about what happened, and they handled it as well as they could have.
[0] https://about.gitlab.com/2017/02/01/gitlab-dot-com-database-...
I did a quick skim and didn't see anything regarding waiving attribution rights.
[1] https://about.gitlab.com/terms/
gitlab is a very good alternative... but i think that porting of a working project (not just code) is still complicate to accomplish. Manually import items like:
- issues
- projects
- users
it is very expensive in terms of operation.
I know that there are products, libs and API to, let say, mirror your repository, but all those tools, after you dive into some READMEs, are just not enough.
BTW: if anybody knows how to do "1 to 1" porting from github to gitlab i will appreciate it
As near as I can tell from the headline, it's the same as http://www.mirbsd.org/permalinks/wlog-10_e20170301-tg.htm#e2... , which does load for me.
