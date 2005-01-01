reply
github.css: https://www.diffchecker.com/STyCXVyk
framework.css: https://www.diffchecker.com/x1uMGh3h
You must never use this colour.
You can like it as much as you want.
You can buy a dress in this colour for your girlfriend.
Your mum might have it as the colour of her eyes.
Feel free to paint your house like it.
But never use it on a website. Never.
This colour is the porn colour.
You must never copy the porncolours.
Still cracks me up.
EDIT: for those who have no idea what k10k was, here's the story: http://www.cubancouncil.com/work/project/kaliber-10000
And if colorblind people aren't inconvenienced (and don't have to navigate to a menu to de-inconvenience themself) then that's enough of a reason for me.
