Powerful new features for businesses on GitHub.com (github.com)
77 points by moby 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 25 comments | favorite





Tangentially related, but on our slack this morning everyone is griping about the updated blue text color on repo pages at Github. It's pretty ugly.

Here are the diffs for the two CSS files I found between yesterday and today incase anyone cares.

github.css: https://www.diffchecker.com/STyCXVyk framework.css: https://www.diffchecker.com/x1uMGh3h

I too thought I was going crazy when I noticed it this morning... Funny, but that shade (or one very much like it) is forever etched into my brain as "porn blue" thanks to a k10k issue back in the day when the internet was still referred to as the information super highway and nobody knew what we were doing. Here's an excerpt from the first "lesson":

    You must never use this colour.
    You can like it as much as you want.
    You can buy a dress in this colour for your girlfriend.
    Your mum might have it as the colour of her eyes.
    Feel free to paint your house like it.
    But never use it on a website. Never.
    This colour is the porn colour. 
    You must never copy the porncolours.
Source thanks to Internet Archive: http://web.archive.org/web/20050404141942/http://www.k10k.ne...

Still cracks me up.

EDIT: for those who have no idea what k10k was, here's the story: http://www.cubancouncil.com/work/project/kaliber-10000

2005 wasn't that long ago. I thought the press stopped using the term "information super highway" in the 90s. But in case thanks for share that, it was an amusing read.

Oh man I forgot about K10k. Was an amazing site.

I love it! Everything is suddenly so readable. And no, I am not colorblind.

I actually like the blue text, contrast.

I agree the blue is really hard on the eyes.

This is for colourblind people.

Still doesn't make it look good. If thats an issue they could always have an optional setting to enable colorblind mode.

I think we should give it a few months to see if the fact that it doesn't look good is inherent to the color or just because we've become accustomed to it looking one way for so long. I can't count the number of interface redesigns I've seen in services I used that I hated at first and now I look back at the old design and can't fathom how I ever thought it was better.

And if colorblind people aren't inconvenienced (and don't have to navigate to a menu to de-inconvenience themself) then that's enough of a reason for me.

This is for sure a requirement for us governmental customers as they require certain accessibility requirements from used products.

It should be an opt-in thing then. How many of us are not colorblined?

Serious question: How does making something WAY MORE GREEN make things more visible for people who CAN'T SEE GREEN?

I believe the color of the green buttons also changed.

yeah, and they have a more visible border now as well. The purple colour of the "Merged" icon also looks different to me.

Not only that but why would you change the clean top bar? The dark one that is live for weeks now is worse than the old one.

That and the eye-seering blue draw too much attention for what they are. Content is de-emphasized. Whole page is slightly harder to read. I don't understand these changes at all.

Thanks for that comment, I'd been clearing browser caches and trying to debug my overridden styles, I'd assumed something was horribly broken.

Maybe this is all a build up to April 1st.

Ha, glad I'm not the only one who thinks so.

SSO is important for enterprise.. but github presents a challenge where devs usually have pre-existing personal accounts which are added to company github accounts, rather than the company account being used.

That's what people used to do before because there were no good options to provision separate work accounts for people. With the new for business model I'm guessing we'll see people being issued work accounts and keeping their personal GitHub accounts completely separate, which might be a good thing.

Personal accounts will work fine under the Business plan. You'll just need to hit your organization's IdP for access.

The blue text color blinded me for like a minute

